The Dentate Gyrus: A Comprehensive Guide to Structure, Function, and Clinical Implications, Volume 163

Section I. Functional Organization and Development.

1. Intrinsic.

2. Comparative anatomy of the hippocampal dentat gyrus in adult and developing rodents, non-human primates and humans.

3. The perforant path: projections from the entorhinal cortex to the dentate gyrus.

4. Extrinsic afferent systems to the dentate gyrus.

5. The mossy fibers.

6. Mossy fiber synaptic transmission: communicating from dentate gyrus to area CA3.

7. Development of cell and fiber layers in the dentate gyrus.

8. Genetic regulation of dentate gyrus morphogenesis.



Section II. Cellular Analyses.

9. Ultrastructure and synaptic connectivity of cell types in the adult rat dentate gyrus.

10. Morphological development and maturation of granule neuron dendrites in the rate dentate gyrus.

11. Physiological studies of human dentate granule cells.

12. Hilar mossy cells: functional identification and activity in vivo.

13. Interneurons of the dentate gyrus: an overview of cell types, terminal fields and neurochemical identity.



Section III. Neurotransmitters and Neuromodulators.

14. Functional regulation of the dentate gyrus by GABA-mediated inhibition.

15. Opioid systems in the dentate gyrus.

16. Somatostatin in the dentate gyrus.

17. Neuropeptide Y in the dentate gyrus.

18. Norepinephrine and the dentate gyrus.

19. Endocannabinoids in the dentate gyrus.

20. Pro-inflammatory cytokines and their effects in the dentate gyrus.

21. Role of corticosteroid hormones in the dentate gyrus.

22. Neurotrophins.

23. Sex steroids and the dentate gyrus.



Section IV. Plasticity.

24. Platic processes in the dentate gyrus: a computational perspective.

25. Control of synaptic consolidation in the dentate gyrus: mechanisms, functions, and therapeutic implications.

26. Comparison of cellular mechanisms of long-term depression of synaptic strength at perforant path-granule cell and Schaffer collateral-CA1 synapses.

27. Structural reorganization of the dentate gyrus following entorhinal denervation - species differences between rat and mouse.

28. Adult neurogenesis in the intact and epileptic dentate gyrus.

29. Unmasking recurrent excitation generated by mossy fiber sprouting in the dentate gyrus: an emergent property of a complex system.



Section V. The Dentate Gyrus Network.

30. A behavioural analysis of dentate gyrus function.

32. The dentate gyrus as a filter or gate: a look back and a look ahead.

33. Role of the dual entorhinal inputs to hippocampus: a hypothesis based on cue/action (non-self/self) couplets.