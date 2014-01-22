The Dental Hygienist's Guide to Nutritional Care
4th Edition
Description
The Dental Hygienist's Guide to Nutritional Care, 4th Edition, is specifically tailored to address relevant nutritional concerns for both practicing hygienists and dental hygiene students alike. Written by an author team with experience in both disciplines, this full-color text offers a balanced and comprehensive view of how nutrition affects dental health. In addition to basic nutritional advice relevant for dental hygienists, coverage also includes current nutritional concerns, such as high-protein diets, bottled water versus tap water, the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans, and the new (ChooseMyPlate.gov graphic and food guidance system. A new chapter on biochemistry expands coverage of a topic that is addressed on the dental hygiene board exam. No other nutritional guide in dental hygiene offers so much!
Key Features
- NEW! Biochemistry chapter provides foundational concepts that support content throughout the book and also address coverage on the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE).
- NEW! Updated coverage includes new content on fluoride, vitamin D, calcium, the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the new ChooseMyPlate.gov graphic and food guidance system, and the latest research in this dynamic field.
- NEW! Full-color photographs and illustrations showcase current federal guidelines and exemplify the types of foods that supply various macro- and micronutrients.
- NEW! Practice quizzes allow you to test your comprehension along with instant feedback and remediation to address strengths and weaknesses.
Table of Contents
Part I: Orientation to Basic Nutrition
1. Overview of Healthy Eating Habits
2. NEW! Concepts in Biochemistry
3. The Alimentary Canal: Digestion and Absorption
4. Carbohydrate: The Efficient Fuel
5. Protein: The Cellular Foundation
6. Lipids: The Condensed Energy
7. Use of the Energy Nutrients: Metabolism and Balance
8. Vitamins Required for Calcified Structures
9. Minerals Essential for Calcified Structures
10. Nutrients Present in Calcified Structures
11. Vitamins Required for Oral Soft Tissues and Salivary Glands
12. Water and Minerals Required for Oral Soft Tissues and Salivary Glands
Part II: Considerations of Clinical Nutrition
13. Nutritional Requirements Affecting Oral Health in Women
14. Nutritional Requirements during Growth and Development and Eating Habits Affecting Oral Health
15. Nutritional Requirements for Older Adults and Eating Habits Affecting Oral Health
16. Other Considerations Affecting Nutrient Intake
17. Effects of Systemic Disease on Nutritional Status and Oral Health
Part III: Nutritional Aspects of Oral Health
18. Nutritional Aspects of Dental Caries: Causes, Prevention, and Treatment
19. Nutritional Aspects of Gingivitis and Periodontal Disease
20. Nutritional Aspects of Alterations in the Oral Cavity
21. Nutritional Assessment and Counseling for Dental Hygiene Patients
Glossary
Answers to Nutritional Quotient Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 22nd January 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291644
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455746880
About the Author
Cynthia Stegeman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Dental Hygiene Program, Raymond Walters College, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH
Judi Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Arlington, TX