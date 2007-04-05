The Dementias 2, Volume 30

This volume in the Blue Books of Neurology series provides you with rapid access to practical, clinical guidance on the diagnosis and treatment of all forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, Parkinson's disease, and many others. Organized by the most common neurodegenerative diseases, it reflects new insights regarding commonalities among the neurodegenerative diseases, and clusters them according to their dominant molecular pathologic signatures, so you can best treat any dementia you see.