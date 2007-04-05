The Dementias 2, Volume 30
1st Edition
Blue Books of Neurology Series, Volume 30
Table of Contents
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Eric Stalberg and Robert R. Young
2. Movement Disorders, C. David Marsden and Stanley Fahn
3. Cerebral Vascular Disease, Michael J.G. Harrison and Mark L. Dyken
4. Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Arthur K. Asbury and R.W. Gilliatt
5. The Epilepsies, Roger J. Porter and Paolo I. Morselli
6. Multiple Sclerosis, W. Ian McDonald and Donald H. Silberberg
7. Movement Disorders 2, C. David Marsden and Stanley Fahn
8. Infections of the Nervous System, Peter G.E. Kennedy and Richard T. Johnson
9. The Molecular Biology of Neurological Disease, Roger N. Rosenberg and Anita E. Harding
10. Pain Syndromes in Neurology, Howard L. Fields
11. Principles and Practice of Restorative Neurology, Robert R. Young and Paul J. Delwaide
12. Stroke: Populations, Cohorts, and Clinical Trials, Jack P. Whisnant
13. Movement Disorders 3, C. David Marsden and Stanley Fahn
14. Mitochondrial Disorders in Neurology, A.H.V. Schapira and Salvatore DiMauro
15. Peripheral Nerve Disorders 2, Arthur K. Asbury and P.K. Thomas
16. Contemporary Behavioral Neurology, Michael R. Trimble and Jeffrey L. Cummings
17. Headache, Peter J. Goadsby and Stephen D. Silberstein
18. The Epilepsies 2, Roger J. Porter and David Chadwick
19. The Dementias, John H. Growdon and Martin N. Rossor
20. Hospitalist Neurology, Martin A. Samuels
21. Neurologic Complications in Organ Transplant Recipients, Eelco F.M. Wijdicks
22. Critical Care Neurology, David H. Miller and Eric C. Raps
23. Neurology of Bladder, Bowel, and Sexual Dysfunction, Clare J. Fowler
24. Muscle Diseases, Anthony H.V. Schapira and Robert C. Griggs
25. Clinical Trials in Neurologic Practice, José Biller and Julien Bogousslavsky
26. Mitochondrial Disorders in Neurology 2, A.H.V. Schapira and Salvatore DiMauro
27. Multiple Sclerosis 2, W. Ian McDonald and John H. Noseworthy
28. Motor Neuron Disorders, Pamela J. Shaw and Michael J. Strong
29. Prevention and Treatment of Ischemic Stroke, Scott E. Kasner and Philip B. Gorelick
30. The Dementias 2, John H. Growdon and Martin N. Rossor
31. Spinocerebellar Degenerations: The Ataxias and Spastic Paraplegias, Alexis Brice and Stefan-M. Pulst
Description
This volume in the Blue Books of Neurology series provides you with rapid access to practical, clinical guidance on the diagnosis and treatment of all forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, Parkinson's disease, and many others. Organized by the most common neurodegenerative diseases, it reflects new insights regarding commonalities among the neurodegenerative diseases, and clusters them according to their dominant molecular pathologic signatures, so you can best treat any dementia you see.
Key Features
- Differentiate among various forms of dementia and provide the appropriate management strategy.
- Correlate neuroimaging with neuropsychological testing to form more accurate diagnoses.
- Administer the latest approved drugs to improve your patients' brain function.
- New chapters and new authors help you incorporate the latest information and fresh perspectives into your practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 5th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039010
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750675420
About the Authors
John Growdon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School; Neurologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Martin Rossor Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Neurology, Institute of Neurology, London; Consultant Neurologist, The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, London, UK