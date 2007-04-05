The Dementias 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750675420, 9780702039010

The Dementias 2, Volume 30

1st Edition

Blue Books of Neurology Series, Volume 30

Authors: John Growdon Martin Rossor
eBook ISBN: 9780702039010
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750675420
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th April 2007
Page Count: 452
Table of Contents

Description

This volume in the Blue Books of Neurology series provides you with rapid access to practical, clinical guidance on the diagnosis and treatment of all forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, Parkinson's disease, and many others. Organized by the most common neurodegenerative diseases, it reflects new insights regarding commonalities among the neurodegenerative diseases, and clusters them according to their dominant molecular pathologic signatures, so you can best treat any dementia you see.

Key Features

  • Differentiate among various forms of dementia and provide the appropriate management strategy.
  • Correlate neuroimaging with neuropsychological testing to form more accurate diagnoses.
  • Administer the latest approved drugs to improve your patients' brain function.
  • A new two-color design and full-color images throughout helps you access information more easily.
  • New chapters and new authors help you incorporate the latest information and fresh perspectives into your practice.

Details

No. of pages:
452
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702039010
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750675420

About the Authors

John Growdon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School; Neurologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

Martin Rossor Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Neurology, Institute of Neurology, London; Consultant Neurologist, The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, London, UK

