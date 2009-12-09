The Definitive Guide to the ARM Cortex-M3 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781856179638, 9781856179645

The Definitive Guide to the ARM Cortex-M3

2nd Edition

Authors: Joseph Yiu Joseph Yiu
eBook ISBN: 9781856179645
Paperback ISBN: 9781856179638
eBook ISBN: 9780123820914
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 9th December 2009
Page Count: 479
Description

This user's guide does far more than simply outline the ARM Cortex-M3 CPU features; it explains step-by-step how to program and implement the processor in real-world designs. It teaches readers how to utilize the complete and thumb instruction sets in order to obtain the best functionality, efficiency, and reuseability. The author, an ARM engineer who helped develop the core, provides many examples and diagrams that aid understanding. Quick reference appendices make locating specific details a snap!

Whole chapters are dedicated to: Debugging using the new CoreSight technology Migrating effectively from the ARM7 The Memory Protection Unit Interfaces, Exceptions,Interrupts ...and much more!

Key Features

  • The only available guide to programming and using the groundbreaking ARM Cortex-M3 processor
  • Easy-to-understand examples, diagrams, quick reference appendices, full instruction and Thumb-2 instruction sets are included 
  • T teaches end users how to start from the ground up with the M3, and how to migrate from the ARM7

Readership

Embedded Software, Hardware and Systems Engineers, Programmers, Designers, Developers and Architects, Embedded Product Developers, Upper-level Undergraduate and Graduate Students in Electrical & Computer Engineering

Table of Contents

Introduction; Overview of the Cortex-M3; Cortex-M3 Basics; Instruction Sets; Memory Systems; Cortex-M3 Implementation Overview; Exceptions; The NVIC and Interrupt Control; Interrupt Behavior; Cortex-M3 Programming; Exception Programming; Advanced Programming Features and System Behavior; The Memory Protection Unit; Other Cortex-M3 Features; Debug Architecture; Debugging Components; Getting Started with Cortex-M3 Processor; Porting Applications from the ARM7 to the Cortex-M3; Starting Cortex-M3 Development Using the GNU Tool Chain; Getting Started with the KEIL RealView Microcontroller Development Kit; Programming the Cortex-M3 Microcontrollers in NI LabVIEW

About the Author

Joseph Yiu

Joseph Yiu

Joseph Yiu joined ARM in 2001 and has been involved in a wide range of projects including development of ARM Cortex-M processors and various on-chip system level and debug components. In addition to in-depth knowledge of the processors and microcontroller system design, Joseph also has extensive knowledge in related areas including software development for the ARM Cortex-M microcontrollers, FPGA development and System-on-Chip design technologies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Embedded Technology Specialist, ARM Ltd., Cambridge, UK

