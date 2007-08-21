The Definitive Guide to the ARM Cortex-M3

Chapter 1 - Introduction

What is the Cortex-M3 Processor? Background of ARM and ARM Architecture

Background Architecture Versions

Processor Naming Instruction Set development

Thumb®-2 Instruction Set Cortex-M3 processor applications

Organization of this book Further Reading

Chapter 2 - Overview of the Cortex-M3 Processor

Fundamental

Registers Operation Modes

Built-in Nested Vectored Interrupt Controller Memory Map

Bus Interface Memory Protection Unit (MPU)

Instruction Set Interrupt & Exception

Debug support Characteristics Summary

Chapter 3 – Cortex-M3 Processor Basics

Registers Special registers

Operation Mode Exceptions and Interrupts

Vector Table Stack memory operations

Reset sequence

Chapter 4 – Instruction Set Assembly basics

Assembler language – Basic syntax Assembler language – Use of Suffixes

Assembler language – Unified Assembler Language Instruction list

16-bit data processing instructions 16-bit branch instructions

16-bit Load and Store instructions Other 16-bit instructions

32-bit data processing instructions 32-bit Load and Store instructions

32-bit Branch instructions Other 32-bit instructions

Unsupported Instructions Instruction Descriptions

Several useful instructions in the Cortex-M3 processor MSR, MRS

IT (If Then) CBZ, CBNZ

SDIV, UDIV REV, REVH, REVSH

RBIT SXTB, SXTH, UXTB, UXTH

BFC, BFI UBFX, SBFX

LDRD, STRD TBB, TBH

Chapter 5 - Memory System

Memory System Features Overview Memory Map

Memory Access Attributes Default Memory Access Permissions

Bit band operation Advantages of bit band operations

Bit Band operation of different data size Bit Band operation in C Programs

Unaligned Transfers Exclusive accesses

Endian

Chapter 6 - Cortex-M3 Processor Implementation Overview Pipeline

Detailed Block diagram Bus interfaces on the Cortex-M3 processor

I-CODE bus D-CODE bus

System Bus External Private Peripheral Bus (External PPB)

DAP (Debug Access Port) Bus Other interfaces in Cortex-M3

External Private Peripheral Bus Typical connections

Reset signals

Chapter 7 - Exceptions Exception Types

Definitions of priority Vector Table

Interrupt inputs and pending behaviors Faults exceptions

Bus faults Memory Management Fault

Usage Fault Hard Fault

Dealing with faults SVC and PendSV

Chapter 8 - NVIC and Interrupt Control

NVIC Overview Basic Interrupt Configuration

Interrupt Enable and Clear Enable Interrupt Pending and Clear Pending

Priority Level Active Status

PRIMASK and FAULTMASK special registers BASEPRI special register

Configuration registers for other exceptions Example procedures of setting up an interrupt

Software interrupts SYSTICK timer

Chapter 9 - Interrupt Behavior

Interrupt/exception sequence Exception Exit

Nested Interrupt Tail chaining interrupt

Late arrival More on the Exception Return (EXC_RETURN) value

Interrupt Latency Faults related to Interrupts Chapter 10 – Cortex-M3 Processor Programming

Overview

Using Assembly Using C

Interface between assembly and C Typical development flow

The first step Producing Outputs

Hello World Example Using Data memory

Using Exclusive access for semaphore Using bit band for semaphore

Working with Bit Field Extract and Table Branch

Chapter 11 – Exceptions Programming Using Interrupts

Stack setup Vector table setup

Interrupt Priority Setup Enable the interrupt

Exception/Interrupt Handler Software Interrupts

Example with Exception handlers Using SVC

Using SVC for output functions Using SVC with C

Chapter 12 – Advance Programming Features & System Behavior

Running system with two separate stacks Double Word Stack alignment

Non-base thread enable Performance Consideration

LOCKUP situations Avoid Lockup

Chapter 13 – Memory Protection Unit (MPU)

Overview

MPU Registers Setting up MPU

Typical setup

Chapter 14 – Other Cortex-M3 Processor Features

SYSTICK timer Power Management

Multiprocessor communication (SEV and WFE) Self Reset Control

Chapter 15 – Debug Architecture

Debug features overview CoreSight overview

Processor debug interface Debug Host interface

DP module, AP module and DAP Trace interface

CoreSight characteristics Debug modes

Debug events Breakpoint in Cortex-M3

Accessing Registers' content in debug Other core debug features

Chapter 16 – Debug Components

Introduction Trace system in the Cortex-M3 Processor

Trace components - Data Watchpoint and Trace (DWT) Trace components - Instrumentation Trace Macrocell (ITM) Software Trace with ITM

Hardware Trace with ITM and DWT ITM Timestamp

Trace components - Embedded Trace Macrocell (ETM) Trace components - Trace Port Interface Unit (TPIU)

Flash Patch and Breakpoint (FPB) Unit AHB Access Port (AHB-AP)

ROM Table

Chapter 17 – Getting Started with Cortex-M3 Processor Development Choosing a Cortex-M3 product

Differences between Cortex-M3 revision 0 and revision 1 Development Tools

Chapter 18 – Porting Applications from ARM7 to the Cortex-M3 Processor

Overview System characteristics

Assembly language files C program files Precompiled Object files Optimization

Chapter 19 – Starting Cortex-M3 development using GNU Tool Chain

Background Getting GNU Tool Chain

Development flow Example 1 - The first program

Example 2 – Linking multiple files together Example 3 – A simple hello world program

Example 4 – Data in RAM Example 5 – C only, without assembly file

Example 6 – C only, with standard C startup code Accessing special registers

Using unsupported instructions In-line assembler in GNU C Compiler

Chapter 20 – Getting started with the RealView® Microcontroller Development Kit

Overview of RealView Microcontroller Development Kit Getting start with Vision

Output “Hello world” message via UART Testing the software

Using the debugger Instruction Set Simulator

Modifying the vector table Stopwatch Example with Interrupts

Appendix I Cortex-M3 Instructions Summary

Supported 16-bit Thumb instructions Supported 32-bit Thumb-2 instructions

Appendix II – 16-bit Thumb Instructions and architecture versions

Appendix III – Cortex-M3 Exceptions Quick Reference

Exceptions types and Enable Stack contents after Exception Stacking

Appendix IV - NVIC Registers Quick Reference

Appendix V Cortex-M3 Trouble Shooting Guide

Overview

Developing Fault Handler Understanding cause of the fault

*Other possible problems

Index