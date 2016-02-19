The Data Processing Security Game
1st Edition
Safeguarding Against the Real Dangers of Computer Abuse
The Data Processing Security Game: Safeguarding against the Real Dangers of Computer Abuse aims to propose the fundamental elements required to insure satisfactory data processing (DP) security levels in a business setting. This text first presents the basic philosophical points regarding DP security game and the organization of this book. This selection then gives an assessment or self-evaluation of the DP environment, which is followed by a discussion on the basic areas of physical security to be considered. A significant area in the DP security game, which is magnetic volume control, is then discussed. This book then explains system security, backup procedure, control aspects, and business considerations. This selection will be very invaluable to those wanting to explore data processing security and apply it to a business environment.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 / Overview
Philosophy
Organization of This Text
Chapter 2 / The Assessment
Background
Definitions
Implementation Technique
Summary
Chapter 3 / Physical Aspects
Background
Definitions
Physical Mechanisms and Procedures
General
Summary
Chapter 4 / Magnetic Volume Control
Background
Library Control
Intra-library Environment
Interlibrary Environment
Other Considerations
Summary
Chapter 5 / System Security
Background
Terminal System Security
Administrative Controls
Software Access Controls
Investigative (Legal) Control
Systems Management Responsibility
Conclusion
Data Set Protection
Background
Operating System Security Requirements
Conclusion
Summary
Chapter 6 / Backup Procedure
Background
Backup Procedure Elements
Disaster/Recovery Plan Outline
Conclusion
Summary
Chapter 7 / Control Aspects and Business Considerations
Control Aspects
Data Processing Security Audit Checklist
Business Considerations
Cost Elements
Summary
Appendix I / Classroom Questions
Appendix II / Sample Formalized DP Security Assessment
Installation DP Security Analysis
Appendix III / A Typical Data Processing Insurance Policy
Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188188