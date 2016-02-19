The Data Processing Security Game - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080217901, 9781483188188

The Data Processing Security Game

1st Edition

Safeguarding Against the Real Dangers of Computer Abuse

Authors: Robert S. Becker
eBook ISBN: 9781483188188
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 112
Description

The Data Processing Security Game: Safeguarding against the Real Dangers of Computer Abuse aims to propose the fundamental elements required to insure satisfactory data processing (DP) security levels in a business setting. This text first presents the basic philosophical points regarding DP security game and the organization of this book. This selection then gives an assessment or self-evaluation of the DP environment, which is followed by a discussion on the basic areas of physical security to be considered. A significant area in the DP security game, which is magnetic volume control, is then discussed. This book then explains system security, backup procedure, control aspects, and business considerations. This selection will be very invaluable to those wanting to explore data processing security and apply it to a business environment.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 / Overview

Philosophy

Organization of This Text

Chapter 2 / The Assessment

Background

Definitions

Implementation Technique

Summary

Chapter 3 / Physical Aspects

Background

Definitions

Physical Mechanisms and Procedures

General

Summary

Chapter 4 / Magnetic Volume Control

Background

Library Control

Intra-library Environment

Interlibrary Environment

Other Considerations

Summary

Chapter 5 / System Security

Background

Terminal System Security

Administrative Controls

Software Access Controls

Investigative (Legal) Control

Systems Management Responsibility

Conclusion

Data Set Protection

Background

Operating System Security Requirements

Conclusion

Summary

Chapter 6 / Backup Procedure

Background

Backup Procedure Elements

Disaster/Recovery Plan Outline

Conclusion

Summary

Chapter 7 / Control Aspects and Business Considerations

Control Aspects

Data Processing Security Audit Checklist

Business Considerations

Cost Elements

Summary

Appendix I / Classroom Questions

Appendix II / Sample Formalized DP Security Assessment

Installation DP Security Analysis

Appendix III / A Typical Data Processing Insurance Policy

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188188

About the Author

Robert S. Becker

