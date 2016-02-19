The Data Processing Security Game: Safeguarding against the Real Dangers of Computer Abuse aims to propose the fundamental elements required to insure satisfactory data processing (DP) security levels in a business setting. This text first presents the basic philosophical points regarding DP security game and the organization of this book. This selection then gives an assessment or self-evaluation of the DP environment, which is followed by a discussion on the basic areas of physical security to be considered. A significant area in the DP security game, which is magnetic volume control, is then discussed. This book then explains system security, backup procedure, control aspects, and business considerations. This selection will be very invaluable to those wanting to explore data processing security and apply it to a business environment.