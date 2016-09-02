The Data and Analytics Playbook
1st Edition
Proven Methods for Governed Data and Analytic Quality
Description
The Data and Analytics Playbook: Proven Methods for Governed Data and Analytic Quality explores the way in which data continues to dominate budgets, along with the varying efforts made across a variety of business enablement projects, including applications, web and mobile computing, big data analytics, and traditional data integration.
The book teaches readers how to use proven methods and accelerators to break through data obstacles to provide faster, higher quality delivery of mission critical programs. Drawing upon years of practical experience, and using numerous examples and an easy to understand playbook, Lowell Fryman, Gregory Lampshire, and Dan Meers discuss a simple, proven approach to the execution of multiple data oriented activities. In addition, they present a clear set of methods to provide reliable governance, controls, risk, and exposure management for enterprise data and the programs that rely upon it.
In addition, they discuss a cost-effective approach to providing sustainable governance and quality outcomes that enhance project delivery, while also ensuring ongoing controls. Example activities, templates, outputs, resources, and roles are explored, along with different organizational models in common use today and the ways they can be mapped to leverage playbook data governance throughout the organization.
Key Features
- Provides a mature and proven playbook approach (methodology) to enabling data governance that supports agile implementation
- Features specific examples of current industry challenges in enterprise risk management, including anti-money laundering and fraud prevention
- Describes business benefit measures and funding approaches using exposure based cost models that augment risk models for cost avoidance analysis and accelerated delivery approaches using data integration sprints for application, integration, and information delivery success
Readership
Application developers, Chief Data Officers, Data Managers, Data Analysts, Data Stewards, Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing Professionals, and Business Analysts
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Author Biographies
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Purpose, Scope and Audience
- Spotting the Need for Data and Analytics Governance: Industry Examples
- What This Book Is About and Why It Is Needed Now
- Basic Concepts
- The Playbook as an Organizing Process Model
- What You Can Get From This Book
- Summary
- Chapter 2. Executive Call to Action—How Chief Data Officers and Business Sponsors Can Empower Results
- Executive Call to Action—What Do We Need From You?
- Scope and Focus Area Definition
- Traditional Approach to (Data) Governance
- Data Leadership Cycle—Framing Your Mandate
- Data Leadership Roles—Leveraging More Than the CDO—The Power of Data Officers
- Summing It Up
- Chapter 3. Assessing Conditions, Controls and Capabilities
- Assessment Methods
- Assessing Data Controls: Audit and Balance Controls
- Controls Reporting—ABC Control Levels
- Capability Measurement
- Data and Analytic Conditions Reporting—A Risk and Exposure Approach
- Overall Reporting and Visualization
- Summary
- Chapter 4. Detailed Playbook Activities
- Playbook Framework: Capability Orientation
- Playbook Framework: Capabilities
- Playbook Framework: Activities
- Playbook Framework
- Chapter 5. Aligning the Language of Business: The Business Glossary
- Why Do We Need a Business Glossary?
- What Is a Business Glossary?
- The Glossary Is a Critical Deliverable of the Data Governance Team
- Identifying Users of the Business Glossary
- Creating the Business Glossary Structure
- The Standards of a Business Glossary
- Creating Business Terms Definitions and Term Names
- Best Practices
- Creating Glossary Taxonomies and Hierarchies (Ontology/Taxonomy)
- Business Glossary for Big data Analytics
- Chapter 6. The Business Data Governance Toolkit
- Chapter Overview
- Data Governance Technology Considerations
- Method for Technology Selection Overview
- Categories and Sections for DG Technology Selection
- Process for Evaluation Scoring
- What Happens After Scoring (We Are Done, Right?)
- Technology Leaders to Consider Today
- Chapter 7. Playbook Deployment
- What Do We Mean by Deployment?
- Mapping Your Deployment Priorities
- The Overall Process of Deployment Planning
- Deployment Patterns
- Communicating Data Sprints
- Data Risk and Exposure
- Deployment Scoping and Planning
- Conclusion
- Chapter 8. Data Governance as an Operations Process
- Operations
- Planning and Acquiring the Budget
- Iterations
- Extending the Reach
- Corporate Politics
- Customizing and Maintaining the Playbook
- Chapter 9. Governing Big Data and Analytics
- Big Data
- Personal Big Data
- Governing Big Data in Large and Small Ways
- Conclusion
- Chapter 10. Rapid Playbook Deployment
- A Sense of Urgency
- Identify Your Highest Value Target Areas
- Smart Scoping
- Getting Help
- Bibliography
- Glossary of Terms
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2017
- Published:
- 2nd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025475
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128023075
About the Author
Lowell Fryman
Lowell is responsible for directing thought leadership and advisory services in the Customer Success practice of Collibra. He has been a practitioner in the data management industry for three decades and is recognized as a leader in data governance, analytics and data quality having hands-on experience with implementations across most industries. Lowell is a co-author of the book “Business Metadata; Capturing Enterprise Knowledge”. Lowell is a past adjunct professor at Daniels College of Business, Denver University, a past President and current VP of Education for DAMA-I Rocky Mountain Chapter (RMC), a DAMA-I Charter member and member of the Data Governance Professionals Organization. He is also an author and reviewer on the DAMA-I Data Management Book of Knowledge (DMBOK). He focuses on practical data governance practices and has trained thousands of professionals in data governance, data warehousing, data management and data quality techniques. You can read his Data Governance Blogs at https://www.collibra.com/blog/
Affiliations and Expertise
Collibra, USA
Gregory Lampshire
Gregory Lampshire has started and led consulting practices and product development efforts in multiple industries including financial services, healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications and energy. His work in work in playbook development and deployment extends to multiple data sprints addressing complex financial crimes detection and prevention solutions in large financial services institutions. He has a strong background in advanced sales and marketing strategy and analytics, sales & marketing processes including strategic and operational segmentation, targeting, acquisition and retention. He has built and deployed multiple front-line CRM applications. His clients and companies have won a variety of innovation awards win awards in bringing analytics to customer touchpoints.
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, K2 Solutions, USA
Dan Meers
Dan Meers serves as the President of K2 Solutions LLC, and manages the Reston, VA based consultancy solving complex data centric problems with asset based consulting services. He has over 25 of experience with clients in financial, retail, manufacturing, government and other markets. Dan regularly addresses enterprise risk issues including information assurance and security, anti-money laundering and broader financial crime detection & prevention, and integration of social media data. Dan has worked with Bill Inmon and John Zachman in the development and application of Corporate Information Factory and other models for global firms including Shell Oil Services, BP, Target and others.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, K2 Solutions, USA
Reviews
"...a guide to proper implementation of data management methods and procedures for modern data usage and exploitation...If you are at all involved in your organization’s data management and analytics practice, do yourself a favor and grab a copy of this book today." --Data and Technology Today