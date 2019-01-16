The Dark Triad of Personality - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128142912, 9780128142929

The Dark Triad of Personality

1st Edition

Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy in Everyday Life

Authors: Minna Lyons
eBook ISBN: 9780128142929
Paperback ISBN: 9780128142912
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th January 2019
Page Count: 219
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
134.50
114.33
109.00
92.65
95.95
81.56
125.00
106.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
109.00
92.65
175.41
149.10
125.00
106.25
95.95
81.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Dark Triad of Personality: Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy in Everyday Life summarizes the latest research on how these personality traits (psychopathology, narcissism, Machiavellianism) are defined and displayed, while also exploring the impact they have on individuals and society, the relationship between clinical conditions and personality traits, and their adaptivity. The book introduces the Dark Triad through the lens of existing clinical and personality literature, discussing shared and unique cognitive and empathetic profiles associated with each trait. Antisocial, antagonistic, and criminal behaviors associated with the Dark Triad are also covered, as is the way these individuals compete socially and in the workplace.

Key Features

  • Reviews the development, measurement and evolutionary origins of these traits
  • Explores how these traits may be adaptive
  • Assesses the relationship between clinical conditions and Dark Triad personality traits
  • Includes sections on manipulation, competition and cooperation

Readership

Academic researchers in psychology and behavioral sciences; clinicians looking to better understand these traits in clients; academic researchers in applied areas such as business and management; undergrad and postgrad psychology students

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to the Dark Triad
2. The Dark Triad Within a Clinical Framework
3. The Dark Triad and Forensic Implications: Antagonistic, Aggressive, and Criminal Behaviors
4. Mating Strategies (Mate Competition, Mate Attraction, and Established Relationships)
5. Dark Triad and Friendships
6. The Dark Triad in the Workplace
7. The Dark Triad and Internet Behavior

Details

No. of pages:
219
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128142929
Paperback ISBN:
9780128142912

About the Author

Minna Lyons

Dr. Lyons main research interests are individual differences from an evolutionary perspective. She uses the Life History theory as a framework in investigating individual differences in altruism, social intelligence, morality, attachment, and the Dark Triad of personality. She is the co-author of the book Biological Psychology, and has authored or co-authored over 50 papers in journals such as Personality and Individual Differences; Evolution and Human Behavior; and Current Psychology.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Psychology, University of Liverpool, Liverpool, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.