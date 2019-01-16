The Dark Triad of Personality
1st Edition
Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy in Everyday Life
Description
The Dark Triad of Personality: Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy in Everyday Life summarizes the latest research on how these personality traits (psychopathology, narcissism, Machiavellianism) are defined and displayed, while also exploring the impact they have on individuals and society, the relationship between clinical conditions and personality traits, and their adaptivity. The book introduces the Dark Triad through the lens of existing clinical and personality literature, discussing shared and unique cognitive and empathetic profiles associated with each trait. Antisocial, antagonistic, and criminal behaviors associated with the Dark Triad are also covered, as is the way these individuals compete socially and in the workplace.
Key Features
- Reviews the development, measurement and evolutionary origins of these traits
- Explores how these traits may be adaptive
- Assesses the relationship between clinical conditions and Dark Triad personality traits
- Includes sections on manipulation, competition and cooperation
Readership
Academic researchers in psychology and behavioral sciences; clinicians looking to better understand these traits in clients; academic researchers in applied areas such as business and management; undergrad and postgrad psychology students
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the Dark Triad
2. The Dark Triad Within a Clinical Framework
3. The Dark Triad and Forensic Implications: Antagonistic, Aggressive, and Criminal Behaviors
4. Mating Strategies (Mate Competition, Mate Attraction, and Established Relationships)
5. Dark Triad and Friendships
6. The Dark Triad in the Workplace
7. The Dark Triad and Internet Behavior
Details
- No. of pages:
- 219
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 16th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128142929
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128142912
About the Author
Minna Lyons
Dr. Lyons main research interests are individual differences from an evolutionary perspective. She uses the Life History theory as a framework in investigating individual differences in altruism, social intelligence, morality, attachment, and the Dark Triad of personality. She is the co-author of the book Biological Psychology, and has authored or co-authored over 50 papers in journals such as Personality and Individual Differences; Evolution and Human Behavior; and Current Psychology.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Psychology, University of Liverpool, Liverpool, UK