The Dark Side of Social Media
1st Edition
Psychological, Managerial, and Societal Perspectives
Description
The Dark Side of Social Media: Psychological, Managerial, and Societal Perspectives examines how social media can negatively affect our lives. The book tackles issues related to social media such as emotional and mental health, shortened attention spans, selective self-presentation and narcissism, the declining quality of interpersonal relationships, privacy and security, cyberstalking, cyberbullying, misinformation and online deception, and negative peer effects. It goes on to discuss social media and companies (loss of power, challenging control mechanisms) and societies as a whole (fake news, chatbots, changes in the workplace).
The Dark Side of Social Media: Psychological, Managerial, and Societal Perspectives empowers readers to have a more holistic understanding of the consequences of utilizing social media. It does not necessarily argue that social media is a bad development, but rather serves to complement the numerous empirical findings on the "bright side" of social media with a cautionary view on the negative developments.
Key Features
- Focuses on interpersonal communication through social media
- Focuses on psychology of media effects
- Explores social media issues on both an individual and societal level
- Documents the rise of social media from niche phenomenon to mass market
- Examines the differences between creating and consuming content
Readership
Researchers and students in psychology, marketing, sociology, communication studies, and human ecology
Table of Contents
1. Social Media and Mental and Physical Health
2. Narcissism as a Predictor of Self-Presentation
3. Cyberstalking and Bullying
4. Negative Social Comparisons on Social Network Sites
5. Social Media and Relationship Drama
6. Social Media Monitoring: A Cautionary View
7. Online Firestorms: Collaborative Brand Attacks
8. Social Media Privacy
9. Social Media Lies and Rumors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 174
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 12th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159170
About the Author
Pavica Sheldon
Dr. Pavica Sheldon is a Chair and an Associate Professor of Communication Arts at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Her areas of research interest include social media and interpersonal communication. She is an author of two books (Social Media: Principles and Applications and Scripts and Communication for Relationships) and more than 40 articles published in academic journals, books, and other outlets. She has received a number of top paper awards. Dr. Sheldon received her PhD and a master’s degree from the Louisiana State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Communications Arts Department, The University of Alabama in Huntsville, Huntsville, AL, USA
Philipp Rauschnabel
Philipp A. Rauschnabel is a Professor of Digital Marketing and Media Innovation at Universität der Bundeswehr München. Prior to that, he was a faculty member at University of Michigan-Dearborn and consulted numerous organizations in the field of marketing, digitization, branding and social media. He has taught in various institutions in Germany, Austria, France, USA, and China. His areas of interest include social media and XR (that is, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality, and so forth). He is (co) author of more than 100 articles published in academic journals, books, conference proceedings and other outlets, and received multiple awards. Dr. Rauschnabel received his PhD from University of Bamberg (Marketing) and has a Master of Science Degree from University of Göttingen. Prof. Rauschnabel is editor in chief at International Journal of Technology Marketing (IJTMKT). Furthermore, he is one of the founders of MarketingScholars@Facebook, one of the largest social media communities for marketing academics. Blog: www.philipprauschnabel.com Twitter: twitter.com/prauschnabel
Affiliations and Expertise
Digital Marketing and Media Innovation at Universität der Bundeswehr München, Neubiberg, Germany
James Honeycutt
Dr. James Honeycutt is an adjunct faculty in Organizational Behavior, Coaching, and Consulting at the Naveen Jindal School of Management. He is Distinguished Professor Emeritus from LSU and has over 40 years of experience in psychology and communication. He is a Rainmaker Senior Scholar Researcher recipient and BASF Professor of Excellence. His PhD is in communication and cognitive/social psychology from the University of Illinois with an MS from Purdue and BS from the University of Texas at Austin. He is senior managing co-editor of Imagination, Cognition, and Personality with numerous books and over 140 publications. He has presented at numerous international conferences in London, Montreal, Dresden, Sydney, and Singapore. His research and teaching interests are in social media, relational dynamics, small group and family dynamics, mental imagery (imagined interactions), personality, emotion, conflict resolution, and physiology related to these areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Texas at Dallas, Organizational Behavior, Coaching, and Consulting; Naveen Jindal School of Management, TX United States Lousiana State University Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Baton Rouge, LA United States