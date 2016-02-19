The Cytoskeleton, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125641241, 9780080859224

The Cytoskeleton, Part A, Volume 24

1st Edition

Cytoskeleton Proteins, Isolation and Characterization

Serial Editors: Leslie Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780080859224
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1982
Page Count: 444
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
161.00
136.85
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
444
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080859224

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Leslie Wilson Serial Editor

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.