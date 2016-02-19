The Cytology of Effusions - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483166988, 9781483194462

The Cytology of Effusions

2nd Edition

Pleural, Pericardial and Peritoneal and of Cerebrospinal Fluid

Authors: A. I. Spriggs M. M. Boddington
eBook ISBN: 9781483194462
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 178
Description

The Cytology of Effusions: Pleural, Pericardial and Peritoneal and of Cerebrospinal Fluid, Second Edition provides information pertinent to the cytology of effusion in various conditions. This book discusses the cytology of cerebrospinal fluid wherein the appropriate methods for studying this material are much the same as for serous fluids. Organized into nine chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the differential cell count from a serous fluid. This text then presents the nomenclature and descriptions of cells of serous effusions. Other chapters consider the cytological examinations of pleural or peritoneal fluid, which often shed light on the diagnosis in leukemias and lymphomas. This book discusses as well the general features of malignant effusions that may suggest the diagnosis. The final chapter deals with the distinction between polymorphonuclear and lymphocytic types of meningeal exudate made from an examination of the cerebrospinal fluid. This book is a valuable resource for pathologists and clinicians.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. History of the Cytodiagnosis of Serous Fluids

II. The Cells of Serous Effusions Nomenclature and Descriptions

III. Benign Effusions

Transudates

Acute Inflammation

Tuberculosis

Pleural and Peritoneal Eosinophilia

IV. Malignant Effusions

V. Malignant Cells—Carcinoma and Sarcoma Descriptions of Types

VI. Leukemias and Reticuloses (Lymphomas)

VII. Accuracy and Reliability of Cytological Diagnosis of Malignant Effusions

Authors' Series

VIII. Karyotype Analysis in the Diagnosis of Malignancy

IX. Cerebrospinal Fluid

History

Cytology of Normal Cerebrospinal Fluid

Acute and Chronic Inflammation

Malignant Cells in Cerebrospinal Fluid

Appendix on Technical Methods

References

Illustrations

Index

Details

No. of pages:
178
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483194462

About the Author

A. I. Spriggs

M. M. Boddington

