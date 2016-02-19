The Cytology of Effusions
2nd Edition
Pleural, Pericardial and Peritoneal and of Cerebrospinal Fluid
Description
The Cytology of Effusions: Pleural, Pericardial and Peritoneal and of Cerebrospinal Fluid, Second Edition provides information pertinent to the cytology of effusion in various conditions. This book discusses the cytology of cerebrospinal fluid wherein the appropriate methods for studying this material are much the same as for serous fluids. Organized into nine chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the differential cell count from a serous fluid. This text then presents the nomenclature and descriptions of cells of serous effusions. Other chapters consider the cytological examinations of pleural or peritoneal fluid, which often shed light on the diagnosis in leukemias and lymphomas. This book discusses as well the general features of malignant effusions that may suggest the diagnosis. The final chapter deals with the distinction between polymorphonuclear and lymphocytic types of meningeal exudate made from an examination of the cerebrospinal fluid. This book is a valuable resource for pathologists and clinicians.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. History of the Cytodiagnosis of Serous Fluids
II. The Cells of Serous Effusions Nomenclature and Descriptions
III. Benign Effusions
Transudates
Acute Inflammation
Tuberculosis
Pleural and Peritoneal Eosinophilia
IV. Malignant Effusions
V. Malignant Cells—Carcinoma and Sarcoma Descriptions of Types
VI. Leukemias and Reticuloses (Lymphomas)
VII. Accuracy and Reliability of Cytological Diagnosis of Malignant Effusions
Authors' Series
VIII. Karyotype Analysis in the Diagnosis of Malignancy
IX. Cerebrospinal Fluid
History
Cytology of Normal Cerebrospinal Fluid
Acute and Chronic Inflammation
Malignant Cells in Cerebrospinal Fluid
Appendix on Technical Methods
References
Illustrations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 178
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194462