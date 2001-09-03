The Cytokine Factsbook and Webfacts
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: The Introductory Chapters
Introduction.
Organization of the Data.
The Cytokine Network.
Cytokine Receptor Superfamilies.
Section II: The Cytokines and Their Receptors
Interleukins.
Other Cytokines and Chemokines.
Appendix
I: Cytokine Standards
II: WWW Sites for DNA and Protein Databases.
III: Internet Resources for Transgenic and Targeted Mutation Research.
Description
Completely revised and expanded, this second edition of The Cytokine FactsBook is the most up-to-date reference manual available for all current well-characterized interleukins, cytokines, and their receptors. An additional 52 cytokines are included, doubling the number of entries from the previous edition. The key properties of each cytokine are described and presented in a very accessible format with diagrams for each of the receptors.
The Cytokine FactsBook includes free online access to the regularly updated Cytokine Webfacts. Cytokine Webfacts is a web-based comprehensive compendium of facts about cytokines and their receptors that includes a variety of data representations, such as text, signal pathway diagrams and 3D images. This exciting resource is integrated into other databases via hypertext links to provide a unique network, and contains a web-enabled version of RasMol for viewing structures.
Readership
Researchers in immunology, cancer biology, biochemistry, cell biology, microbiology, molecular biology, pharmacology, neuroscience, endocrinology, rheumatology, and biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 515
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 3rd September 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530208
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780121551421
Reviews
"This is a useful book that helps sort out the cacophony of shorthand appellations in this field. Investigators in the area will welcome this. Given the rapid addition of new members, this second edition is worthwhile." --Eugene A. Davidson for DOODY'S (2003)
About the Authors
Katherine Fitzgerald Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland
Luke O'Neill Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland
Andy Gearing Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Biocomm International, Melbourne, Australia
Robin Callard Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Child Health, University of London, U.K.