The Cytokine Factsbook and Webfacts - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780121551421, 9780080530208

The Cytokine Factsbook and Webfacts

2nd Edition

Authors: Katherine Fitzgerald Luke O'Neill Andy Gearing Robin Callard
eBook ISBN: 9780080530208
Paperback ISBN: 9780121551421
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd September 2001
Page Count: 515
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
114.00
96.90
13000.00
11050.00
169.09
143.73
165.00
140.25
124.00
105.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
140.00
119.00
95.00
80.75
150.00
127.50
118.00
100.30
13000.00
11050.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section I: The Introductory Chapters
Introduction.
Organization of the Data.
The Cytokine Network.
Cytokine Receptor Superfamilies.

Section II: The Cytokines and Their Receptors
Interleukins.
Other Cytokines and Chemokines.

Appendix
I: Cytokine Standards
II: WWW Sites for DNA and Protein Databases.
III: Internet Resources for Transgenic and Targeted Mutation Research.

Description

Completely revised and expanded, this second edition of The Cytokine FactsBook is the most up-to-date reference manual available for all current well-characterized interleukins, cytokines, and their receptors. An additional 52 cytokines are included, doubling the number of entries from the previous edition. The key properties of each cytokine are described and presented in a very accessible format with diagrams for each of the receptors.

The Cytokine FactsBook includes free online access to the regularly updated Cytokine Webfacts. Cytokine Webfacts is a web-based comprehensive compendium of facts about cytokines and their receptors that includes a variety of data representations, such as text, signal pathway diagrams and 3D images. This exciting resource is integrated into other databases via hypertext links to provide a unique network, and contains a web-enabled version of RasMol for viewing structures.

Readership

Researchers in immunology, cancer biology, biochemistry, cell biology, microbiology, molecular biology, pharmacology, neuroscience, endocrinology, rheumatology, and biotechnology

Details

No. of pages:
515
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080530208
Paperback ISBN:
9780121551421

Reviews

"This is a useful book that helps sort out the cacophony of shorthand appellations in this field. Investigators in the area will welcome this. Given the rapid addition of new members, this second edition is worthwhile." --Eugene A. Davidson for DOODY'S (2003)

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Katherine Fitzgerald Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland

Luke O'Neill Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland

Andy Gearing Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Biocomm International, Melbourne, Australia

Robin Callard Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Child Health, University of London, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.