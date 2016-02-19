The Criminal's Image of the City - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246338, 9781483154268

The Criminal's Image of the City

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on Crime and Justice

Authors: Ronald L. Carter Kim Q. Hill
eBook ISBN: 9781483154268
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 112
Description

The Criminal’s Image of the City focuses on the factors influencing the increase in crimes in cities, taking into consideration the behavior patterns of criminals. The manuscript first details approaches on the spatial and environmental analyses of crimes. The text then takes a look at the conceptual framework needed in understanding the spatial activity of criminals through their environmental perceptions. Considerations include criminals’ evaluation of their environments, distinguishing property crime and property criminals, and offender and non-offender samples. The publication examines how criminals perceive the different areas of cities and how they assess such areas as targets for the commission of crimes. The text also reviews the relationship of public policy and criminal behavior with area images, including approaches to crime prevention, crime and environmental design, predicting locales for crime, relationship between images and behavior, and implementation problems. The book is a useful reference for readers wanting to dig deeper into the behavior of criminals.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Chapter 1 The Study of Urban Crime

Chapter 2 Conceptual Background and Methodological Procedures

Chapter 3 Criminals' Images of Areas

Chapter 4 Area Images and Criminal Behavior

Chapter 5 Area Images and Public Policy

Chapter 6 Theoretical Implications and Conclusions

Appendix

Notes

Bibliography

Index

About the Authors


Details

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154268

About the Author

Ronald L. Carter

Kim Q. Hill

