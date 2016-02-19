The Craft of Social Anthropology focuses on the methodologies, approaches, and techniques used in the study of social anthropology, as well as anthropological analysis of marriage, divorce, and religious rituals. The book first discusses intensive study of small sample communities and quantification in social anthropology, including quantification and anthropological approach, role of quantification, types of quantitative data, and data collection and processing. The manuscript then examines the frequency of divorce. Topics include divorce ratios, marriage classified by duration, divorce without mortality, and risks of divorce. The text focuses on genealogies, as well as genealogies and pedigrees, terminological and prescriptive diagrams, and illustrative genealogical diagrams. The manuscript also ponders on the extended-case method and situational analysis and data of economics in anthropological analysis. Saora rituals, shamanism, and witchcraft are also discussed. The publication is a vital reference for readers interested in social anthropology.