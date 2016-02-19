The Craft of Social Anthropology
1st Edition
Description
The Craft of Social Anthropology focuses on the methodologies, approaches, and techniques used in the study of social anthropology, as well as anthropological analysis of marriage, divorce, and religious rituals. The book first discusses intensive study of small sample communities and quantification in social anthropology, including quantification and anthropological approach, role of quantification, types of quantitative data, and data collection and processing. The manuscript then examines the frequency of divorce. Topics include divorce ratios, marriage classified by duration, divorce without mortality, and risks of divorce. The text focuses on genealogies, as well as genealogies and pedigrees, terminological and prescriptive diagrams, and illustrative genealogical diagrams. The manuscript also ponders on the extended-case method and situational analysis and data of economics in anthropological analysis. Saora rituals, shamanism, and witchcraft are also discussed. The publication is a vital reference for readers interested in social anthropology.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Indian Edition
Editor's Preface
Introduction
Part One Orientations and Techniques
The Intensive Study of Small Sample Communities
On Quantification in Social Anthropology
The Frequency of Divorce
Genealogies
The Extended-case Method and Situational Analysis
Part Two Selected Problems: Data and Methods
The Data of Economics in Anthropological Analysis
Aspects of Saora Ritual and Shamanism: An Approach to the Data of Ritual
The Case Method in the Field of Law
The Study of Witchcraft
Part Three
Appendix The Rhodes-Livingstone Institute Census Card
References of Works Cited
Further Select Fieldwork Bibliography
Notes on Contributors
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483145327