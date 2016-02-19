The Craft of Social Anthropology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080236933, 9781483145327

The Craft of Social Anthropology

1st Edition

Editors: A. L. Epstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483145327
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 298
Description

The Craft of Social Anthropology focuses on the methodologies, approaches, and techniques used in the study of social anthropology, as well as anthropological analysis of marriage, divorce, and religious rituals. The book first discusses intensive study of small sample communities and quantification in social anthropology, including quantification and anthropological approach, role of quantification, types of quantitative data, and data collection and processing. The manuscript then examines the frequency of divorce. Topics include divorce ratios, marriage classified by duration, divorce without mortality, and risks of divorce. The text focuses on genealogies, as well as genealogies and pedigrees, terminological and prescriptive diagrams, and illustrative genealogical diagrams. The manuscript also ponders on the extended-case method and situational analysis and data of economics in anthropological analysis. Saora rituals, shamanism, and witchcraft are also discussed. The publication is a vital reference for readers interested in social anthropology.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Indian Edition

Editor's Preface

Introduction

Part One Orientations and Techniques

The Intensive Study of Small Sample Communities

On Quantification in Social Anthropology

The Frequency of Divorce

Genealogies

The Extended-case Method and Situational Analysis

Part Two Selected Problems: Data and Methods

The Data of Economics in Anthropological Analysis

Aspects of Saora Ritual and Shamanism: An Approach to the Data of Ritual

The Case Method in the Field of Law

The Study of Witchcraft

Part Three

Appendix The Rhodes-Livingstone Institute Census Card

References of Works Cited

Further Select Fieldwork Bibliography

Notes on Contributors

Index

