The Craft of Information Visualization

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1. Database Discovery with Dynamic Queries

1.1) Ahlberg, C., Shneiderman, B. Visual Information Seeking: Tight coupling of dynamic query filters with starfield displays

1.2) Shneiderman, B. Dynamic Queries: for visual information seeking

1.3) Fredrikson, A., North, C., Plaisant, C., Shneiderman, B. Temporal, Geographical and Categorical Aggregations Viewed through Coordinated Displays: A Case Study with Highway Incident Data

1.4) Tanin, E., Plaisant, C., Shneiderman, B. Broadening Access to Large Online Databases by Generalizing Query Previews

1.5) Dang G., North C., Shneiderman B. Dynamic Queries and Brushing on Choropleth Maps

Chapter 2. Seeing the World Through Image Libraries

2.1) North, C., Shneiderman, B., Plaisant, C. User controlled overviews of an image library: A case study of the Visible Human

2.2) Shneiderman, B., Kang, H. Direct Annotation: A Drag-and-Drop Strategy for Labeling Photos

2.3) Bederson B. PhotoMesa: A Zoomable Image Browser using Quantum Treemaps and Bubblemaps

2.4) Shneiderman, B., Kang, H., Kules, B., Plaisant, C., Rose, A., and Rucheir, R. A Photo History of SIGCHI: Evolution of Design from Personal to Public

Chapter 3. Preserving Context with Zoomable User Interfaces

3.1) Bederson, B. and Boltman, A. Does Animation Help Users Build Mental Maps of Spatial Information

3.2) Bederson, B.B., Meyer, J., Good, L. Jazz: An Extensible Zoomable User Interface Graphics ToolKit in Java

3.3) Good, L., Bederson, B. Zoomable user interfaces as a medium for slide show presentations

3.4) Hornbæk, K., Bederson, B. Plaisant, C. Navigation Patterns and Usability of Overview+Detail and Zoomable User Interfaces for Maps

Chapter 4. The World's Information in Digital Libraries

4.1) Plaisant, C., Marchionini, G., Bruns, T., Komlodi, A., Campbell, L. (8p) Bringing Treasures to the Surface: Iterative design for the Library of Congress National Digital Library Program

4.2) Rose, A., Ding, W., Marchionini, G., Beale Jr., J., Nolet, V. Building an Electronic Learning Community: From Design to Implementation

4.3) Shneiderman, B., Feldman, D., Rose, A., and Ferre Grau, X. Visualizing Digital Library Search Results with Categorical and Hierarchial Axes

4.4) Druin A., Bederson B., Hourcade J.P., Sherman L.,Revelle G., Platner M., Weng S. Designing a Digital Library for Young Children: An Intergenerational Partnership

4.5) Hourcade, J., Bederson, B., Druin, A., Rose, A., Farber, A., Takayama, Y. The International Children's Digital Library: Viewing Digital Books Online

Chapter 5. Making Sense of the World Wide Web

5.1) Nation, D.A., Plaisant, C., Marchionini, G., Komlodi, A. Visualizing websites using a hierarchical table of contents browser: WebTOC

5.2) Kandogan, E., and Shneiderman, B. Elastic Windows: A Hierarchical Multi-Window World-Wide Web Browser

5.3) Hightower, R., Ring, L., Helfman, J., Bederson, B., Hollan, J. Graphical Multiscale Web Histories: A Study of PadPrints

Chapter 6. Understanding Hierarchical Data

6.1) Asahi, T., Turo, D., Shneiderman, B. Visual decision-making: using treemaps for the analytic hierarchy process

6.2) Turo, D. Hierarchical visualization with Treemaps: Making sense of pro basketball data

6.3) Kumar, H., Plaisant, C., Teittinen, M., Shneiderman, B. Visual information management for network configuration

6.4) Bederson, B., Shneiderman, B., Wattenberg, M. Ordered and Quantum Treemaps: Making Effective Use of 2D Space to Display Hierarchies

6.5) Fekete, J. and Plaisant, C. Interactive Information Visualization of a Million Items

6.6) Plaisant, C., Grosjean, J., Bederson, B. SpaceTree: Supporting Exploration in Large Node Link Tree, Design Evolution and Empirical Evaluation

Chapter 7. Innovating the Interaction

7.1) Bederson, B.B. Fisheye Menus

7.2) Plaisant, C., Mushlin, R., Snyder, A., Li, J., Heller, D., Shneiderman, B. LifeLines: Using Visualization to Enhance Navigation and Analysis of Patient Records

7.3) Hochheiser, H. and Shneiderman, B. Interactive exploration of time-series data

7.4) Fekete, J.-D., Plaisant, C. Excentric Labeling: Dynamic Neighborhood Labeling for Data Visualization

7.5) Bederson, B. B. Czerwinski, M., Robertson, G. A Fisheye Calendar Interface for PDAs: Providing Overviews for Small Displays

7.6) Seo, J. and Shneiderman, B. Interactively exploring hierarchical clustering results

7.7) North, C., Shneiderman, B. A user interface for coordinating visualizations based on relational schemata

Chapter 8. Theories for Understanding Information Visualization

8.1) Plaisant, C., Carr, D., Shneiderman, B. Image browsers: Taxonomy, guidelines, and informal specifications

8.2) Shneiderman, B. The eyes have it: A task by data type taxonomy for information visualizations

8.3) Shneiderman, B. Supporting Creativity with Advanced Information-Abundant User Interfaces

8.4) Shneiderman, B. Inventing Discovery Tools: Combining Information Visualization with Data Mining

Appendix A: Video Reports

Appendix B: Project Pages

Appendix C: Software for Downloading

Appendix D: Full Tech Report Index

Author Index

Key Terms Index