The Craft of Information Visualization
1st Edition
Readings and Reflections
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1. Database Discovery with Dynamic Queries
1.1) Ahlberg, C., Shneiderman, B. Visual Information Seeking: Tight coupling of dynamic query filters with starfield displays
1.2) Shneiderman, B. Dynamic Queries: for visual information seeking
1.3) Fredrikson, A., North, C., Plaisant, C., Shneiderman, B. Temporal, Geographical and Categorical Aggregations Viewed through Coordinated Displays: A Case Study with Highway Incident Data
1.4) Tanin, E., Plaisant, C., Shneiderman, B. Broadening Access to Large Online Databases by Generalizing Query Previews
1.5) Dang G., North C., Shneiderman B. Dynamic Queries and Brushing on Choropleth Maps
Chapter 2. Seeing the World Through Image Libraries
2.1) North, C., Shneiderman, B., Plaisant, C. User controlled overviews of an image library: A case study of the Visible Human
2.2) Shneiderman, B., Kang, H. Direct Annotation: A Drag-and-Drop Strategy for Labeling Photos
2.3) Bederson B. PhotoMesa: A Zoomable Image Browser using Quantum Treemaps and Bubblemaps
2.4) Shneiderman, B., Kang, H., Kules, B., Plaisant, C., Rose, A., and Rucheir, R. A Photo History of SIGCHI: Evolution of Design from Personal to Public
Chapter 3. Preserving Context with Zoomable User Interfaces
3.1) Bederson, B. and Boltman, A. Does Animation Help Users Build Mental Maps of Spatial Information
3.2) Bederson, B.B., Meyer, J., Good, L. Jazz: An Extensible Zoomable User Interface Graphics ToolKit in Java
3.3) Good, L., Bederson, B. Zoomable user interfaces as a medium for slide show presentations
3.4) Hornbæk, K., Bederson, B. Plaisant, C. Navigation Patterns and Usability of Overview+Detail and Zoomable User Interfaces for Maps
Chapter 4. The World's Information in Digital Libraries
4.1) Plaisant, C., Marchionini, G., Bruns, T., Komlodi, A., Campbell, L. (8p) Bringing Treasures to the Surface: Iterative design for the Library of Congress National Digital Library Program
4.2) Rose, A., Ding, W., Marchionini, G., Beale Jr., J., Nolet, V. Building an Electronic Learning Community: From Design to Implementation
4.3) Shneiderman, B., Feldman, D., Rose, A., and Ferre Grau, X. Visualizing Digital Library Search Results with Categorical and Hierarchial Axes
4.4) Druin A., Bederson B., Hourcade J.P., Sherman L.,Revelle G., Platner M., Weng S. Designing a Digital Library for Young Children: An Intergenerational Partnership
4.5) Hourcade, J., Bederson, B., Druin, A., Rose, A., Farber, A., Takayama, Y. The International Children's Digital Library: Viewing Digital Books Online
Chapter 5. Making Sense of the World Wide Web
5.1) Nation, D.A., Plaisant, C., Marchionini, G., Komlodi, A. Visualizing websites using a hierarchical table of contents browser: WebTOC
5.2) Kandogan, E., and Shneiderman, B. Elastic Windows: A Hierarchical Multi-Window World-Wide Web Browser
5.3) Hightower, R., Ring, L., Helfman, J., Bederson, B., Hollan, J. Graphical Multiscale Web Histories: A Study of PadPrints
Chapter 6. Understanding Hierarchical Data
6.1) Asahi, T., Turo, D., Shneiderman, B. Visual decision-making: using treemaps for the analytic hierarchy process
6.2) Turo, D. Hierarchical visualization with Treemaps: Making sense of pro basketball data
6.3) Kumar, H., Plaisant, C., Teittinen, M., Shneiderman, B. Visual information management for network configuration
6.4) Bederson, B., Shneiderman, B., Wattenberg, M. Ordered and Quantum Treemaps: Making Effective Use of 2D Space to Display Hierarchies
6.5) Fekete, J. and Plaisant, C. Interactive Information Visualization of a Million Items
6.6) Plaisant, C., Grosjean, J., Bederson, B. SpaceTree: Supporting Exploration in Large Node Link Tree, Design Evolution and Empirical Evaluation
Chapter 7. Innovating the Interaction
7.1) Bederson, B.B. Fisheye Menus
7.2) Plaisant, C., Mushlin, R., Snyder, A., Li, J., Heller, D., Shneiderman, B. LifeLines: Using Visualization to Enhance Navigation and Analysis of Patient Records
7.3) Hochheiser, H. and Shneiderman, B. Interactive exploration of time-series data
7.4) Fekete, J.-D., Plaisant, C. Excentric Labeling: Dynamic Neighborhood Labeling for Data Visualization
7.5) Bederson, B. B. Czerwinski, M., Robertson, G. A Fisheye Calendar Interface for PDAs: Providing Overviews for Small Displays
7.6) Seo, J. and Shneiderman, B. Interactively exploring hierarchical clustering results
7.7) North, C., Shneiderman, B. A user interface for coordinating visualizations based on relational schemata
Chapter 8. Theories for Understanding Information Visualization
8.1) Plaisant, C., Carr, D., Shneiderman, B. Image browsers: Taxonomy, guidelines, and informal specifications
8.2) Shneiderman, B. The eyes have it: A task by data type taxonomy for information visualizations
8.3) Shneiderman, B. Supporting Creativity with Advanced Information-Abundant User Interfaces
8.4) Shneiderman, B. Inventing Discovery Tools: Combining Information Visualization with Data Mining
Appendix A: Video Reports
Appendix B: Project Pages
Appendix C: Software for Downloading
Appendix D: Full Tech Report Index
Author Index
Key Terms Index
Description
Since the beginning of the computer age, researchers from many disciplines have sought to facilitate people's use of computers and to provide ways for scientists to make sense of the immense quantities of data coming out of them. One gainful result of these efforts has been the field of information visualization, whose technology is increasingly applied in scientific research, digital libraries, data mining, financial data analysis, market studies, manufacturing production control, and data discovery.
This book collects 38 of the key papers on information visualization from a leading and prominent research lab, the University of Maryland’s Human-Computer Interaction Lab (HCIL). Celebrating HCIL’s 20th anniversary, this book presents a coherent body of work from a respected community that has had many success stories with its research and commercial spin-offs.
Each chapter contains an introduction specifically written for this volume by two leading HCI researchers, to describe the connections among those papers and reveal HCIL’s individual approach to developing innovations.
Key Features
*Presents key ideas, novel interfaces, and major applications of information visualization tools, embedded in inspirational prototypes.
*Techniques can be widely applied in scientific research, digital libraries, data mining, financial data analysis, business market studies, manufacturing production control, drug discovery, and genomic studies.
*Provides an "insider" view to the scientific process and evolution of innovation, as told by the researchers themselves.
*This work comes from the prominent and high profile University of Maryland's Human Computer Interaction Lab
Readership
HCI practitioners, usability engineers, software developers, Web page designers and developers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2003
- Published:
- 10th April 2003
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558609150
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503288
"Many readers will, I am sure, gain immense value from it, as it introduces some novel interface design concepts." - Rob Scovell - First Monday
About the Editors
Benjamin Bederson Editor
Benjamin B. Bederson is an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science and a member of the Institute of Advanced Computer Studies at the University of Maryland at College Park, where he is also Director of the Human-Computer Interaction Lab. Prior to UM he was an assistant professor at the University of New Mexico, and worked in the Interactive Media and Computer Graphics Research Group at Bell Communications Research (Bellcore). Dr. Bederson received his Ph. D. in Computer Vision and Robotics from New York University. He has published extensively, and is well known for the widely used software he developed including the Pad++, Jazz and Piccolo toolkits for Zoomable User Interfaces.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, College Park, MD, U.S.A.
Ben Shneiderman Editor
Ben Shneiderman is a professor in the Department of Computer Science, Founding Director (1983-2000) of the Human-Computer Interaction Laboratory (HCIL), and Member of the Institute for Advanced Computer Studies and the Institute for Systems Research, all at the University of Maryland at College Park. Dr. Shneiderman lectures and consults internationally, while serving on corporate advisory boards and producing widely used textbooks. He was made a Fellow of the ACM in 1997, elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2001, and received the ACM CHI (Computer Human Interaction) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, College Park, MD, U.S.A.