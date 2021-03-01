COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
The Cost of Electricity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128238554

The Cost of Electricity

1st Edition

Author: Paul Breeze
Paperback ISBN: 9780128238554
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 150
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
184.50
115.00
99.95
88.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Cost of Electricity is an essential tool for any researcher or practitioner seeking to establish the economic and environmental cost of power generation, and thereby to analyse the economic feasibility of power systems. Chapters cover capital cost, fuel cost, levelised cost, subsidies and tariffs, lifetime emission analysis, net energy analysis, traditional generation costs and renewable generation costs. The work is based on published analyses of generation costs and generation cost predictions from trusted organisations such as the US Energy Information Administration and the IEA. Chapters proceed in a logical manner through cost factors before concluding with the current and future cost of electricity generation.

Key Features

    • Analyses the factors that contribute to the cost of generating electricity together with the presentation of historical cost trends and predictions for future costs.
    • Examines the environmental cost of power generation by lifecycle analysis, including carbon emissions impact.
    • Reviews factors which distort the market cost of electricity.

    Readership

    Graduate and PhD students working across energy systems. Government decision makers, policy analysts and investment advisors, company executives in associated industries

    Table of Contents

    1. The cost of electricity, an overview
    2. The power generating technologies
    3. Electricity networks
    4. Fuel costs
    5. The capital cost of a power plant
    6. Lifecycle analyses for fuels and power generation technologies
    7. Structural issues
    8. Distorting factors: subsidies, externalities and taxes
    9. The cost of electricity

    Details

    No. of pages:
    150
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier 2021
    Published:
    1st March 2021
    Imprint:
    Elsevier
    Paperback ISBN:
    9780128238554

    About the Author

    Paul Breeze

    Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK

    Ratings and Reviews

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.