The Cost of Electricity
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The Cost of Electricity is an essential tool for any researcher or practitioner seeking to establish the economic and environmental cost of power generation, and thereby to analyse the economic feasibility of power systems. Chapters cover capital cost, fuel cost, levelised cost, subsidies and tariffs, lifetime emission analysis, net energy analysis, traditional generation costs and renewable generation costs. The work is based on published analyses of generation costs and generation cost predictions from trusted organisations such as the US Energy Information Administration and the IEA. Chapters proceed in a logical manner through cost factors before concluding with the current and future cost of electricity generation.
Key Features
- Analyses the factors that contribute to the cost of generating electricity together with the presentation of historical cost trends and predictions for future costs.
- Examines the environmental cost of power generation by lifecycle analysis, including carbon emissions impact.
- Reviews factors which distort the market cost of electricity.
Readership
Graduate and PhD students working across energy systems. Government decision makers, policy analysts and investment advisors, company executives in associated industries
Table of Contents
1. The cost of electricity, an overview
2. The power generating technologies
3. Electricity networks
4. Fuel costs
5. The capital cost of a power plant
6. Lifecycle analyses for fuels and power generation technologies
7. Structural issues
8. Distorting factors: subsidies, externalities and taxes
9. The cost of electricity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128238554
About the Author
Paul Breeze
Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.