The Corresponding-States Principle and its Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520623, 9780080459042

The Corresponding-States Principle and its Practice

1st Edition

Thermodynamic, Transport and Surface Properties of Fluids

Authors: Hong Wei Xiang
eBook ISBN: 9780080459042
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520623
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th July 2005
Page Count: 248
Description

The corresponding-states principle helps the understanding and calculating of thermodynamic, transport, and surface properties of substances in various states, required by our modern lifestyle. The Corresponding-States Principle and its Practice: Thermodynamic, Transport and Surface Properties of Fluids describes the origins and applications of the principle from a universal point of view with comparisons to experimental data where possible. It uses the universal theory to explain present theories. Emphasis is on the properties of pure systems, and the corresponding-states theory can also be extended to mixtures, which are treated as pure systems. Furthermore, the author discusses current progress, and shows technicians how to derive practical equations from molecular modeling. The Corresponding-States Principle and its Practice: Thermodynamic, Transport and Surface Properties of Fluids is the ideal handbook for those in chemical science and engineering related to energy, environment, natural gas, and petroleum.

Key Features

  • Describes the origins and applications from a universal viewpoint
  • Includes experimental data for comparisons
  • Suitable for researchers, applied engineers, and those interested in the corresponding states theory

Readership

Graduate students, applied engineers, consultants and research scientists

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction

    1.1 Overview of the Corresponding-States Principle
    1.2 Properties of Substances
    1.3 Organization of the Book
    The Corresponding-States Principle

  2. The Corresponding-States Principle from the Continuity of Vapor and Liquid States

    2.1 The Continuity of Vapor and Liquid States
    2.2 The Van der Waals Equation of State
    2.3 Corresponding States of the Van der Waals Equation of State

    2.4 Universal Form of the Corresponding-States Principle

  3. Theoretical Basis of the Corresponding-States Principle

    3.1 Two-Parameter Corresponding-States Theory of Spherical Molecules
    3.2 Corresponding-States Theory of Asymmetric Molecules

  4. The Corresponding-States Parameters

    4.1 Critical Parameters

    4.2 Acentric Factor

    4.3 Aspherical Factor

    4.4 Properties from Corresponding-States Principle

The Corresponding-States Practice

  1. Thermodynamic Properties

    5.1 Thermodynamic Relations

    5.2 Virial Equations of State
    5.3 Crossover Equation of State
    5.4 Cubic Equations of State
    5.5 Hard-Sphere Equation of State
    5.6 Martin-Hou Equation of State
    5.7 Liquid Equation of State
    5.8 Corresponding-States Thermodynamic Properties and Calculated Deviations

  2. Vapor Pressures

    6.1 Introduction
    6.2 Phase Transition Theory
    6.3 Vapor-Pressure Equation
    6.4 Corresponding-States Vapor Pressure

  3. Transport Properties

    7.1 Introduction
    7.2 Theory of Gas Transport Properties
    7.3 Transport Properties in the Critical Region
    7.4 Viscosity in the Entire Fluid State

  4. Surface Tension

    8.1 Introduction
    8.2 Critical State Theory for the Surface Tension
    8.3 Corresponding-States Surface Tension

About the Author

Hong Wei Xiang

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

Reviews

@qu: " This book is highly recommended to our profession in applied fields of petroleum, natural gas, and environmental science and engineering, and the fundamental fields of molecular-based study of fluids and phase transitions included highly nonspherical molecules into the corresponding-states frame with about one order of magnitude more accurate than that of Pitzer et al. for heavy hydrocarbon, polar, associating, and hydro-bonding molecules, and provided a new way to understand the behavior of properties of nonspherical molecules" @source: Journal of Petroleum Science and Engineering, December 2004

