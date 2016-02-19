The Correspondence Principle (1918 - 1923) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780720418033, 9780080871011

The Correspondence Principle (1918 - 1923), Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: J.R. Nielsen
eBook ISBN: 9780080871011
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 702
Table of Contents

Foreword. Abbreviated titles of periodicals. Part I: The correspondence principle. Part II: Selected correspondence 1917-1923. Index.

Description

During this period Bohr's researches had a double aim: to develop a consistent and adequate quantum theory and to explain the structures and properties of the elements of the periodic system. The Correspondence Principle'' contains the papers and manuscripts dealing mainly with the elaboration of the general quantum theory.

Details

No. of pages:
702
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1976
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871011

