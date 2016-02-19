The Correspondence Principle (1918 - 1923), Volume 3
1st Edition
Editors: J.R. Nielsen
eBook ISBN: 9780080871011
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 702
Table of Contents
Foreword. Abbreviated titles of periodicals. Part I: The correspondence principle. Part II: Selected correspondence 1917-1923. Index.
Description
During this period Bohr's researches had a double aim: to develop a consistent and adequate quantum theory and to explain the structures and properties of the elements of the periodic system. The Correspondence Principle'' contains the papers and manuscripts dealing mainly with the elaboration of the general quantum theory.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 702
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080871011
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J.R. Nielsen Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.