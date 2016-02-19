The Control of Fertility
1st Edition
The Control of Fertility is concerned with the experimental control of fertility as a specific biological problem. It is, first of all, an attempt to summarize a collection of data hitherto either partially or not at all presented. Secondly, it attempts to indicate those avenues which hold promise for future investigation. Finally, it attempts an assessment of the implications of understandings and ignorances.
The book opens with an account of the sequence of processes essential to successful sexual reproduction in mammals. This is followed by separate chapters on approaches to the inhibition of spermatogenesis, ovulation, fertilization, and free ovum development. Subsequent chapters deal with blastocyst development and implantation, biological activities of compounds affecting fertility, fertility control in men and women, the inhibition of ovulation, biological properties of ovulation inhibitors in human subjects, and effectiveness and acceptability of contraception.
I. Introduction
1. Backgrounds
Text
References
2. The Reproductive Processes and Their Vulnerabilities in Mammals
Processes in the Male
Processes in the Female
References
II Animal Studies
3. Spermatogenesis and Semen
Pituitary and Gonadotropin Inhibition
Direct Effects on Testis Tissue
Semen and Seminal Fluid
References
4. Ovulation
The Hypothalamopituitary Axis
Steroidal Ovulation Inhibitors
Antigonadotropin Assay
Antigonadotropins and the Hypothalamus
Inhibition of Exogenous Gonadotropin
Miscellaneous Antigondotropic Agents
References
5. Fertilization
Text
References
6. Free Ovum Development
Text
References
7. Blastocyst Development and Implantation
Ovarian Hormones and Implantation Processes
Extra-Ovarian Influences on Implantation
The Lability of Implantation Processes
Estrogens and Anti-Estrogens
Antiprogestins
Poisons and Antimetabolites
Intrauterine Trauma
Corpus Luteum Inhibition
Abortion
References
8. Some Biological Activities of Compounds Affecting Fertility
Some Activities of Estrogens
Anti-Estrogens
Estrogens and Androgens
The Activities of Gestagens
Effects on Fetuses
Hormones and Tumors
The Metabolism of Compounds Affecting Fertility
References
III Clinical Studies
9. Control of Fertility in Men
Text
References
10. Fertility in Women—Ovogenesis and Ovulation
Fertility Potential in Women
Detection of Ovulation
The Stimulation of Ovulation
References
11. The Inhibition of Ovulation
The Assay of Ovulation Inhibitors in Human Subjects
Contraception
References
12. Some Biological Properties of Ovulation Inhibitors in Human Subject
Functions Associated with Reproductive Organs and Processes
Mammary Glands and Lactation
Pregnancy and Postpartum
Functions Associated with Other Endocrine Organs
Effects on Somatic Tissues and Functions
Weight Gain and Aspects of Organic Metabolism
Hematology
Skin and Related Tissues
Psychological Effects
References
13. Some Consequences of the Application of Fertility Control
The Effectiveness of Contraception
The Acceptability of Contraception
References
Author Index
Subject Index
