The Control of Chromatophores - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080098241, 9781483149615

The Control of Chromatophores

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology

Authors: M. Fingerman
eBook ISBN: 9781483149615
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 194
Description

The Control of Chromatophores focuses on the color changes in animals, particularly among the invertebrates. Cells containing pigment that can disperse or concentrate, thereby changing the tint of the organism in which they lie, are known as chromatophores. Well-developed, functional chromatophore systems are common among cephalopods, crustaceans, and poikilotherm vertebrates. Rare instances are found among other groups such as annelids, echinoderms, and insects. After an introduction to the types, chemistry, and functional significance of chromatophores, this text concentrates on the chromatophores of crustaceans, insects, cephalopods, echinoderms, and vertebrates. This book is recommended for students and biologists conducting work on chromatophores and color changes.

Table of Contents


Chromatophores and Color Changes

Chromatophores of Crustaceans

Chromatophores of Insects

Chromatophores of Cephalopods

Chromatophores of Echinoderms

Chromatophores of Vertebrates

Perspectives

References

Author Index

Subject Index


M. Fingerman

