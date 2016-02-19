The Control of Chromatophores focuses on the color changes in animals, particularly among the invertebrates. Cells containing pigment that can disperse or concentrate, thereby changing the tint of the organism in which they lie, are known as chromatophores. Well-developed, functional chromatophore systems are common among cephalopods, crustaceans, and poikilotherm vertebrates. Rare instances are found among other groups such as annelids, echinoderms, and insects. After an introduction to the types, chemistry, and functional significance of chromatophores, this text concentrates on the chromatophores of crustaceans, insects, cephalopods, echinoderms, and vertebrates. This book is recommended for students and biologists conducting work on chromatophores and color changes.