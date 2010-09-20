The Consultation in Phytotherapy
1st Edition
The Herbal Practitioner's Approach to the Patient
Authors: Peter Conway
eBook ISBN: 9781455725274
eBook ISBN: 9780702046230
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443074929
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th September 2010
Page Count: 424
Table of Contents
Contents
Dedication v
Foreword vi
Acknowledgments vii
Introduction viii
Chapter 1: Phytotherapy in context
Chapter 2: The therapeutic relationship in phytotherapy
Chapter 3: Aims and structure of the consultation
Chapter 4: On profiling and diagnosis: appreciating the patient’s predicament
Chapter 5: History-taking: hearing the patient’s story
Chapter 6: Physical examination and clinical investigation: other ways of knowing
Chapter 7: Concluding the consultation and providing ongoing care: coherence and continuity
Appendices:
A1: Self care
A2: Interprofessional communication
A3: A note for students
Index xxx
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 20th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455725274
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702046230
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443074929
About the Author
Peter Conway
Affiliations and Expertise
Praticing herbalist and teacher, UK
