The Consultation in Phytotherapy

Contents

Dedication v

Foreword vi

Acknowledgments vii

Introduction viii

Chapter 1: Phytotherapy in context

Chapter 2: The therapeutic relationship in phytotherapy

Chapter 3: Aims and structure of the consultation

Chapter 4: On profiling and diagnosis: appreciating the patient’s predicament

Chapter 5: History-taking: hearing the patient’s story

Chapter 6: Physical examination and clinical investigation: other ways of knowing

Chapter 7: Concluding the consultation and providing ongoing care: coherence and continuity

Appendices:

A1: Self care

A2: Interprofessional communication

A3: A note for students

Index xxx