The Consultation in Phytotherapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443074929, 9781455725274

The Consultation in Phytotherapy

1st Edition

The Herbal Practitioner's Approach to the Patient

Authors: Peter Conway
eBook ISBN: 9781455725274
eBook ISBN: 9780702046230
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443074929
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th September 2010
Page Count: 424
Table of Contents

Contents

Dedication v

Foreword vi

Acknowledgments vii

Introduction viii

Chapter 1: Phytotherapy in context

Chapter 2: The therapeutic relationship in phytotherapy

Chapter 3: Aims and structure of the consultation

Chapter 4: On profiling and diagnosis: appreciating the patient’s predicament

Chapter 5: History-taking: hearing the patient’s story

Chapter 6: Physical examination and clinical investigation: other ways of knowing

Chapter 7: Concluding the consultation and providing ongoing care: coherence and continuity

Appendices:

A1: Self care

A2: Interprofessional communication

A3: A note for students

Index xxx

No. of pages:
424
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9781455725274
eBook ISBN:
9780702046230
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443074929

Peter Conway

Praticing herbalist and teacher, UK

