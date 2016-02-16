The Constitution of the People's Republic of China - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080308173, 9781483286259

The Constitution of the People's Republic of China

1st Edition

Adopted on December 4, 1982 by the Fifth National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China at Its Fifth Session

Editors: China Publications Centre
eBook ISBN: 9781483286259
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 16th February 2016
Description

The present Constitution of the People's Republic of China was adopted in December 1982 by the Fifth National People's Congress. The 138 Articles published in this book have developed over the years since the founding of the Republic, and define the fundamental laws of the state.

Readership

Of interest to students of political science; academics; and libraries.

Table of Contents

(partial) Preamble. General principles. The fundamental rights and duties of citizens. The structure of the state. The national flag, the national emblem and the capital.

Details

About the Editor

Ratings and Reviews

