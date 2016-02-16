The Constitution of the People's Republic of China
1st Edition
Adopted on December 4, 1982 by the Fifth National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China at Its Fifth Session
Description
The present Constitution of the People's Republic of China was adopted in December 1982 by the Fifth National People's Congress. The 138 Articles published in this book have developed over the years since the founding of the Republic, and define the fundamental laws of the state.
Table of Contents
(partial) Preamble. General principles. The fundamental rights and duties of citizens. The structure of the state. The national flag, the national emblem and the capital.
