The Constant Catastrophe - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080258249, 9781483189666

The Constant Catastrophe

1st Edition

Malnutrition, Famines and Drought

Authors: Rolando V. Garcia José C. Escudero
eBook ISBN: 9781483189666
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 30th November 1981
Page Count: 214
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Constant Catastrophe: Malnutrition, Famines, and Drought deals with the 1972 drought, and emphasizes the underlying social conditions that are related to its effects. The book examines the relationship of drought as a meteorological event and the famine that results as a social event. The effects of natural catastrophes become transformed by social structures and political processes in many countries of the world, more than which can be attributable to the physical cause itself. A striking parallelism that emerges in the study is that climatological analysis implies reference to large scale space and time processes. Famine also occurs as anomalies within large-scale processes in society—famine changes nutritional levels in communities. The text proposes a theoretical framework for a methodologically-adequate diagnostic tool that can be used in studying the "factual events" in previous cases of major disasters due to climactic factors. Case studies include those that happened in the Sahel, Ethiopia, India, China, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. Among several recommendations, one which the book proposes in the management of the effects of drought, is to adopt an approach similar to that of the Red Cross. The book is suitable for economists, environmentalists, ecologists, and policy makers involved in crisis management, food production, and rural development.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Part One: The Background

Chapter 1 The Impact of Drought on Nutrition

Chapter 2 Human Needs of Food

Annex 1: European Diets vs Traditional Foods

Annex 2: Early Cognitive Development and Malnutrition

Chapter 3 The Magnitude and Distribution of Human Malnutrition

Chapter 4 The Problem of Measuring Malnutrition

Chapter 5 A Structural Approach for Diagnosing the Impact of Climatic Anomalies

Chapter 6 The Population-Resources Balance

Annex 1: The Neo-Malthusian Argument and Nutritional Policies

Chapter 7 Responses to Drought-Induced National Disasters

Part Two: Case Studies

Chapter 8 The Sahel and Ethiopia

Annex 1: Health Levels in the Sahel and Incidence of the 1972 Drought

Annex 2: The Ethiopian Famines of the 1970's: Living Conditions in Ethiopia

Chapter 9 Counterpoint One: India and China

Annex 1: Impact of Drought on Nutrition and Health Status of the Population of India

Annex 2: Ending Famines in China

Chapter 10 Counterpoint Two: Food Distribution Policies in China and the United Kingdom

Annex 1: Food Rationing in the United Kingdom during World War II

Annex 2: The Distribution of Food in Present Day China

Chapter 11 A General Panorama of Malnutrition in Latin America

Annex 1: Malnutrition in Argentina

Annex 2: Malnutrition in Brazil

Chapter 12 Some Suggestions for Action

Index

Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189666

About the Author

Rolando V. Garcia

José C. Escudero

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.