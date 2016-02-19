The Conservation of Insects and Their Habitats
1st Edition
Editors: N.M. Collins
eBook ISBN: 9780323149303
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1991
Page Count: 468
Description
The Conservation of Insects and their Habitats is a compilation of papers presented in the 15th Symposium of the Royal Entomological Society of London held at the Department of Physics Lecture Theatre Imperial College, London, on September 14-15, 1989. The papers cover topics on the diversity of entomological habitats and ecologicalroles around the world, and highlight the value of insects to humanity. Some practical proposals for conservation, especially in tropical forests and on islands, where their diversity is greatest, are also given. This book will add to the continuing force for the conservation and protection of biological diversity of the Earth.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Acknowledgements
Opening Remarks
1. Observe Extinction or Conserve Diversity?
I. Introduction: Insects are Difficult to Conserve
II. Insects, Nature Reserves and their Matrix
III. Special Species
IV. Communication with Farmers
V. Communication among Entomologists and Conservation Organizations
VI. Conclusion
References
2. North American Problems and Perspectives in Insect Conservation
I. Introduction
II. Status of Conservation Programmes
III. Status Surveys
IV. Progress in Listing Candidates
V. Protection and Habitat Acquisition
VI. Management and Recovery
VII. Prognosis
VIII. Conclusion
References
3. Australia: Conservation of a Continental Insect Fauna
I. Introduction
II. Australian Environments and their History
III. The Insect Fauna
IV. Current Threats to Insects
V. The History and Status of Insect Conservation in Australia
VI. Conclusion
References
4. The Conservation of Island Insects and their Habitats
I. Introduction
II. Islands
III. Island Conservation
IV. Recommendations and Solutions
References
5. The Conservation of Insects and their Habitats in Northern and Eastern Europe
I. Introduction
II. The Red Data Lists of Northern and Eastern Europe
III. Protection of Insects and their Habitats in Northern and Eastern Europe
IV. Causes of Threat and the Similarity of Species Lists in Finland and Sweden
V. Conclusion
References
6. Mediterranean Insect Conservation
I. Introduction
II. The Mediterranean Insect Fauna
III. Pleistocene Réfugia
IV. Insect Conservation in the Mediterranean Area
V. Threatened Environments of the Mediterranean Area
References
7. Fragmentation, Isolation and Mobility of Insect Populations
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Population Dynamics
III. Examples of Insects responding to Increased Isolation
IV. Conclusions
References
8. Woodlands: Past, Present and Potential for Insects
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Changes in the Status of Woodland Insects
IV. Ecological Specialization among Insects of Mature Woodland and Open Spaces
V. The Management of Woods for Insect Conservation
VI. The Need for Research and Education
VII. Summary and Conclusions — the Future for Woodland Insects
References
9. Lepidoptera as Indicators of Change in the Semi-natural Grasslands of Lowland and Upland Europe
I. Introduction
II. Intensively Cultivated Grassland
III. Abandoned Grassland
IV. Changes in Species and Families of Lepidoptera
V. Reasons for Rapid Change in Insect Populations
VI. Discussion and Conclusions
References
10. Conserving Insects of Aquatic and Wetland Habitats, with Special Reference to Beetles
I. Introduction: Sites, Habitat, Communities and Species
II. International Species Protection
III. The British Red Data Book - Insects
IV. Species Rarity and Site Evaluation
V. The Low Profile of Insect Conservation
VI. Acceptance of the Need for Insect Conservation by Nonentomologists
References
11. Creating New and Successional Habitats for Arthropods
I. Introduction
II. Arthropods in Ecological Successions
III. Habitat Creation
IV. Habitat Re-creation
V. Habitat Mosaics of Different Successional Age
VI. Discussion
References
Appendix I
12. The Conservation of Insects on Arable Farmland
I. Introduction
II. Background to the Development of Conservation Headlands
III. Design and Agronomy of Conservation Headlands
IV. Effect of Conservation Headlands on Chick-food Insects and Chick Survival
V. Butterflies and Conservation Headlands
VI. Conservation Headlands as a Tool in Conservation
VII. Conclusions
References
13. The Utilization and Value of Non-domesticated Insects
I. Introduction
II. Services from Insects
III. Goods from Insects
IV. Planning for Resource Management
V. Conclusions
References
14. Conservation of Neotropical Environments: Insects as Indicators
I. Introduction
II. Adapting Insects to the Tasks of Defining Options, Ranking of Priorities, Making Surveys and Monitoring Systems
III. Tools for the Task: Description, Discrimination, Explanation
IV. Case Histories and Some Legends
V. A Practical Guide to Conservation Action using Insects
VI. Epilogue: Important Considerations for the Agenda, 1990-2010
References
15. Insects and Tropical Forest Conservation
I. Introduction
II. The Size of the Insect Resource
III. Do Insects Matter?
IV. Pattern and Process
V. Deforestation
VI. Identification
VII. Extending the Protected Areas Network
VIII. Insects as Tools for Conservation
IX. Conclusions
References
16. Poster Presentations
Managing Plantation Woodland on Ancient Woodland Sites for Butterflies and Other Insects
The Role of Field Boundaries in Hoverfly (Diptera: Syrphidae) Foraging on Arable land
The Bern Convention and Spanish Lepidoptera
Captive Breeding-A Vital Line of Defence
Insects and Krakatau: A Conserved Habitat of Long-term Research Interest
The Amateur Role in Insect Conservation
The Nature Conservancy Council Approach to Invertebrate Conservation
Conservation of British Trichoptera
Index
