Table of Contents



Contributors

Foreword

Acknowledgements

Opening Remarks

1. Observe Extinction or Conserve Diversity?

I. Introduction: Insects are Difficult to Conserve

II. Insects, Nature Reserves and their Matrix

III. Special Species

IV. Communication with Farmers

V. Communication among Entomologists and Conservation Organizations

VI. Conclusion

References

2. North American Problems and Perspectives in Insect Conservation

I. Introduction

II. Status of Conservation Programmes

III. Status Surveys

IV. Progress in Listing Candidates

V. Protection and Habitat Acquisition

VI. Management and Recovery

VII. Prognosis

VIII. Conclusion

References

3. Australia: Conservation of a Continental Insect Fauna

I. Introduction

II. Australian Environments and their History

III. The Insect Fauna

IV. Current Threats to Insects

V. The History and Status of Insect Conservation in Australia

VI. Conclusion

References

4. The Conservation of Island Insects and their Habitats

I. Introduction

II. Islands

III. Island Conservation

IV. Recommendations and Solutions

References

5. The Conservation of Insects and their Habitats in Northern and Eastern Europe

I. Introduction

II. The Red Data Lists of Northern and Eastern Europe

III. Protection of Insects and their Habitats in Northern and Eastern Europe

IV. Causes of Threat and the Similarity of Species Lists in Finland and Sweden

V. Conclusion

References

6. Mediterranean Insect Conservation

I. Introduction

II. The Mediterranean Insect Fauna

III. Pleistocene Réfugia

IV. Insect Conservation in the Mediterranean Area

V. Threatened Environments of the Mediterranean Area

References

7. Fragmentation, Isolation and Mobility of Insect Populations

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Population Dynamics

III. Examples of Insects responding to Increased Isolation

IV. Conclusions

References

8. Woodlands: Past, Present and Potential for Insects

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Changes in the Status of Woodland Insects

IV. Ecological Specialization among Insects of Mature Woodland and Open Spaces

V. The Management of Woods for Insect Conservation

VI. The Need for Research and Education

VII. Summary and Conclusions — the Future for Woodland Insects

References

9. Lepidoptera as Indicators of Change in the Semi-natural Grasslands of Lowland and Upland Europe

I. Introduction

II. Intensively Cultivated Grassland

III. Abandoned Grassland

IV. Changes in Species and Families of Lepidoptera

V. Reasons for Rapid Change in Insect Populations

VI. Discussion and Conclusions

References

10. Conserving Insects of Aquatic and Wetland Habitats, with Special Reference to Beetles

I. Introduction: Sites, Habitat, Communities and Species

II. International Species Protection

III. The British Red Data Book - Insects

IV. Species Rarity and Site Evaluation

V. The Low Profile of Insect Conservation

VI. Acceptance of the Need for Insect Conservation by Nonentomologists

References

11. Creating New and Successional Habitats for Arthropods

I. Introduction

II. Arthropods in Ecological Successions

III. Habitat Creation

IV. Habitat Re-creation

V. Habitat Mosaics of Different Successional Age

VI. Discussion

References

Appendix I

12. The Conservation of Insects on Arable Farmland

I. Introduction

II. Background to the Development of Conservation Headlands

III. Design and Agronomy of Conservation Headlands

IV. Effect of Conservation Headlands on Chick-food Insects and Chick Survival

V. Butterflies and Conservation Headlands

VI. Conservation Headlands as a Tool in Conservation

VII. Conclusions

References

13. The Utilization and Value of Non-domesticated Insects

I. Introduction

II. Services from Insects

III. Goods from Insects

IV. Planning for Resource Management

V. Conclusions

References

14. Conservation of Neotropical Environments: Insects as Indicators

I. Introduction

II. Adapting Insects to the Tasks of Defining Options, Ranking of Priorities, Making Surveys and Monitoring Systems

III. Tools for the Task: Description, Discrimination, Explanation

IV. Case Histories and Some Legends

V. A Practical Guide to Conservation Action using Insects

VI. Epilogue: Important Considerations for the Agenda, 1990-2010

References

15. Insects and Tropical Forest Conservation

I. Introduction

II. The Size of the Insect Resource

III. Do Insects Matter?

IV. Pattern and Process

V. Deforestation

VI. Identification

VII. Extending the Protected Areas Network

VIII. Insects as Tools for Conservation

IX. Conclusions

References

16. Poster Presentations

Managing Plantation Woodland on Ancient Woodland Sites for Butterflies and Other Insects

The Role of Field Boundaries in Hoverfly (Diptera: Syrphidae) Foraging on Arable land

The Bern Convention and Spanish Lepidoptera

Captive Breeding-A Vital Line of Defence

Insects and Krakatau: A Conserved Habitat of Long-term Research Interest

The Amateur Role in Insect Conservation

The Nature Conservancy Council Approach to Invertebrate Conservation

Conservation of British Trichoptera

Index

