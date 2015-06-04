The Connected Hippocampus, Volume 219
- If I had a Million Neurons: Potential Tests of Cortico-Hippocampal Theories
- Diluted Connectivity in Pattern Association Networks Facilitates the Recall of Information from the Hippocampus to the Neocortex
- Cortico-hippocampal Systems Involved in Memory and Cognition: The PMAT Framework
- The Subiculum: the Heart of the Extended Hippocampal System
- The Neural Correlates of Navigation Beyond the Hippocampus
- Septo-hippocampal Signal Processing: Breaking the Code
Marian Tsanov
- Major Diencephalic Inputs to the Hippocampus: Supramammillary Nucleus and Nucleus Reuniens. Circuitry and Function
- Importance of the Ventral Midline Thalamus in Driving Hippocampal Functions
- The Mammillary Bodies and Memory: More than a Hippocampal Relay
- Modulating the Map: Dopaminergic Tuning of Hippocampal Spatial Coding and Interactions
- Integrative Hippocampal and Decision-making Neurocircuitry During Goal-relevant Predictions and Encoding
Sheri J. Y. Mizumori and Valerie L. Tryon
Michael E. Hasselmo
Edmund T. Rolls
Maureen Ritchey, Laura A. Libby and Charan Ranganath
John P. Aggleton and Kat Christiansen
Julie R. Dumont and Jeffrey S. Taube
Robert P. Vertes
Jean-Christophe Cassel and Anne Pereira de Vasconcelos
Seralynne D. Vann and Andrew J. D. Nelson
Emilie Werlen and Matthew W. Jones
This volume of Progress in Brain Research focuses on the Connected Hippocampus.
- This well-established international series examines major areas of basic and clinical research within neuroscience, as well as emerging subfields
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
Shane O'Mara Serial Volume Editor
Shane O’Mara is Professor of Experimental Brain Research (Personal Chair) at Trinity College, Dublin - the University of Dublin. He is a Principal Investigator in, formerly Director of, the Trinity College Institute of Neuroscience, one of Europe’s leading research centres for neuroscience. He is also a Wellcome Trust Senior Investigator and a Science Foundation Ireland Principal Investigator. His research explores the brain systems supporting learning, memory, and cognition, and also the brain systems affected by stress and depression. He also explores the intersection of psychology and neuroscience with public policy, evidence-based policy-making and related areas. He has published about 130 peer-reviewed papers on these topics. His books include 'Why Torture Doesn’t Work: The Neuroscience of Interrogation' (Harvard University Press; 2015); 'A Brain for Business – A Brain for Life' (Palgrave Macmillan) and 'In Praise of Walking' (Bodley Head, 2019). He is a graduate of the National University of Ireland - Galway (BA, MA), and of the University of Oxford (DPhil). He is an elected Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science (USA), and an elected Member of the Royal Irish Academy.
Professor, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland
Marian Tsanov Serial Volume Editor
Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland