The Connected Hippocampus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444635495, 9780444635501

The Connected Hippocampus, Volume 219

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Shane O'Mara Marian Tsanov
eBook ISBN: 9780444635501
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444635495
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th June 2015
Page Count: 292
Table of Contents

  1. If I had a Million Neurons: Potential Tests of Cortico-Hippocampal Theories

    2. Michael E. Hasselmo

  2. Diluted Connectivity in Pattern Association Networks Facilitates the Recall of Information from the Hippocampus to the Neocortex

    3. Edmund T. Rolls

  3. Cortico-hippocampal Systems Involved in Memory and Cognition: The PMAT Framework

    4. Maureen Ritchey, Laura A. Libby and Charan Ranganath

  4. The Subiculum: the Heart of the Extended Hippocampal System

    5. John P. Aggleton and Kat Christiansen

  5. The Neural Correlates of Navigation Beyond the Hippocampus

    6. Julie R. Dumont and Jeffrey S. Taube

  6. Septo-hippocampal Signal Processing: Breaking the Code
    Marian Tsanov

  7. Major Diencephalic Inputs to the Hippocampus: Supramammillary Nucleus and Nucleus Reuniens. Circuitry and Function

    8. Robert P. Vertes

  8. Importance of the Ventral Midline Thalamus in Driving Hippocampal Functions

    9. Jean-Christophe Cassel and Anne Pereira de Vasconcelos

  9. The Mammillary Bodies and Memory: More than a Hippocampal Relay

    10. Seralynne D. Vann and Andrew J. D. Nelson

  10. Modulating the Map: Dopaminergic Tuning of Hippocampal Spatial Coding and Interactions

    11. Emilie Werlen and Matthew W. Jones

  11. Integrative Hippocampal and Decision-making Neurocircuitry During Goal-relevant Predictions and Encoding
    Sheri J. Y. Mizumori and Valerie L. Tryon

Description

This volume of Progress in Brain Research focuses on the Connected Hippocampus.

Key Features

  • This well-established international series examines major areas of basic and clinical research within neuroscience, as well as emerging subfields

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444635501
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444635495

About the Serial Volume Editors

Shane O'Mara Serial Volume Editor

Shane O’Mara is Professor of Experimental Brain Research (Personal Chair) at Trinity College, Dublin - the University of Dublin. He is a Principal Investigator in, formerly Director of, the Trinity College Institute of Neuroscience, one of Europe’s leading research centres for neuroscience. He is also a Wellcome Trust Senior Investigator and a Science Foundation Ireland Principal Investigator. His research explores the brain systems supporting learning, memory, and cognition, and also the brain systems affected by stress and depression. He also explores the intersection of psychology and neuroscience with public policy, evidence-based policy-making and related areas. He has published about 130 peer-reviewed papers on these topics. His books include 'Why Torture Doesn’t Work: The Neuroscience of Interrogation' (Harvard University Press; 2015); 'A Brain for Business – A Brain for Life' (Palgrave Macmillan) and 'In Praise of Walking' (Bodley Head, 2019). He is a graduate of the National University of Ireland - Galway (BA, MA), and of the University of Oxford (DPhil). He is an elected Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science (USA), and an elected Member of the Royal Irish Academy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland

Marian Tsanov Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland

