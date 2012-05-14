The Concise Guide to Physiotherapy - Volume 1
1st Edition
Assessment
Description
This exciting new resource is designed to assist undergraduate physiotherapy students and new graduates in confidently assessing patients in a range of physiotherapy specialties outside of the ‘core’ areas of practice. Areas covered include paediatrics, geriatrics, mental health and rheumatology.
Valuable content is easily accessible in a small portable format which will be an invaluable reference during placements or practice. Each chapter provides a concise overview of the philosophy and the specific assessment processes for each of the 17 practice specialties.
A wealth of online learning resources are also available with the Guide, these include access to case studies, multiple-choice questions and a reference list for each chapter. In addition there is a bank of downloadable photographs and line drawings relating to each of the 17 chapters.
Used along with The Concise Guide to Physiotherapy: Volume 2 Treatment, Volume 1 Assessment will be an indispensable tool for any physiotherapist.
A blend of resources providing an insight into the ‘non core’ areas of practice, enabling the individual to prepare ahead or refresh knowledge in order to feel confident about approaching the assessment of patients in practice areas not previously encountered.
Key Features
- Easy access to nuggets of information on 17 ‘non core’ speciality areas, including burns and plastics, learning disabilities and rehabilitation
- A handy quick reference tool for both students and physiotherapists
- Access to online resources including, reference lists, an image bank, 51 cases studies and over 300 MCQs!
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Acute paediatrics
Chapter 2 Amputees
Chapter 3 Aquatic physiotherapy
Chapter 4 Burns and plastic surgery
Chapter 5 Community paediatrics
Chapter 6 Community physiotherapy
Chapter 7 Gerontology
Chapter 8 Learning disabilities
Chapter 9 Medicine
Chapter 10 Mental health
Chapter 11 Obstetrics and gynaecology
Chapter 12 Oncology and palliative care
Chapter 13 Pain management
Chapter 14 Rehabilitation
Chapter 15 Rheumatology
Chapter 16 Spinal cord injury
Chapter 17 Trauma orthopaedics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 14th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052897
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702035524
About the Editor
Tim Ainslie
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer/Clinical Education Coordinator, Physiotherapy Programme, Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK