The Concise Encyclopedia of the Ethics of New Technologies

The ethical assessment of new technologies raises two principal concerns: the need to develop effective policies and legislation, and the reconsideration of the ethical frameworks in which these policies and laws are developed. The importance of rapid, accurate examinations of tensions between Philosophy and Law and the relationship between philosophical principles and empirical data has never been greater.
The Concise Encyclopedia of Ethics of New Technologies includes 23 articles previously published in the highly-acclaimed Encyclopedia of Applied Ethics, nine updated articles, and five new articles, commissioned especially for this volume. Over half of the previously published articles include updated facts and bibliographic citations. Authors of genetics articles have updated their works to include the most recent developments and publications. New articles include: "Cloning," "Geneticization," "Health Technology Assessment," "Intrinsic and Instrumental Value," and "Novel Foods."
- Articles fall into these subject categories: Medical Ethics; Scientific Ethics; Theories of Ethics; Environmental Ethics; Legal Ethics; Ethical Concepts
This volume will appeal to everyone who bought the Encyclopedia of Applied Ethics, and everyone who could use a shorter and more focused version. These include public libraries, special libraries, and law libraries that want to maintain a comprehensive survey of the applied ethics field. Students of philosophy and ethics as well as individuals interested in medical and scientific (or "bio-") ethics will also find the volume useful
R. Gillon, Bioethics, Overview.
M. Reiss, Biotechnology.
J.W. Knight, Birth-Control Technology.
C.A. Defanti, Brain Death.
T.H. Murray and G. Kaebnick, Cloning.
S. Rogerson, Computer and Information Ethics.
M.W. Hallgarth, Consequentialism and Deontology.
S. Holm, Embryology, Ethics of.
M. Järvelä, Environmental Impact Assessment.
R. Tong, Feminist Ethics.
R.H. Blank, Fetal Research.
A.M. Hedgecoe, Gene Therapy.
A.J. Clarke, Genetic Counseling.
M. Häyry, Genetic Engineering.
R. Hoedemaekers, Geneticization.
R.O. Mason, Genetic Research.
G.E. Allen, Genetics and Behavior.
R. Chadwick, Genetic Screening.
T. McGleenan, Genetic Technology, Legal Regulation of.
A.M. Hedgecoe, Genome Analysis.
K. Shrader-Frechette, Hazardous & Toxic Substances.
R. Wachbroit, Health and Disease, Concepts of.
R. Ascroft, Health Technology Assessment.
S. Donnelley, Human Nature, View of.
R. Ashcroft, Human Research Subjects, Selection of.
N. Joll, Intrinsic and Instrumental Value.
M. Mori Politeira, Life, Concept of.
L.M. Kopelman, Medical Futility.
B. Mepham, Novel Foods.
K. Shrader-Frechette, Nuclear Power.
S. Lee, Nuclear Testing.
R. Chadwick and U. Schüklenk, Organ Transplants and Xenotransplantation.
W. Grey, Playing God.
J. Parker, Precautionary Principle.
L. Frith, Reproductive Technologies.
R.E. Spier, Science and Engineering Ethics, Overview.
W. van der Burg, Slippery Slope Arguments. Index.
- 404
- English
- © Academic Press 2001
- 6th November 2000
- Academic Press
- 9780080545196
- 9780121663551
Ruth Chadwick
Ruth Chadwick is Distinguished Research Professor and Director of the ESRC (Economic and Social Sciences Research Council) Centre for Economic and Social Aspects of Genomics (Cesagen), at Cardiff University, UK and Link Chair between Cardiff Law School and the School of English, Communication and Philosophy (ENCAP). Professor Chadwick has coordinated a number of projects funded by the European Commission, including the EUROSCREEN projects and co-edits the journal Bioethics and the online journal Genomics, Society and Policy. She is Chair of the Human Genome Organisation Committee on Ethics, Law and Society, and has served as a member of several policy-making and advisory bodies, including the Panel of Eminent Ethical Experts of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), and the UK Advisory Committee on Novel Foods and Processes (ACNFP). She was editor-in-chief of the first edition of the award winning Encyclopedia of Applied Ethics. She is an Academician of the Academy of Social Sciences and a Fellow of the Hastings Center, New York; of the Royal Society of Arts; and of the Royal Society of Medicine. In 2005 she was the winner of the World Technology Network Award for Ethics for her work on the relationship between scientific developments and ethical frameworks. She graduated with first class Honours Literae Humaniores (Philosophy and Greek and Latin Literature) from the University of Oxford, and then went on to take the B.Phil. in Philosophy. She was awarded her D.Phil. on The Ethics of Eugenics and Genetic Engineering, supervised by Jonathan Glover. She completed an LL.B. (externally) at the University of London. She held positions at the University of Liverpool, St. Martins College, Lancaster, and University of Wales, Cardiff, before taking up her post as Professor of Moral Philosophy at the University of Central Lancashire. In June 1995 she became Head of the Centre for Professional Ethics at the University, a position she still holds. She has coordinated a number of multinational and multidisciplinary research projects funded by the European Union: Ethical Implications of Human Genome Analysis for Clinical Practice in Medical Genetics, with Special Reference to Genetic Counselling (1992); EUROSCREEN: Genetic Screening--Ethical and Philosophical Perspectives (1994–1996); BIOCULT: Cultural and Social Objections to Biotechnology, with Special Reference to the View of Young People (1995); EUROSCREEN 2: Genetic Screening--Towards Community Policy on Insurance, Commercialisation and Public Awareness (1996–1999). Her publications include the four volume edited collection, Kant: Critical Assessments (1992); Ethics, Reproduction and Genetic Control (Revised Edition, 1992);and a large number of papers in learned journals. She is joint series editor of the Routledge series on Professional Ethics. Professor Chadwick is secretary of the International Association of Bioethics and a member of the HUGO Ethics committee, the National Committee for Philosophy and the British Medical Association Steering Group on Human Genetics.
Department of Bioethics, Lancaster University, Lancaster, U.K.
"Chadwick carefully places technological advances within both the ethical frameworks they generate and the public policy issues necessary for implementation....The articles are excellent, scholarly, and valuable to a wide range of readers, advanced undergraduates to professionals." --CHOICE
"Individuals with an interest in technology are likely to find this work to be a valuable source of information. The text would nicely complement libraries with science, technology, and health care sections." --AMERICAN REFERENCE BOOKS ANNUAL
"During the last ten years, we have seen a proliferation of encyclopedias devoted to ethics and applied ethics. What makes this volume stand out is its relatively reasonable price. Particularly strong in its coverage of genetics, it also gives attention to some environmental, medical, and nuclear issues. In addition, a number of the articles are devoted to basic ethical principles such as intrinsic and instrumental values, human nature, the concept of life, and slippery slope arguments. Contributed by a variety of international scholars and averaging ten pages in length, the 37 signed articles are nicely organized; each begins with an outline and a glossary and ends with a brief bibliography. More than half of the 37 articles appear to be reprints or updates of articles that were originally published in the Encyclopedia of Applied Ethics (LJ 1/98)... Libraries that cannot afford the more expensive reference sources will find this overview to be well worth the price." --LIBRARY JOURNAL
"[the encyclopedia] impresses as a highly applicable reference work, particularly for readers with an interest in biotechnology, medical tehcnology, and biomedical ethics. The book is easy to use for reference but also serves to bring attention to important new issues and emphasises the need to develop the conceptual basis for analysis as new technologies emerge. For that reason it is likely to become essential reading for ethicists, medical students, scientists, and others working with the ethical implications of technology." --JOURNAL OF MEDICAL ETHICS