The Concise Encyclopedia of Materials Processing is a definitive anthology drawn from the Encyclopedia of Materials Science and Technology (EMSAT). The current volume provides information on how materials are transformed from their raw state into useful end products. The text covers articles about casting techniques, deformation processing, crystal growth, heat treatment, machinery and joining procedures, and production and consolidation of powders.
The articles in the present volume are arranged in alphabetical order and present the following features: • Quality information about the principles of materials processing • Physico-chemical and mechanical description of materials such as metals, alloys, ceramics and polymers • Up-to-date information on the processing of a range of materials of engineering importance • Bridges the divide between engineering academia and professionals The book provides information about materials processing to engineering and materials science professionals, students, and beginners.
This volume is of interest to both professionals working with materials in academia and also engineering professionals processing materials within industry
Editors Preface
Alphabetical List of Articles
A
Aluminum Alloys, Heat Treatment of
Aluminum Alloys: Thermomechanical Processing
Atomization
B
Beryllium: Alloying, Thermomechanical Processing, Properties and Applications
Biomimetic Materials: Properties and Processing
Brazing
Brazing Filler Metals
C
Casting of Intermetallics
Casting of Semisolid Metals: Engineering Applications
Ceramics and Glasses, Tempering of: Residual Stresses
Ceramic Matrix Composites: Matrices and Processing
Cobalt Alloys: Alloying and Thermomechanical Processing
Colloid Casting
Composites, Joining of
Conducting Polymers, Solution- and Gel-processing of
Continuous Casting
Continuous Casting: Complex Models
Copper Alloys: Thermal and Thermomechanical Processing
Crystal Growth from the Melt
Cutting and Drilling of Metals and Other Materials: A Comparison
Cutting Fluids for Machining
Cutting-tool Materials
D
Deformation Processing and Primary Shaping of Ceramics and Polymers: Comparison with Metals
Die Casting (Permanent Mold)
Directional Recrystallization
Dynamic Recovery and Recrystallization
E
Electroceramics, Colloidal Stability and Processing of
Electroceramics: Rapid Prototyping
F
Ferrous Metals, Heat Treatment of
Forming Procedures in Polymer Component Manufacturing
Freeform Fabrication
G
Gel Casting
Gold Casting Alloy, New, for Dental Applications
Green Machining
Grinding
Growth of Shaped Crystals from the Melt
H
Heat Treatment
Hot Rolling
I
Injection Molding
Investment Casting (Disposable Mold)
J
Joining of Metals
L
Laser Cutting
Laser Forming of Metals
Liquid Phase Sintering: Ceramics
Liquid Phase Sintering: Metals
Lost Foam Casting (Disposable Mold)
M
Machining and Machinability
Machining and Nonmechanical Shaping: A Comparison
Machining and Precision
Machining: Generalities and Economics
Machining of Metals: Fundamentals
Machining: Wear of Tools
Magnesium Alloys: Thermal Treatment and Thermomechanical Processing
Mechanical Alloying
Mechanical Milling
Mechanical Surface Treatment
Mechanical Surface Treatments for Decorative Purposes
Metal Forming (Cold): Dislocation Mechanisms and Microstructural Changes
Metal Forming (Hot): Microstructural Aspects
Metal Forming (Warm): Comparison with Hot and Cold Forming
Metal Forming at High Energy and High Velocity
Metal Forming at Very Low Strain Rates
Metal Forming: Close Die Forging
Metal Forming: Formability
Metal Forming: General and Economic Aspects
Metal Forming: Microparts
Metal Forming: Specialized Procedures for the Aircraft Industry
Metal Injection Molding
Metal Working: Cold Extrusion
Metal Working: Cold Rolling
Metal Working: Drawing of Bars and Wires
Metal Working: Extrusion
Metal Working: Straightening
Metal Working: Stretching of Sheets
Modification of Wood: Mechanical Properties and Application
N
Nanomaterials
Nickel Alloys: Thermal Treatment and Thermomechanical Processing
Nickel-based Superalloys: Alloying Methods and Thermomechanical Processing
Nuclear Reactor Fuel Fabrication (Including Quality Control)
P
Particulate Processing (Powder Metallurgy)
Plastic Forming
Polymer Fiber Processing: High-performance Fibers
Polymer Fiber Processing: Modeling
Polymer Fibers: Formation and Structure
Polymer Film Casting: Modeling
Polymer Glasses, Welding of: Processes and Mechanisms
Polymer Injection Molding: 3D Modeling
Polymer Injection Molding: C-Mold
Polymer Injection Molding: Gas-assisted Molding
Polymer Injection Molding: Modeling for Properties
Polymer Injection Molding: Moldflow
Polymer Injection Molding: Multimaterial Molding
Polymer Matrix Composites: Matrices and Processing
Polymer Modified Wood
Polymer Processing: A Modeling Approach
Polymer Processing: On-line Monitoring
Polymer Processing, Process Control of
Polymer Rheology for Melt Processing: Complex Flows
Polymer Rheology for Melt Processing: Molecular Modeling
Polymer Single Screw Extrusion: Modeling
Polymer Single Screw Extrusion: Software Packages
Polymer Twin Screw Extrusion: 2D Modeling
Polymer Twin Screw Extrusion: 3D Modeling
Porous Ceramic Processing
Powder Granulation and Compaction
Primary Recrystallization
Primary Recrystallization in Two-phase Alloys
Processing Flexible Polymers to High Performance Fibers
Processing Polymers in Supercritical CO2
Processing Rigid Polymers to High Performance Fibers
R
Rapid Prototyping
Rapid Prototyping Processes
Rapid Solidification Processing
Rapid Thermal Annealing
Reaction Forming
Reactive Polymer Processing: Fundamentals of REX
Reactive Polymer Processing: Interfacial Aspects
Recent Progress in the Continuous Casting of Steel
S
Sand Casting (Disposable Mold)
Semisolid Processing
Sheet Steel: Low Carbon
Sintering
Sintering: Modeling
Solid-state Extrusion to High Performance Fibers
Solid-state Sintering
Solidification of Superalloys
Spray Casting: Applications
Spray Casting: Fundamentals
Strip Casting of Steels: Current Developments
T
Tape Casting and Lamination
Titanium Alloys: Thermal Treatment and Thermomechanical Processing
U
Ultrasonic Processing to Produce Nanoparticles
V
Vacuum Melting
Viscous Sintering
W
Welding
Wood: Chemical Treatment Processes
Z
Zinc: Alloying, Thermomechanical Processing, Properties, and Applications
List of Contributors
Subject Index
- 854
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- 6th October 2009
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080964935
- 9780080964928
John Martin
University of Oxford, Oxford, UK