The Concise Encyclopedia of Materials Processing

The articles in the present volume are arranged in alphabetical order and present the following features: • Quality information about the principles of materials processing • Physico-chemical and mechanical description of materials such as metals, alloys, ceramics and polymers • Up-to-date information on the processing of a range of materials of engineering importance • Bridges the divide between engineering academia and professionals The book provides information about materials processing to engineering and materials science professionals, students, and beginners.

Table of Contents



Editors Preface

Alphabetical List of Articles

A

Aluminum Alloys, Heat Treatment of

Aluminum Alloys: Thermomechanical Processing

Atomization

B

Beryllium: Alloying, Thermomechanical Processing, Properties and Applications

Biomimetic Materials: Properties and Processing

Brazing

Brazing Filler Metals

C

Casting of Intermetallics

Casting of Semisolid Metals: Engineering Applications

Ceramics and Glasses, Tempering of: Residual Stresses

Ceramic Matrix Composites: Matrices and Processing

Cobalt Alloys: Alloying and Thermomechanical Processing

Colloid Casting

Composites, Joining of

Conducting Polymers, Solution- and Gel-processing of

Continuous Casting

Continuous Casting: Complex Models

Copper Alloys: Thermal and Thermomechanical Processing

Crystal Growth from the Melt

Cutting and Drilling of Metals and Other Materials: A Comparison

Cutting Fluids for Machining

Cutting-tool Materials

D

Deformation Processing and Primary Shaping of Ceramics and Polymers: Comparison with Metals

Die Casting (Permanent Mold)

Directional Recrystallization

Dynamic Recovery and Recrystallization

E

Electroceramics, Colloidal Stability and Processing of

Electroceramics: Rapid Prototyping

F

Ferrous Metals, Heat Treatment of

Forming Procedures in Polymer Component Manufacturing

Freeform Fabrication

G

Gel Casting

Gold Casting Alloy, New, for Dental Applications

Green Machining

Grinding

Growth of Shaped Crystals from the Melt

H

Heat Treatment

Hot Rolling

I

Injection Molding

Investment Casting (Disposable Mold)

J

Joining of Metals

L

Laser Cutting

Laser Forming of Metals

Liquid Phase Sintering: Ceramics

Liquid Phase Sintering: Metals

Lost Foam Casting (Disposable Mold)

M

Machining and Machinability

Machining and Nonmechanical Shaping: A Comparison

Machining and Precision

Machining: Generalities and Economics

Machining of Metals: Fundamentals

Machining: Wear of Tools

Magnesium Alloys: Thermal Treatment and Thermomechanical Processing

Mechanical Alloying

Mechanical Milling

Mechanical Surface Treatment

Mechanical Surface Treatments for Decorative Purposes

Metal Forming (Cold): Dislocation Mechanisms and Microstructural Changes

Metal Forming (Hot): Microstructural Aspects

Metal Forming (Warm): Comparison with Hot and Cold Forming

Metal Forming at High Energy and High Velocity

Metal Forming at Very Low Strain Rates

Metal Forming: Close Die Forging

Metal Forming: Formability

Metal Forming: General and Economic Aspects

Metal Forming: Microparts

Metal Forming: Specialized Procedures for the Aircraft Industry

Metal Injection Molding

Metal Working: Cold Extrusion

Metal Working: Cold Rolling

Metal Working: Drawing of Bars and Wires

Metal Working: Extrusion

Metal Working: Straightening

Metal Working: Stretching of Sheets

Modification of Wood: Mechanical Properties and Application

N

Nanomaterials

Nickel Alloys: Thermal Treatment and Thermomechanical Processing

Nickel-based Superalloys: Alloying Methods and Thermomechanical Processing

Nuclear Reactor Fuel Fabrication (Including Quality Control)

P

Particulate Processing (Powder Metallurgy)

Plastic Forming

Polymer Fiber Processing: High-performance Fibers

Polymer Fiber Processing: Modeling

Polymer Fibers: Formation and Structure

Polymer Film Casting: Modeling

Polymer Glasses, Welding of: Processes and Mechanisms

Polymer Injection Molding: 3D Modeling

Polymer Injection Molding: C-Mold

Polymer Injection Molding: Gas-assisted Molding

Polymer Injection Molding: Modeling for Properties

Polymer Injection Molding: Moldflow

Polymer Injection Molding: Multimaterial Molding

Polymer Matrix Composites: Matrices and Processing

Polymer Modified Wood

Polymer Processing: A Modeling Approach

Polymer Processing: On-line Monitoring

Polymer Processing, Process Control of

Polymer Rheology for Melt Processing: Complex Flows

Polymer Rheology for Melt Processing: Molecular Modeling

Polymer Single Screw Extrusion: Modeling

Polymer Single Screw Extrusion: Software Packages

Polymer Twin Screw Extrusion: 2D Modeling

Polymer Twin Screw Extrusion: 3D Modeling

Porous Ceramic Processing

Powder Granulation and Compaction

Primary Recrystallization

Primary Recrystallization in Two-phase Alloys

Processing Flexible Polymers to High Performance Fibers

Processing Polymers in Supercritical CO2

Processing Rigid Polymers to High Performance Fibers

R

Rapid Prototyping

Rapid Prototyping Processes

Rapid Solidification Processing

Rapid Thermal Annealing

Reaction Forming

Reactive Polymer Processing: Fundamentals of REX

Reactive Polymer Processing: Interfacial Aspects

Recent Progress in the Continuous Casting of Steel

S

Sand Casting (Disposable Mold)

Semisolid Processing

Sheet Steel: Low Carbon

Sintering

Sintering: Modeling

Solid-state Extrusion to High Performance Fibers

Solid-state Sintering

Solidification of Superalloys

Spray Casting: Applications

Spray Casting: Fundamentals

Strip Casting of Steels: Current Developments

T

Tape Casting and Lamination

Titanium Alloys: Thermal Treatment and Thermomechanical Processing

U

Ultrasonic Processing to Produce Nanoparticles

V

Vacuum Melting

Viscous Sintering

W

Welding

Wood: Chemical Treatment Processes

Z

Zinc: Alloying, Thermomechanical Processing, Properties, and Applications

List of Contributors

Subject Index



