The Concise Encyclopedia of Language Pathology

Franco Fabbro has written five books and more than 130 articles on neurolinguistic and neuropsychological topics. He is Consulting Editor of the Journal of Learning Disabilities and Associate Editor of Interpreting . He recently guest-edited a Special Issue of the Journal of Neurolinguistics (v. 10, no 4) on Subcortical Aphasia.

Holding a first degree in Medicine and Surgery and a PhD in Neurology, Fabbro worked from 1985 to 1988 as a grantee researcher in neuropsychology at the Department of Neuropsychiatry at the Children's Research Hospital in Trieste where he studied, in particular, hemispheric specialisation in normal children and in children with dyslexia, developmental dysphasia and acquired aphasia. From 1988 to 1991 he worked as an Assistant Physician at the Department of Neuropsychiatry at the same hospital in Trieste. In February 1991 he became Full Researcher in Human Physiology at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Trieste. Since 1994 he has been professor of Linguistics and Neurolinguistics at the Faculty of Medicine, School of Rehabilitation and holds the post of chief of the Neurolinguist Unit at the Children's Neurological Research Hospital "E. Medea" in Bosisio-Parini (Lecco, Italy).