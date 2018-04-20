The Comprehensive Textbook of Clinical Biomechanics [no access to course] - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702054907, 9780702074677

The Comprehensive Textbook of Clinical Biomechanics [no access to course]

2nd Edition

[formerly Biomechanics in Clinic and Research]

Authors: Jim Richards
eBook ISBN: 9780702074677
eBook ISBN: 9780702074684
Paperback ISBN: 9780702054907
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th April 2018
Page Count: 384
Description

ALL-ENCOMPASSING and EXPANDED, now covering the WHOLE BODY (lower quadrant PLUS upper quadrant and spine) – The Comprehensive Textbook of Clinical Biomechanics (formerly Biomechanics in Clinic and Research) presents the latest research in a form which is accessible, practical, thorough and up-to-the minute.

Key Features

• Starts from basic principles and builds up to complex concepts

• Highly practical with a constant clinical emphasis

• Written for all health care professionals including physiotherapists and podiatrists

Table of Contents

Section 1: Mechanics and Biomechanics Theory

  1. Maths and Mechanics

    2. Jim Richards

  2. Forces, Moments and Muscles

    3. Jim Richards

  3. Ground Reaction Forces and Plantar Pressure

    4. Jim Richards, Aoife Healy, Nachiappan Chockalingam

  4. Motion and Joint Motion

    5. Jim Richards, Dominic Thewlis, Robert Needham, Nachiappan Chockalingam

  5. Work and Power During Human Movement

    6. Jim Richards

  6. Inverse Dynamics theory

    7. Jim Richards

    　

    　

    Section 2: Methods of Measurement and Modelling

  7. Measurement of Force and Pressure

    8. Jim Richard, Aoife Healy, Dominic Thewlis, Nachiappan Chockalingam

  8. Methods of Analysis of Movement

    9. Jim Richards, Dominic Thewlis, Jonnie Sinclair and Sarah Jane Hobbs

  9. Anatomical Models and Marker Sets

    10. Jim Richards, Dominic Thewlis, Ricardo Matias, Robert Needham, Nachiappan Chockalingam

  10. Electromyography

    11. P. Contessa, C.J. De Luca, Serge Roy and Jim Richards

    Section 3: Clinical Assessment

  11. The Biomechanics of Clinical Assessment

    12. James Selfe, Jim Richards, Dave Levine, Dominic Thewlis

  12. Biomechanics of Orthotic Management

    13. Jim Richards, Aoife Healy, Nachiappan Chockalingam

  13. Biomechanics of the Management of Lower Limb Amputees

Natalie Vanicek

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702074677
eBook ISBN:
9780702074684
Paperback ISBN:
9780702054907

About the Author

Jim Richards

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Biomechanics, Department of Allied Health Professions, Faculty of Health, University of Central Lancashire, UK

