The Comprehensive Textbook of Clinical Biomechanics [no access to course]
2nd Edition
[formerly Biomechanics in Clinic and Research]
Description
ALL-ENCOMPASSING and EXPANDED, now covering the WHOLE BODY (lower quadrant PLUS upper quadrant and spine) – The Comprehensive Textbook of Clinical Biomechanics (formerly Biomechanics in Clinic and Research) presents the latest research in a form which is accessible, practical, thorough and up-to-the minute.
Key Features
• Starts from basic principles and builds up to complex concepts
• Highly practical with a constant clinical emphasis
• Written for all health care professionals including physiotherapists and podiatrists
Table of Contents
Section 1: Mechanics and Biomechanics Theory
- Maths and Mechanics
- Forces, Moments and Muscles
- Ground Reaction Forces and Plantar Pressure
- Motion and Joint Motion
- Work and Power During Human Movement
- Inverse Dynamics theory
- Measurement of Force and Pressure
- Methods of Analysis of Movement
- Anatomical Models and Marker Sets
- Electromyography
- The Biomechanics of Clinical Assessment
- Biomechanics of Orthotic Management
- Biomechanics of the Management of Lower Limb Amputees
Jim Richards
Jim Richards
Jim Richards, Aoife Healy, Nachiappan Chockalingam
Jim Richards, Dominic Thewlis, Robert Needham, Nachiappan Chockalingam
Jim Richards
Jim Richards
Section 2: Methods of Measurement and Modelling
Jim Richard, Aoife Healy, Dominic Thewlis, Nachiappan Chockalingam
Jim Richards, Dominic Thewlis, Jonnie Sinclair and Sarah Jane Hobbs
Jim Richards, Dominic Thewlis, Ricardo Matias, Robert Needham, Nachiappan Chockalingam
P. Contessa, C.J. De Luca, Serge Roy and Jim Richards
Section 3: Clinical Assessment
James Selfe, Jim Richards, Dave Levine, Dominic Thewlis
Jim Richards, Aoife Healy, Nachiappan Chockalingam
Natalie Vanicek
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 20th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074677
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074684
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702054907
About the Author
Jim Richards
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomechanics, Department of Allied Health Professions, Faculty of Health, University of Central Lancashire, UK