The Comprehensive Sourcebook of Bacterial Protein Toxins
3rd Edition
This book describes the major achievements and discoveries relevant to bacterial protein toxins since the turn of the new century illustrated by the discovery of more than fifty novel toxins (many of them identified through genome screening). The establishment of the three-dimensional crystal structure of more than 20 toxins during the same period offers deeper knowledge of structure-activity relationships and provides a framework to understand how toxins recognize receptors, penetrate membranes and interact with and modify intracellular substrates.
- Edited by two of the most highly regarded experts in the field from the Institut Pasteur, France
- 14 brand new chapters dedicated to coverage of historical and general aspects of toxinology
- Includes the major toxins of both basic and clinical interest are described in depth
- Details applied aspects of toxins such as therapy, vaccinology, and toolkits in cell biology
- Evolutionary and functional aspects of bacterial toxins evaluated and summarized
- Toxin applications in cell biology presented
- Therapy (cancer therapy, dystonias) discussed
- Vaccines (native and genetically engineered vaccines) featured
- Toxins discussed as biological weapons, comprising chapters on anthrax, diphtheria, ricin etc.
Researchers, Academics, Graduate Students and PhD's in general microbiology, clinical microbiology and infectious disease
In Memoriam
Contributors
Preface to Third Edition
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
Introduction
Chapter 1: A 116-year story of bacterial protein toxins (1888–2004): from “diphtheritic poison” to molecular toxinology
INTRODUCTION
REPERTOIRE OF BACTERIAL PROTEIN AND PEPTIDE TOXINS (1888–2004)
DISCOVERY OF THE FIRST BACTERIAL PROTEIN TOXINS: DIPHTHERIA, TETANUS, AND BOTULINAL TOXINS (1888, 1890, 1896)
TOXIN RESEARCH BETWEEN 1900 AND 1975
MAJOR ACHIEVEMENTS IN TOXIN RESEARCH FROM 1975 TO DATE
RATIONAL / CANONICAL CLASSIFICATION OF BACTERIAL TOXINS
CONCLUSION
SECTION I: BASIC GENOMIC AND PHYSIOLOGICAL ASPECTS OF BACTERIAL PROTEIN TOXINS
Chapter 2: Evolutionary aspects of toxin-producing bacteria
INTRODUCTION
MOLECULAR ECOLOGY OF TOXIN-PRODUCING BACTERIA
MOLECULAR EVOLUTION OF TOXINS THROUGH GENETIC EXCHANGE
CONCLUSION
Chapter 3: Mobile genetic elements and pathogenicity islands encoding bacterial toxins
INTRODUCTION: THE GENOME STRUCTURE OF PROKARYOTES
PROTEIN TOXINS ENCODED BY MOBILE GENETIC ELEMENTS
TOXINS ENCODED BY PATHOGENICITY ISLANDS
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 4: Regulation systems of toxin expression
INTRODUCTION
REGULATION OF VIRULENCE GENE EXPRESSION IN BACILLUS CEREUS
THE BORDETELLA BVGA/S SYSTEM
GENETIC REGULATION IN CLOSTRIDIA
GENETIC REGULATION OF STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS EXOTOXINS
Chapter 5: Toxin secretion systems
INTRODUCTION
INNER MEMBRANE TRANSLOCATION
OUTER MEMBRANE TRANSLOCATION
CLOSING REMARKS
Chapter 6: Toxin receptors
GENERAL NOTES ON BACTERIAL TOXIN RECEPTORS
HOW DO YOU IDENTIFY BACTERIAL TOXIN RECEPTORS?
EXAMPLES OF TOXIN RECEPTORS
CONCLUSION
Chapter 7: Translocation of bacterial protein toxins into the cytosol
INTRODUCTION AND BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF RELEVANT TOXINS
BINDING TO CELL SURFACE RECEPTORS
ENDOCYTOSIS
RETROGRADE VESICULAR TRANSPORT
TRANSLOCATION TO THE CYTOSOL
STABILITY OF TOXINS IN THE CYTOSOL
TRANSLOCATION OF FUSION PROTEINS
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 8: Intracellular trafficking of bacterial and plant protein toxins
INTRODUCTION
GENERAL CONSIDERATIONS
CELL SURFACE RECEPTORS
MULTIPLE ENDOCYTIC PATHWAYS OPERATE IN MAMMALIAN CELLS
CLATHRIN-DEPENDENT ENDOCYTOSIS
CLATHRIN-INDEPENDENT PATHWAYS
INTRACELLULAR DISTRIBUTION PATHWAYS
RECYCLING OF TOXINS TO THE PLASMA MEMBRANE
TOXIN TRAFFICKING TO LATE ENDOSOMES/LYSOSOMES
THE RETROGRADE ROUTE
NON-CONVENTIONAL ENDOSOMAL PATHWAYS
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 9: Bacterial toxins and virulence factors targeting the actin cytoskeleton and intercellular junctions
INTRODUCTION
ACTIN CYTOSKELETON AND REGULATION OF ACTIN POLYMERIZATION
BACTERIAL PROTEIN TOXINS TARGETING ACTIN
TYPE-III SECRETION OF ACTIN ADP-RIBOSYLATING FACTORS
TOXINS INACTIVATING RHO-GTPASES
CLOSTRIDIAL GLUCOSYLATING TOXINS
TYPE-III VIRULENCE FACTORS WITH GAP ACTIVITY
OTHER TYPE-III VIRULENCE FACTORS INACTIVATING RHO-GTPASES
TOXINS ACTIVATING RHO-GTPASES
VIRULENCE FACTORS WITH GEF ACTIVITY
OTHER TOXINS MODIFYING ACTIN POLYMERIZATION
TOXINS TARGETING INTERCELLULAR JUNCTION MOLECULES
VIRULENCE FACTORS PROMOTING ACTIN NUCLEATION AND POLYMERIZATION
BACTERIAL REORGANIZATION OF ACTIN AND PHYSIOPATHOLOGICAL EFFECTS
CONCLUSION
Chapter 10: Bacterial toxins and mitochondria
INTRODUCTION
STRUCTURE AND BIOGENESIS OF MITOCHONDRIA
MITOCHONDRIA: ORGANELLES DEDICATED TO THE LIFE AND DEATH OF THE CELL
BACTERIAL TOXINS AND VIRULENCE FACTORS TARGETING MITOCHONDRIA
WHY DO BACTERIAL TOXINS AND VIRULENCE FACTORS TARGET MITOCHONDRIA?
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 11: Toxins activating Rho GTPases and exploiting the cellular ubiquitin/proteasome machineries
INTRODUCTION
THE FAMILY OF RHO GTPASE–ACTIVATING TOXINS
CNF1 AND DNT STRUCTURE/FUNCTION RELATIONSHIP
CELLULAR EFFECTS OF RHO ACTIVATION/DEGRADATION BY BACTERIAL TOXINS
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
SECTION II: BACTERIAL PROTEIN TOXINS ACTING IN THE INTRACELLULAR COMPARTMENT OF EUKARYOTIC CELLS
Chapter 12: Molecular, functional, and evolutionary aspects of ADP-ribosylating toxins
INTRODUCTION
THE ENZYMATIC REACTION AND THE SUBSTRATES
CELL ENTRY
BACTERIAL TOXINS
EUKARYOTIC MONO-ADP-RIBOSYLTRANSFERASES
A COMMON STRUCTURE OF THE CATALYTIC SITE
Chapter 13: Diphtheria toxin
INTRODUCTION
GENETICS AND REGULATION OF DIPHTHERIA TOXIN PRODUCTION
STRUCTURE OF DIPHTHERIA TOXIN
DIPHTHERIA TOXIN RECEPTOR
INTERNALIZATION AND TRANSLOCATION OF DIPHTHERIA TOXIN
ACTIVITY OF DIPHTHERIA TOXIN AND INTRACELLULAR TARGET
DIPHTHERIA TOXIN AS A VACCINE COMPONENT
POTENTIAL MEDICAL USES OF THE DIPHTHERIA TOXIN R DOMAIN AND THE CELLULAR RECEPTOR
USES OF THE DIPHTHERIA TOXIN C AND T DOMAINS IN TREATMENT OF DISEASE
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 14: Pseudomonas aeruginosa toxins
INTRODUCTION
TYPE III SECRETION IN P. AERUGINOSA
DISCUSSION
CONCLUSION
Chapter 15: Vibrio cholerae and Escherichia coli thermolabile enterotoxin
INTRODUCTION
CHOLERA AND RELATED ENTEROPATHIES
STRUCTURE OF CHOLERA TOXIN AND RELATED ENTEROTOXINS
BIOGENESIS OF CHOLERA TOXIN AND RELATED ENTEROTOXINS
ACTION OF CHOLERA TOXIN AND RELATED ENTEROTOXINS IN MEDIATING DIARRHEA
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 16: Bordetella protein toxins
INTRODUCTION
PERTUSSIS TOXIN
ADENYLATE CYCLASE TOXIN
DERMONECROTIC TOXIN
Chapter 17: The Shiga toxins: properties and action on cells
INTRODUCTION
THE SHIGA TOXINS AND THE BACTERIA THAT PRODUCE THEM
DETECTION OF SHIGA AND SHIGA-LIKE TOXINS
BINDING OF TOXIN TO CELL SURFACE RECEPTORS
ENDOCYTIC UPTAKE OF SHIGA TOXIN
TRANSPORT OF STX BETWEEN ENDOSOMES AND THE GOLGI APPARATUS
RETROGRADE STX TRANSPORT TO THE ER AND TRANSLOCATION OF THE A-CHAIN TO THE CYTOSOL
TRANSPORT OF STX ACROSS EPITHELIAL CELLS
INDUCTION OF CYTOKINE PRODUCTION
TOXIN-INDUCED APOPTOSIS
PROTECTION AGAINST SHIGA TOXINS
EXPLOITATION OF SHIGA TOXIN IN MEDICINE
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 18: Bacillus anthracis toxins
INTRODUCTION
THE GENETICS OF TOXIN AND VIRULENCE
THE PROTEINS
TOXIN ACTION ON CELLS AND ANIMALS
CONCLUSION
Chapter 19: Attack of the nervous system by clostridial toxins: physical findings, cellular and molecular actions
INTRODUCTION
THE CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR MECHANISMS INVOLVED IN EXOCYTOSIS: AN OVERVIEW
BOTULINUM AND TETANUS NEUROTOXINS
OTHER TOXINS WITH DISTINCT NEUROTOXIC ACTIVITIES
ENTEROTOXINS AND THE ENTERIC NERVOUS SYSTEM
CONCLUSION
Chapter 20: Uptake and transport of Clostridium neurotoxins
INTRODUCTION
CLOSTRIDIUM NEUROTOXINS
STRUCTURE-FUNCTION RELATIONSHIP
INTERNALIZATION
AXONAL TRANSPORT IN SPINAL CORD MOTOR NEURONS
TRANSPORT OF CLOSTRIDIAL NEUROTOXINS
TRANSLOCATION OF CNT THROUGH VESICLE MEMBRANES
INTRACELLULAR ZINC-ENDOPEPTIDASE ACTIVITY
CLOSTRIDIUM NEUROTOXIN TARGETS
BASIS FOR CLOSTRIDIUM NEUROTOXIN RECOGNITION OF SNARE PROTEINS
PROTEIN AND GENE TRANSFER VIA TENT
CLOSTRIDIUM NEUROTOXINS AND SIGNALING
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 21: Large clostridial cytotoxins modifying small GTPases
INTRODUCTION
MOLECULAR BIOLOGY OF LARGE CLOSTRIDIAL TOXINS
STRUCTURAL AND FUNCTIONAL PROPERTIES OF LCTS
LARGE CLOSTRIDIAL CYTOTOXINS IN PATHOGENESIS
APPLICATION OF THE CYTOTOXINS AS TOOLS IN CELL BIOLOGY
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 22: Pasteurella multocida toxin
INTRODUCTION
PMT CHARACTERIZATION
PMT INTERACTION WITH AND ENTRY INTO MAMMALIAN CELLS
MOLECULAR AND CELLULAR MECHANISMS OF PMT ACTION
PMT STRUCTURE AND FUNCTIONAL ORGANIZATION
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 23: Cytolethal distending toxins
INTRODUCTION
ACTION OF CDT ON MAMMALIAN CELLS
CDTs AND DISEASE
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 24: Helicobacter pylori vacuolating toxin
INTRODUCTION
VacA SYNTHESIS AND GENETIC DIVERSITY
ROLE OF VacA IN VIVO
IN VITRO ACTIVITIES
VacA STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION
INTERACTIONS WITH HOST CELLS
VacA AS A VACCINE ANTIGEN
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 25: Escherichia coli heat-stable enterotoxin b
INTRODUCTION
STb POLYPEPTIDE
BIOCHEMICAL CHARACTERISTICS
DISULFIDE BOND FORMATION AND SECRETION OF STb
STb RECEPTOR
TOXIC DOMAIN AND 3D STRUCTURE OF STb
MECHANISM OF ACTION/MEDIATORS OF SECRETION
PORE FORMATION AND INTERNALIZATION OF STb
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
SECTION III: TOXINS ACTING ON THE SURFACE OF TARGET CELLS (EXCEPT SUPERANTIGENS)
Chapter 26: Paradigms and classification of bacterial membrane-damaging toxins
INTRODUCTION
HISTORICAL BACKGROUND
GENERAL FEATURES OF THE MEMBRANE–DAMAGING TOXINS
PATHOGENIC EFFECTS OF MEMBRANE-DAMAGING TOXINS
CLASSIFICATION AND REPERTOIRE OF THE SUPERFAMILY OF MEMBRANE–DAMAGING TOXINS
THE CONCEPT OF TOXIN (PROTEIN)-INDUCED TRANSMEMBRANE PORES
TYPOLOGY OF PORE-FORMING TOXINS
CONCLUSION
Chapter 27: Membrane-damaging and cytotoxic phospholipases
INTRODUCTION
SUBSTRATES FOR PHOSPHOLIPASES
PHOSPHOLIPASES PRODUCED BY BACTERIA
ROLES OF PHOSPHOLIPASES IN DISEASE
INTERACTION OF PHOSPHOLIPASES WITH MEMBRANE PHOSPHOLIPIDS
THE MOLECULAR BASIS OF SUBSTRATE SPECIFICITY
VACCINES AND THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS OF PHOSPHOLIPASES
Chapter 28: Bacteroides fragilis toxins
INTRODUCTION
THE GENES AND PROTEIN STRUCTURE OF THE BACTEROIDES FRAGILIS TOXINS
MOLECULAR GENETICS OF ETBF
BIOLOGIC AND PHYSIOLOGIC ACTIVITIES OF THE BACTEROIDES FRAGILIS TOXINS
FUTURE CHALLENGES IN ETBF AND BFT RESEARCH
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 29: Structure and mode of action of RTX toxins
INTRODUCTION
GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS OF RTX TOXINS
MEMBERS OF THE RTX TOXIN FAMILY
PROPERTIES AND ACTIVITIES OF INDIVIDUAL RTX TOXINS
SPECIFIC ASPECTS OF THE STRUCTURE AND MODE OF ACTION OF RTX TOXINS
CONCLUSION
Chapter 30: Genetics and phylogeny of RTX cytolysins
INTRODUCTION
OPERON STRUCTURES
REGULATION OF GENE EXPRESSION OF RTX CYTOLYSINS
PHYLOGENY AND THE SPREAD OF RTX CYTOLYSIN GENES
CONCLUSION
Chapter 31: The family of two-component cytolysins of Serratia and other bacteria
INTRODUCTION
PHOSPHOLIPIDS ARE REQURED FOR ShlA ACTIVITY
ACTIVATION OF ShlA BY A CONFORMATIONAL CHANGE
SECRETION OF ShlA
THE TWO-PARTNER SECRETION (TPS) PATHWAY
ShlAB AND ITS HOMOLOGUES: COMPARATIVE GENOME ANALYSIS
INTERACTION OF ShlA WITH MEMBRANES
PORE FORMATION AND CYTOTOXICITY OF ShlA ON EUKARYOTIC CELLS
THE ROLE OF ShlA IN PATHOGENICITY
CYTOTOXICITY OF ShlA-RELATED HEMOLYSINS/CYTOTOXINS
CONCLUSION
Chapter 32: Alpha-helix and beta-barrel pore-forming toxins (leucocidins, alpha-, gamma-, and delta-cytolysins) of Staphylococcus aureus
INTRODUCTION
AN ALPHA-HELIX CYTOLYSIN PROTOTYPE: DELTA-HEMOLYSIN
A BETA-BARREL PORE-FORMING TOXIN PROTOTYPE: ALPHA-HEMOLYSIN
STAPHYLOCOCCAL BICOMPONENT LEUKOTOXINS
STAPHYLOCOCCAL PORE-FORMING TOXINS CHALLENGED IN PATHOGENESIS
APPLICATIONS AND ENGINEERED PORE-FORMING TOXINS IN PERSPECTIVE
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 33: Aerolysin and related Aeromonas toxins
INTRODUCTION
PRODUCTION, PURIFICATION, AND PRIMARY STRUCTURE
STRUCTURE OF PROAEROLYSIN
SECRETION OF PROAEROLYSIN
RECEPTOR BINDING
FROM THE PRECURSOR TO THE ACTIVE TOXIN
HEPTAMER FORMATION
MEMBRANE INSERTION AND CHANNEL PROPERTIES
CELLULAR CONSEQUENCES OF AEROLYSIN
AEROLYSIN AS A TOOL
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 34: Clostridium septicum pore-forming α-toxin
INTRODUCTION
MECHANISM OF ACTION AND STRUCTURE OF α-TOXIN
AT AND PATHOGENESIS
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 35: Clostridium perfringens ɛ-toxin
INTRODUCTION
-TOXIN
GENETIC ARRANGEMENT
SEQUENCE ANALYSIS OF -TOXIN
PATHOLOGY ASSOCIATED WITH INTOXICATION
NEUROTOXICITY
TOXICITY TOWARD CULTURED CELLS
THE -TOXIN STRUCTURE
COMPARISON OF -TOXIN AND AEROLYSIN
CONCLUSION
Chapter 36: Repertoire and general features of the family of cholesterol-dependent cytolysins
INTRODUCTION
REPERTOIRE OF THE CHOLESTEROL-DEPENDENT CYTOLYSINS
HISTORICAL BACKGROUND AND IDENTIFICATION OF CHOLESTEROL-DEPENDENT CYTOLYSINS
GENOMIC AND STRUCTURAL ASPECTS OF THE CHOLESTEROL-DEPENDENT CYTOLYSINS
PURIFICATION AND BIOCHEMICAL CHARACTERIZATION OF THE TOXINS
STEROL-BINDING PROPERTIES
CYTOLYTIC AND MEMBRANE-DAMAGING EFFECTS
ELECTRON MICROSCOPY STUDIES OF TOXIN INTERACTION WITH BIOLOGICAL AND ARTIFICIAL TARGET MEMBRANES
CONCLUSION
Chapter 37: Comparative three-dimensional structure of cholesterol-dependent cytolysins
INTRODUCTION
CDC PRIMARY STRUCTURES
PFO—AN ARCHETYPICAL CDC
CRYSTAL STRUCTURE OF PFO
STRUCTURE/FUNCTION STUDIES OF PFO
NEW CRYSTAL STRUCTURE OF PFO
MOLECULAR BASIS OF THIOL ACTIVATION
INTERMEDILYSIN—AN ATYPICAL CDC
CRYSTAL STRUCTURE OF ILY
STRUCTURAL COMPARISON OF ILY AND PFO
CHOLESTEROL-BINDING SITES
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 38: Perfringolysin O and intermedilysin: mechanisms of pore formation by the cholesterol-dependent cytolysins
INTRODUCTION
GENERAL FEATURES OF CDC STRUCTURE AND FUNCTIONAL MECHANISM
CHOLESTEROL INVOLVEMENT IN THE CDC CYTOLYTIC MECHANISM
THE ROLE OF DOMAIN 4 IN CDC PORE FORMATION
FORMATION OF THE PREPORE
PREPORE TO PORE CONVERSION
ROLE IN PATHOGENESIS
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 39: Pneumolysin: structure, function, and role in disease
INTRODUCTION
HISTORICAL
STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION STUDIES OF PLY
BIOLOGICAL EFFECTS OF PLY
THE ROLE OF PLY IN PATHOGENESIS
ASSAY OF ISOGENIC STRAINS IN VITRO
ASSAY OF ISOGENIC STRAINS IN VIVO: SYSTEMIC INFECTION
PNEUMONIA MODELS
REGULATION OF PLY EXPRESSION
USE OF PLY AS A VACCINE
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 40: Listeriolysin
INTRODUCTION
CHARACTERIZATION
STRUCTURE-FUNCTION
ROLE IN INTRACELLULAR PARASITISM
OTHER ROLES IN INFECTION
APPLICATIONS OF LLO RESEARCH
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 41: Enterococcus faecalis cytolysin toxin
BACKGROUND ON ENTEROCOCCI
PRE–MOLECULAR–ERA STUDIES OF CYTOLYSIN
THE CYTOLYSIN LOCUS
THE MOLECULAR COMPONENTS OF CYTOLYSIN
REGULATION OF CYTOLYSIN EXPRESSION
MOLECULAR MECHANISM OF CYTOLYSIN ACTIVITY
CYTOLYSIN AS A COLONIZATION AND VIRULENCE FACTOR
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 42: Streptolysin S: one of the most potent and elusive of all bacterial toxins
INTRODUCTION
GENERAL PROPERTIES AND PRODUCTION OF SLS
BIOCHEMISTRY OF SLS
MECHANISM OF ACTION
GENETIC BASIS OF SLS PRODUCTION
REGULATION
ROLE OF SLS IN DISEASE PATHOGENESIS
SLS PRODUCTION IN OTHER PATHOGENIC STREPTOCOCCI
CONCLUSION
Chapter 43: The group B streptococcal β-hemolysin/cytolysin
INTRODUCTION
BIOCHEMISTRY AND GENETICS
BIOLOGICAL EFFECTS
βH/C IN THE PATHOGENESIS OF GBS NEONATAL INFECTION
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 44: Hemolysins of vibrio cholerae and other vibrio species
INTRODUCTION
VIBRO CHOLERAE HEMOLYSINS
VIBRIO PARAHEMOLYTICUS HEMOLYSINS
VIBRIO VULNIFICUS HEMOLYSINS
VIBRIO MIMICUS HEMOLYSINS
OTHER VIBRIO HEMOLYSINS
CONCLUSION
Chapter 45: Clostridium perfringens enterotoxin
INTRODUCTION
THE GENETICS AND EXPRESSION OF CPE
THE INTESTINAL ACTION OF CPE
THE CELLULAR ACTION OF CPE
SUMMARY: A CURRENT MODEL FOR CPE ACTION
CPE STRUCTURE/FUNCTION RELATIONSHIPS
DEVELOPMENT OF A CPE VACCINE?
POTENTIAL THERAPEUTIC USE OF CPE
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 46: Bacillus cereus enterotoxins, bi- and tri-component cytolysins, and other hemolysins
INTRODUCTION: BACILLUS CEREUS SENSU LATO
BACILLUS CEREUS SENSU STRICTO
TOXINS OF B. CEREUS S.L.
REGULATION OF VIRULENCE FACTORS IN B. CEREUS S.L.
CONCLUSION
Chapter 47: Uropathogenic Escherichia coli cytolysins
INTRODUCTION
GENETICS OF α-HEMOLYSIN
REGULATION OF α-HEMOLYSIN EXPRESSION
ACTIVATION OF α-HEMOLYSIN
THE α-HEMOLYSIN SECRETION SYSTEM
RECEPTOR(S) AND MECHANISM(S) OF ACTION
CONCLUSION
Chapter 48: Escherichia coli, Vibrio, and Yersinia species heat-stable enterotoxins
INTRODUCTION
DISEASES CAUSED BY E. COLI, YERSINIA, AND VIBRIO
E. COLI STa ENTEROTOXIN
E. coli-EAST1 TOXIN
VIBRIO AND YERSINIA STs
CONCLUSION
SECTION IV: SUPERANTIGENIC TOXINS
Chapter 49: What are superantigens?
INITIAL INVESTIGATIONS
MAJOR FUNCTIONAL FEATURES OF SUPERANTIGENS
INTERACTION OF SAGS WITH IMMUNE SYSTEM CELLS
IMMUNOPATHOPHYSIO-LOGICAL PROPERTIES OF SAGS
REPERTOIRE OF BACTERIAL SUPERANTIGENS
STAPHYLOCOCCAL SUPERANTIGENS
STREPTOCOCCAL SUPERANTIGENS
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 50: Staphylococcal superantigens and the diseases they cause
INTRODUCTION
EMERGENCE OF STAPHYLOCOCCAL SAGS
SAG ACTIVITY AND T CELL-DEPENDENT PATHOGENIC ACTIVITY OF STAPHYLOCOCCAL TOXINS
INFECTIOUS DISEASES CAUSED BY STAPHYLOCOCCAL SAGS
CORRELATION BETWEEN THE LEVEL OF T CELL ACTIVATION AND CLINICAL SYMPTOM SEVERITY IN TSS AND NTED
Chapter 51: Streptococcal superantigenic toxins
INTRODUCTION
SUPERANTIGENS
GROUP A STREPTOCOCCAL SUPERANTIGENS
MOLECULAR BIOLOGY OF STREPTOCOCCAL SUPERANTIGENS
SUPERANTIGENS FROM NON-GAS
BIOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF SUPERANTIGENS
BIOLOGICAL AND PHARMACOLOGICAL ACTIVITIES
SUPERANTIGENS AND HUMAN DISEASE
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 52: The superantigenic toxin of Yersinia pseudotuberculosis
INTRODUCTION
YERSINIA PSEUDOTUBERCULOSIS, AN ENTEROPATHOGENIC BACTERIUM
Y. PSEUDOTUBERCULOSIS PRODUCES AN EXOTOXIN WITH SUPERANTIGEN ACTIVITY
THE THREE YPM VARIANTS ARE UNRELATED TO OTHER BACTERIAL SUPERANTIGENS
YPMA DISPLAYS A JELLY-ROLL FOLD
YPM IS CHROMOSOMALLY ENCODED
Y. PSEUDOTUBERCULOSIS IS THE ONLY PATHOGENIC YERSINIAE THAT PRODUCES SUPERANTIGENS
A SCENARIO FOR THE ACQUISITION OF YPM BY Y. PSEUDOTUBERCULOSIS
YPM IS A BACTERIAL VIRULENCE FACTOR
DOES YPM TRIGGER KAWASAKI DISEASE?
CONCLUSION
Chapter 53: Comparative three-dimensional structure of bacterial superantigenic toxins
INTRODUCTION
BINDING TO MHC CLASS II MOLECULES
BINDING TO THE T CELL RECEPTOR
OTHER STRUCTURAL FEATURES AND IDIOSYNCRASIES
FORMATION OF THE TRIMERIC COMPLEX FOR SIGNAL TRANSDUCTION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
SECTION V: CLINICAL, IMMUNOLOGICAL ASPECTS AND APPLICATIONS OF BACTERIAL PROTEIN TOXINS IN CELL BIOLOGY AND THERAPY
Chapter 54: Induction and modulation of inflammatory networks by bacterial protein toxins
INTRODUCTION
HELICOBACTER PYLORI –– GENERAL VIRULENCE MECHANISMS
CYSTIC FIBROSIS
ROLE OF BIOPROSTHETIC DEVICES AND BACTERIAL EXOPRODUCTS / TOXINS
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 55: Clostridial toxins in the pathogenesis of gas gangrene
INTRODUCTION
THE MAJOR HISTOTOXIC CLOSTRIDIAL INFECTIONS
THE ROLE OF EXOTOXINS IN C. PERFRINGENS GAS GANGRENE
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 56: Staphylococcal exfoliative toxins
INTRODUCTION
CLINICAL FEATURES
THE ORGANISM
THE EXFOLIATIVE TOXINS
FUTURE DIRECTIONS
CONCLUSION
Chapter 57: Bacterial toxins as food poisons
INTRODUCTION
THE FOOD-POISONING BACTERIA
THE TOXINS
CONCLUSION
Chapter 58: Medical applications of botulinum neurotoxins
INTRODUCTION
NEUROTOXIGENIC CLOSTRIDIA AND BOTULISM
BOTULINUM NEUROTOXIN STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION
PHARMACEUTIC BASIS OF BOTULINUM AND TETANUS TOXINS AS THERAPEUTIC AGENTS
HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT OF BOTULINUM TOXIN AS A PHARMACEUTICAL
EFFECT OF BOTULINUM TOXIN COMPOSITION AND FORMULATION ON PHARMACEUTICAL EFFICACY
SAFETY IN WORKING WITH BoNTS AND TeNT
CLINICAL ASPECTS
CONCLUSION
Chapter 59: Toxins as tools
INTRODUCTION
PORE-FORMING TOXINS AS TOOLS
PROTEIN TOXINS TO STUDY GTP-BINDING PROTEINS
INACTIVATION OF RHO GTPases BY BACTERIAL PROTEIN TOXINS
RHO-ACTIVATING TOXINS
ADP-RIBOSYLATING TOXINS TO STUDY ACTIN
CLOSTRIDIAL NEUROTOXINS AS TOOLS TO STUDY EXOCYTOSIS
TOXINS FOR INTRACELLULAR PROTEIN DELIVERY
CONCLUSION
Chapter 60: Engineering of bacterial toxins for research and medicine
INTRODUCTION
ENGINEERING RECEPTOR-BINDING ACTIVITIES
ENGINEERING TOXIN ACTIVATION
EXPLOITING MEMBRANE BINDING AND TRANSLOCATION
ENGINEERING C DOMAINS
ENGINEERING OF ALPHA TOXIN FROM STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS
CONCLUSION
Chapter 61: Engineered bacterial toxin vaccines and adjuvants
INTRODUCTION
CHOLERA TOXIN AND CHOLERA VACCINE DEVELOPMENT
TOXIN-BASED VACCINES AGAINST ENTEROTOXIGENIC ESCHERICHIA COLI (ETEC)
PERTUSSIS TOXIN AND DEVELOPMENT OF ACELLULAR PERTUSSIS VACCINE
DIPHTHERIA TOXIN CRM 197 AS CARRIER IN CONJUGATE VACCINES
CT AND LT AND DERIVATIVES AS MUCOSAL ADJUVANTS
DEVELOPMENT OF NON-TOXIC DERIVATIVES AS MUCOSAL ADJUVANTS
CT AND CTB AS ADJUVANTS FOR DENDRITIC CELL VACCINATION
CTB::CPG – A NOVEL POTENT IMMUNO-MODULATING ADJUVANT
Chapter 62: Bacterial protein toxins as biological weapons
INTRODUCTION: EVOLUTION OF BIOLOGICAL WEAPONRY
POST 9/11 ERA: THE U.S. RESPONSE TO BIOLOGICAL TERRORISM
BACTERIAL PROTEIN TOXINS AS BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS
CONCLUSION
Index
- 1072
- English
- © Academic Press 2006
- 19th December 2005
- Academic Press
- 9780080456980
- 9780120884452
Joseph Alouf
Joseph E. Alouf is Professor of Microbiology at the Pasteur Institute of Lille. He is former Head of the Department of Bacteriology and Mycology at the Pasteur Institute at Paris and Chairman of its Scientific Council. He served as Secretary General of the French Society of Immunology from 1984-1986 and President of the Federation of the European Microbiological Societies from 1989-1992. His 40-year research work relates to the field of bacterial protein toxins and immunology of infectious diseases. He is also the co-editor of several books.
Institute Pasteur de Lille, France
Daniel Ladant
Daniel Ladant is Director of Research at French CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research) and head of the “Biochemistry of Macromolecular Interactions” unit at Institut Pasteur, Paris, France. He obtained a Ph.D. in Microbiology in 1989 and a « Habilitation à Diriger des Recherches » (HDR), in 1999 from the Université Paris Diderot, Paris, France. His research has been mainly focused on the study of the molecular mechanisms that underlie protein-protein and protein-membrane interactions, using as a model system a bacterial toxin, the adenylate cyclase (CyaA) produced by Bordetella pertussis, the causative agent of whooping cough. CyaA is an essential virulence factor from B. pertussis, and belongs to the large family of RTX (Repeat in ToXins) cytolysins produced by diverse Gram-negative bacteria. By combining molecular genetics, biochemical and biophysical approaches, he has characterized the structure, function and biogenesis of the CyaA toxin, with a particular emphasis on deciphering the molecular basis of its original entry pathway that involves a direct translocation of its catalytic domain across the plasma membrane. Basic knowledge gained on the mechanisms of CyaA entry into eukaryotic target cells and its interaction with cellular effectors has been used to develop various applications in vaccinology and biotechnology. In particular, the natural property of the CyaA toxin to target immune cells has been exploited to create innovative vaccines capable of stimulating potent cell-mediated immune responses against specific antigens. Two CyaA-based recombinant vaccines are currently evaluated in clinical trials. D. Ladant also designed a CyaA-based two-hybrid (BACTH) technology that has been exploited for studying, in bacteria, the assembly of protein complexes, and particularly to analyze membrane associated machineries such as bacterial secretion systems or the bacterial cell division apparatus. His other research interests include the other class II bacterial adenylate cyclase toxins, such as Edema Factor (EF) from Bacillus anthracis and ExoY toxin from Pseudomonas aeruginosa, in particular to explore of the allosteric mechanisms implicated in the activation of these enzymes by eukaryotic factors.
He has published more than 90 articles in peer-reviewed journals, 20 review articles or Book chapters and co-authored 11 patents.
PhD, Director of Research at French CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research) and head of the Biochemistry of Macromolecular Interactions unit at Institut Pasteur, Paris, France
Michel Popoff
Michel R. Popoff, D.V.M., Ph.D. (Microbiology) from the University of Paris (1985), Habilitation à Diriger des Recherches (HDR) from the University of Paris (1990), is the Head of the Anaerobic Bacteria and Toxins Unit and the Director of the National Reference Center for Anaerobic Bacteria and Botulism at Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. He is member of the French Veterinary Academy. His laboratory is focused on Clostridium toxins through genetic and biological activity analysis and has investigated the regulation of toxin synthesis in Clostridium botulinum and Clostridium tetani. In the recent years, we have analyzed the molecular mechanism of the actin depolymerizing C. sordellii lethal toxin and clostridial binary toxins, the pore-forming C. perfringens epsilon toxin, and the passage of botulinum neurotoxin through the intestinal barrier. He was co-editor of the 3° edition of the Sourcebook of Bacterial Protein Toxins Academic Press (2006).
CNR Anaerobies et Botulisme, Unite Bacteries anaerobies et Toxines, Institut Pasteur, FRANCE
Joseph Alouf
Michel Popoff
“The title of this book says it all – this volume is encyclopedic, thorough, and as complete as any book of this type could be. …This book is a pièce de résistance. The editors are to be congratulated on producing a revised edition with vitality. They have successfully met all of the challenges posed in knitting diverse contributions together. The Comprehensive Sourcebook of Bacterial Protein Toxins will be an authoritative reference work for many years. Every medical school and university library must have a copy. For the individual purchaser, it will be a worthwhile investment and a treasure trove of information.” - Cyril J. Smith, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland for CLINICAL INFECTIOUS DISEASES (Sept 2006) "Doody's 3 Star Review: This book presents an overview of current approaches to protein structure prediction. Beginning with very basic concepts, there is a transition to modern methods with a strong (and logical) emphasis on computational approaches...This book offers a comprehensive introduction to the techniques commonly employed in [the] field...This is a concise, well written overview of the field. More technical manuals are available and there is a great deal of primary literature. Nonetheless, this book is of substantial value to younger scientists." - Eugene A Davidson, PhD, Georgetown University School of Medicine (2006)