The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist Exam Review

Find out how and what to review for the all-new 2015 National Board of Respiratory Care (NBRC) Exam with The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist's Exam Review, 6th Edition. It covers every topic in the NBRC Detailed Content Outline, providing study hints, in-depth content review, and self-assessment questions with rationales so you retain more information. Sills’ latest review also offers students and practicing respiratory therapists realistic experience with the new Therapist Multiple Choice Exam (TM-CE) through a 140-question TM-CE practice test on its accompanying Evolve website.