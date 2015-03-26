The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist Exam Review
6th Edition
Description
Find out how and what to review for the all-new 2015 National Board of Respiratory Care (NBRC) Exam with The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist's Exam Review, 6th Edition. It covers every topic in the NBRC Detailed Content Outline, providing study hints, in-depth content review, and self-assessment questions with rationales so you retain more information. Sills’ latest review also offers students and practicing respiratory therapists realistic experience with the new Therapist Multiple Choice Exam (TM-CE) through a 140-question TM-CE practice test on its accompanying Evolve website.
Key Features
- Self-study questions at the end of each chapter include an answer key with rationales to help you analyze your strengths and weaknesses in content learned.
- UNIQUE! Exam Hint boxes point out point out subjects that are frequently tested, helping you study, plan your time, and improve your test-taking skills.
- Rationales for each question provide feedback for correct and incorrect answers so you understand why an answer is correct or incorrect and retain information better.
- Difficulty level codes (recall, application, analysis) for each question on Evolve help you prepare for questions in the way that is most appropriate (e.g., memorization for recall or synthesis for analysis).
- Special NBRC coding of topics corresponds to every topic covered in the NBRC Detailed Content Outline (DCO) so you can easily review each of the testable topics.
- Secure Evolve website lets you experience the actual NBRC testing environment in a computerized format.
Table of Contents
- Patient Assessment and Care Management
2. Infection Control
3. Blood Gas Sampling, Analysis, Monitoring and Interpretation
4. Pulmonary Function Testing
5. Advanced Cardiopulmonary Monitoring
6. Oxygen and Medical Gas Therapy
7. Hyperinflation Therapy
8. Humidity and Aerosol Therapy
9. Pharmacology
10. Bronchopulmonary Hygiene Therapy
11. Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
12. Airway Management
13. Suctioning the Airway
14. Intermittent Positive-Pressure Breathing (IPPB)
15. Mechanical Ventilation of the Adult
16. Mechanical Ventilation of the Neonate
17. Home Care and Pulmonary Rehabilitation
18. Procedures
Appendix: Answer Key for Self-study Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 26th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323241342
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323241885
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323241496
About the Author
James Sills
Jim writes The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist Exam Guide: Advanced and Entry Level 5e, 2010. and he contributes as a WFH on the Testbank for DesJardins: Clinical Manifestionations and Assessmen of Respiratory Disease, 5e
He is listed:
James R. Sills, MEd, CPFT, RRT
Professor Emeritus
Former Director, Respirtory Care Program
Rock Valley College
Rockford, IL
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Former Director, Respiratory Care Program, Rock Valley College, Rockford, IL