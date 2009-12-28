The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist Exam Review

Prepare for success on respiratory therapy credentialing exams! Updated to reflect the 2009 National Board of Respiratory Care (NBRC) content outlines, Sills' The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist's Exam Review, 5th Edition helps you review for both entry and advanced level credentialing exams. It covers every testable subject, providing content review, self-assessment questions, and study hints. The new Evolve website contains electronic testing offering realistic practice for the entry-level credentialing exam and the advanced-level credentialing Written Registry Exam (WRE) and Clinical Simulation Exam (CSE).