The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist Exam Review
5th Edition
Entry and Advanced Levels
Description
Prepare for success on respiratory therapy credentialing exams! Updated to reflect the 2009 National Board of Respiratory Care (NBRC) content outlines, Sills' The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist's Exam Review, 5th Edition helps you review for both entry and advanced level credentialing exams. It covers every testable subject, providing content review, self-assessment questions, and study hints. The new Evolve website contains electronic testing offering realistic practice for the entry-level credentialing exam and the advanced-level credentialing Written Registry Exam (WRE) and Clinical Simulation Exam (CSE).
Key Features
- Unique! Exam Hint boxes point out subjects that are frequently tested, helping you study, plan your time, and improve your test-taking skills.
- Self-study questions are included at the end of each chapter, accompanied by answers and rationales in the back of the book.
- Complexity level codes (recall, application, and analysis) help you prepare for questions in the way that is most appropriate (e.g., memorization for recall or synthesis for analysis).
- NBRC content outline coding provides a code for each topic so you can be sure that you have covered every topic that might appear on the exam.
- CRT and RRT level codes speed your review by identifying the individual topics for the CRT and RRT exams, as well as topics for both.
- The Evolve website includes practice tests so you can assess your understanding before and after you have reviewed, allowing for practice in the computerized exam format.
- All online practice tests include the same number of questions as the actual exams, with 160 questions for the CRT review, 115 questions for the WRE review, and 11 practice simulations for the CSE review.
- A question randomizing feature ensures that you never have to take the same practice test twice.
- Study mode allows you to answer questions and get immediate feedback.
- Exam mode lets you take a timed exam with feedback after the test is completed.
Table of Contents
- Patient Assessment
- Infection Control
- Blood Gas Analysis and Monitoring
- Pulmonary Function Testing
- Advanced Cardiopulmonary Monitoring
- Oxygen and Medical Gas Therapy
- Hyperinflation Therapy NEW!
- Humidity and Aerosol Therapy
- Pharmacology
- Bronchopulmonary Hygiene Therapy
- Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
- Airway Management
- Suctioning the Airway
- Intermittent Positive Pressure Breathing (IPPB)
- Mechanical Ventilation of the Adult
- Mechanical Ventilation of the Neonate
- Home Care and Pulmonary Rehabilitation
- Special Procedures
Appendix: Summary Content Outline for CRT and Written RRT Examination
CD-ROM:
Entry Level Exam
- Pre-test (study mode)
- Post-test (exam mode)
- Entry Level CRT Examination Detailed Content Outline
Advanced Level Exam
- Pre-test (study mode)
- Post-test (exam mode)
- Clinical Simulations (to prepare for the CSE portion of Written RRT exam)
Therapist Written RRT Examination Detailed Content Outline
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 28th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323073646
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168618
About the Author
James Sills
Jim writes The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist Exam Guide: Advanced and Entry Level 5e, 2010. and he contributes as a WFH on the Testbank for DesJardins: Clinical Manifestionations and Assessmen of Respiratory Disease, 5e
He is listed:
James R. Sills, MEd, CPFT, RRT
Professor Emeritus
Former Director, Respirtory Care Program
Rock Valley College
Rockford, IL
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Former Director, Respiratory Care Program, Rock Valley College, Rockford, IL
