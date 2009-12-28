The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist Exam Review - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323067010, 9780323073646

The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist Exam Review

5th Edition

Entry and Advanced Levels

Authors: James Sills James Sills
eBook ISBN: 9780323073646
eBook ISBN: 9780323168618
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th December 2009
Page Count: 672
Description

Prepare for success on respiratory therapy credentialing exams! Updated to reflect the 2009 National Board of Respiratory Care (NBRC) content outlines, Sills' The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist's Exam Review, 5th Edition helps you review for both entry and advanced level credentialing exams. It covers every testable subject, providing content review, self-assessment questions, and study hints. The new Evolve website contains electronic testing offering realistic practice for the entry-level credentialing exam and the advanced-level credentialing Written Registry Exam (WRE) and Clinical Simulation Exam (CSE).

Key Features

  • Unique! Exam Hint boxes point out subjects that are frequently tested, helping you study, plan your time, and improve your test-taking skills.
  • Self-study questions are included at the end of each chapter, accompanied by answers and rationales in the back of the book.
  • Complexity level codes (recall, application, and analysis) help you prepare for questions in the way that is most appropriate (e.g., memorization for recall or synthesis for analysis).
  • NBRC content outline coding provides a code for each topic so you can be sure that you have covered every topic that might appear on the exam.
  • CRT and RRT level codes speed your review by identifying the individual topics for the CRT and RRT exams, as well as topics for both.
  • The Evolve website includes practice tests so you can assess your understanding before and after you have reviewed, allowing for practice in the computerized exam format.
    • All online practice tests include the same number of questions as the actual exams, with 160 questions for the CRT review, 115 questions for the WRE review, and 11 practice simulations for the CSE review.
    • A question randomizing feature ensures that you never have to take the same practice test twice.
    • Study mode allows you to answer questions and get immediate feedback.
    • Exam mode lets you take a timed exam with feedback after the test is completed.

Table of Contents

      1. Patient Assessment

      2. Infection Control

      3. Blood Gas Analysis and Monitoring

      4. Pulmonary Function Testing

      5. Advanced Cardiopulmonary Monitoring

      6. Oxygen and Medical Gas Therapy

      7. Hyperinflation Therapy NEW!

      8. Humidity and Aerosol Therapy

      9. Pharmacology

      10. Bronchopulmonary Hygiene Therapy

      11. Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

      12. Airway Management

      13. Suctioning the Airway

      14. Intermittent Positive Pressure Breathing (IPPB)

      15. Mechanical Ventilation of the Adult

      16. Mechanical Ventilation of the Neonate

      17. Home Care and Pulmonary Rehabilitation

      18. Special Procedures

 

Appendix: Summary Content Outline for CRT and Written RRT Examination

CD-ROM:

Entry Level Exam

  • Pre-test (study mode)

  • Post-test (exam mode)

  • Entry Level CRT Examination Detailed Content Outline

Advanced Level Exam

  • Pre-test (study mode)

  • Post-test (exam mode)

  • Clinical Simulations (to prepare for the CSE portion of Written RRT exam)

Therapist Written RRT Examination Detailed Content Outline

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323073646
eBook ISBN:
9780323168618

About the Author

James Sills

Jim writes The Comprehensive Respiratory Therapist Exam Guide: Advanced and Entry Level 5e, 2010. and he contributes as a WFH on the Testbank for DesJardins: Clinical Manifestionations and Assessmen of Respiratory Disease, 5e

He is listed:

James R. Sills, MEd, CPFT, RRT

Professor Emeritus

Former Director, Respirtory Care Program

Rock Valley College

Rockford, IL

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Former Director, Respiratory Care Program, Rock Valley College, Rockford, IL

