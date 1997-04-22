The Comprehensive Evaluation and Treatment of Epilepsy
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
Epilepsy is, after headache, the second most common neurological disorder. This book clarifies the many courses of action to take in treating patients with epilepsy. It presents current knowledge about seizures and epilepsy in a comprehensive, socially conscious, and clear manner. The editors have provided this information in a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and practical form.
This short, simple pedagogical guide to the diagnosis and management of epilepsy is an important reference work for all medical schools, hospitals, clinics, and primary care centers.
Key Features
- This book integrates the latest research into essential reviews on:
- Initial management of patients with seizures
- Neuroradiological evaluation of epilepsy
- Psychosocial aspects of epilepsy
- Neuropsychologic problems associated with epilepsy
- Psychiatric disorders
- Diagnosis and treatment of status epilepticus
- Nonepileptic seizures
- Ambulatory EEG monitoring
- Epilepsy surgery
- Endocrine aspects of partial seizures
- Epilepsy in the elderly
Readership
Neurologists and neurogically-oriented primary care physicians and nurse practitioners; professionals in the pharmaceutical industry; some surgery clinicians; medical school libraries and book stores
Table of Contents
S.C. Schachter and D.L. Schomer, Preface.
G.L. Holmes, Classification of Seizures and the Epilepsies.
G. Schlaug, Radiographic Assessment of Patients with Epilepsy.
S.C. Schachter, Treatment of Seizures.
O. Devinsky, Definition and Overview of Intractable Epilepsy.
P.O. Shafer and E. Salmanson, Psychosocial Aspects of Epilepsy.
P. Hayashi and M. OConnor, Neuropsychologic Assessment and Application to Temporal Lobe Epilepsy.
J. Holzerand D. Bear, Psychiatric Considerations in Patients with Epilepsy.
F. Drislane, Status Epilepticus.
A.J. Rowan, Diagnosis and Management of Nonepileptic Seizures.
J. Ives, Ambulatory EEG Monitoring: Technology and Uses. H. Blume, Epilepsy Surgery-Cortical Excisions and Callosal Sections.
P. Klein and A.G. Herzog, Endocrine Aspects of Partial Seizures.
E.B. Broomfield, Epilepsy and the Elderly.
D.L. Schomer, Guide to Epilepsy Centers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 22nd April 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529462
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126213553
About the Editor
Steven C. Schachter
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Donald Schomer
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This book, in its chapters in a short comprehensive way provideds a practical guidance, is intended for the general physician and general pediatrician to diagnose and manage patients with epilepsy as well as other problems associated to epilipsy. Since many general hospitals and community health centers do not have a trained neurologist, this book will be of great help to general practitioners." --Dr. Saad Al Shahwan, Riyadh Armed Forces Hospital, 1998