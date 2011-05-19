The Complete Textbook of Veterinary Nursing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702040504, 9780702047428

The Complete Textbook of Veterinary Nursing

2nd Edition

Authors: Victoria Aspinall Victoria Aspinall
eBook ISBN: 9780702047428
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th May 2011
Page Count: 748
Description

The Complete Textbook of Veterinary Nursing has established itself as a recommended standard text for all veterinary nurses. It is designed both to satisfy the requirements of the syllabus studied by all student veterinary nurses and to provide a wide range of information for qualified nurses working in veterinary practice. This new second edition has been updated and revised to align it perfectly with the needs of a new generation of students.

Key Features

• Comprehensive content endorsed by all leading course providers
• Full colour illustrations for maximum clarity
• Written by veterinary nurses for veterinary nurses
• Additional online resources to maximize learning potential

Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgements

  1. Ethics and Animal Welfare – James Yeates

  2. The Art of Communication. Kirsty Jones

  3. Legislation and the Veterinary Nurse – Suzanne May

  4. Canine and Feline Anatomy and Physiology – Sue Dallas

  5. Comparative Anatomy and Physiology of the Exotic Species – Victoria Aspinall

  6. Equine Anatomy and Physiology – Catherine Phillips

  7. Canine and Feline Nutrition – Alison Jones

  8. Clinical Nutrition – Alison Jones

  9. Equine Nutrition – Corinna Pippard

  10. Behaviour and Handling of the Dog and Cat – Jane Williams and Jocelyn Lander

  11. Equine Behaviour and Handling – Nicola Ackerman

  12. Restraint, Handling and Administration of Medicines to Exotic Species – Sharon Reid

  13. Introduction to Genetics – Dorothy Stables

  14. Practical Animal Handling – Dorothy Stables and Gareth Lawler.

  15. Essentials of Patient Care – Jessica Maughan

  16. Physiotherapy Techniques – Kirsty Gwynne

  17. Fundamental Pharmacology – Sally Bowden

  18. First Aid – Wendy Miller – Smith

  19. Prevention of Spread of the Infectious Diseases – Helen Harris and Amanda Rock.

  20. Common Medical Conditions of the Body Systems – Paula Hotston-Moore

  21. Principles of Surgical Nursing – Julie Ouston

  22. Theatre Practice – Emma Brooks

  23. High Dependency Nursing – Clare Cave

  24. Dentistry – Cecilia Gorrel

  25. Principles of Anaesthesia and Analgesia – Michael Stevenson

  26. Equine Anaesthesia - Anja Walker

  27. Parasitology – Maggie Fisher

  28. Microbiology – Helen Moreton

  29. Laboratory Diagnostic Aids – Lorraine Allen

  30. Principles of Diagnostic Imaging – Suzanne Easton

  31. Management and Care of Exotic Species – Beverly Shingleton and Sarah Cottingham

  32. Management and Care of Injured Wildlife – Louise Brockbank

 

Appendix 1 – Essential Calculations – Pip Millard

Appendix 2 – Normal Values

 

  • Extra chapters to be found on the Evolve Website:

    • Human Animal Interaction – The Place of the Companion Animal in Society – Andi Godfrey.

    • The Equine Industry – Anne Rogers.

    • Animal Housing – Trish Scorer

    • Stable and Design Management – Trish Scorer

    • Animal Grooming – Juliet Whatley

Details

About the Author

Victoria Aspinall

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing, Hartpury College, Gloucester, UK

