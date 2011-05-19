The Complete Textbook of Veterinary Nursing
2nd Edition
Description
The Complete Textbook of Veterinary Nursing has established itself as a recommended standard text for all veterinary nurses. It is designed both to satisfy the requirements of the syllabus studied by all student veterinary nurses and to provide a wide range of information for qualified nurses working in veterinary practice. This new second edition has been updated and revised to align it perfectly with the needs of a new generation of students.
Key Features
• Comprehensive content endorsed by all leading course providers
• Full colour illustrations for maximum clarity
• Written by veterinary nurses for veterinary nurses
• Additional online resources to maximize learning potential
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgements
- Ethics and Animal Welfare – James Yeates
- The Art of Communication. Kirsty Jones
- Legislation and the Veterinary Nurse – Suzanne May
- Canine and Feline Anatomy and Physiology – Sue Dallas
- Comparative Anatomy and Physiology of the Exotic Species – Victoria Aspinall
- Equine Anatomy and Physiology – Catherine Phillips
- Canine and Feline Nutrition – Alison Jones
- Clinical Nutrition – Alison Jones
- Equine Nutrition – Corinna Pippard
- Behaviour and Handling of the Dog and Cat – Jane Williams and Jocelyn Lander
- Equine Behaviour and Handling – Nicola Ackerman
- Restraint, Handling and Administration of Medicines to Exotic Species – Sharon Reid
- Introduction to Genetics – Dorothy Stables
- Practical Animal Handling – Dorothy Stables and Gareth Lawler.
- Essentials of Patient Care – Jessica Maughan
- Physiotherapy Techniques – Kirsty Gwynne
- Fundamental Pharmacology – Sally Bowden
- First Aid – Wendy Miller – Smith
- Prevention of Spread of the Infectious Diseases – Helen Harris and Amanda Rock.
- Common Medical Conditions of the Body Systems – Paula Hotston-Moore
- Principles of Surgical Nursing – Julie Ouston
- Theatre Practice – Emma Brooks
- High Dependency Nursing – Clare Cave
- Dentistry – Cecilia Gorrel
- Principles of Anaesthesia and Analgesia – Michael Stevenson
- Equine Anaesthesia - Anja Walker
- Parasitology – Maggie Fisher
- Microbiology – Helen Moreton
- Laboratory Diagnostic Aids – Lorraine Allen
- Principles of Diagnostic Imaging – Suzanne Easton
- Management and Care of Exotic Species – Beverly Shingleton and Sarah Cottingham
- Management and Care of Injured Wildlife – Louise Brockbank
Appendix 1 – Essential Calculations – Pip Millard
Appendix 2 – Normal Values
- Extra chapters to be found on the Evolve Website:
- Human Animal Interaction – The Place of the Companion Animal in Society – Andi Godfrey.
- The Equine Industry – Anne Rogers.
- Animal Housing – Trish Scorer
- Stable and Design Management – Trish Scorer
- Animal Grooming – Juliet Whatley
Details
- No. of pages:
- 748
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2011
- Published:
- 19th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047428
About the Author
Victoria Aspinall
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing, Hartpury College, Gloucester, UK
