The Complete Textbook of Animal Health & Welfare
1st Edition
Description
The Complete Textbook of Animal Health and Welfare is a core text for students in animal care, animal technology or animal science programmes, and a supplementary text for related equine, wildlife and veterinary courses. It provides an in depth text for students at Further Education (FE) levels 2 and 3, and a foundation text for students studying in Higher Education. Each chapter covers the subject in depth (level 3 FE) via diagrams, images and text, then summarises it at a foundation level (level 2 FE) to engage students of different abilities.
Key Features
- core text for students studying animal care, animal technology or animal science
- supplementary text for related equine, wildlife and veterinary courses
- reflects all aspects covered in the animal care curriculum
- highly illustrated
- written by author with expertise in this area with many contributions from experienced educationalists and experts to ensure quality & validity
- covers all species
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to the animal body Jane Williams
2 Locomotor system Jane Williams
3 Cardiovascular and respiratory system Jane Williams
4 Digestive and lymphatic systems Jane Williams
5 Urogenital system Jane Williams
6 Nervous system Jane Williams
7 Endocrine and exocrine systems Jane Williams
8 The animal and equine industry Donna de Haan & Lucy Dumbell
9 Companion animal health and welfare Jane Williams
10 Equine health and welfare Debbie Duke
11 Farm animal health and welfare Jane Williams & Debbie Duke
12 Genetics and reproductive science Jane Williams
13 Terminology and management of animal collections Jane Williams
14 Principles of animal behaviour Jane Williams
15 Behaviour of common species Jane Williams
16 Grooming Jane Williams
17 Research methods Dr Hayley Randle
18 Complementary therapies Lisa Yates
19 Principles of ecology John Dutton
20 Exotic species Rachel Rayers
21 First aid Jane Williams
22 Nutrition Jane Williams
23 Animal welfare and the law Donna de Haan & Lucy Dumbell
24 Management of zoological collections Julian Chapman
25 Laboratory skills and microbiology Jane Williams
26 The veterinary profession, pharmacology and theatre practice Jane Williams
27 Fluid therapy and diseases Jane Williams
28 Anaesthesia and radiography Jane Williams
Appendix Normal clinical parameters of companion animals
Updated 8 August 2008
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2009
- Published:
- 16th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049354
About the Editor
Jane Williams
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Head for Environment and Land-based Studies, South Devon College, Paignton, Devon, UK