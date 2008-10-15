The Complete Stems and Branches

This exciting and comprehensive book gives a clear, detailed and accessible presentation of the core components of classical acupuncture, its philosophy as well as clinical applications.

The cosmological Daoism prevalent during the Han dynasty provided a foundation for the emerging acupuncture theory. In particular, the central tenant that Heaven Earth and humanity were connected via their origins, yuan qi, allowed for resonance between them. Hence observable patterns in Heaven and on Earth were reflected in the body.

Time measures the movements of heavenly bodies around earth. Concepts linked to time are woven into the fabric of acupuncture theory. Yin and yang interact and create the five elements, which are expressions of the qualities of the seasons. The number of main acupuncture points, flows of qi and blood, and even the meridian system itself, all has a relationship to time.

By taking account of the specific time of treatment as well as the energetic makeup of the individual you, as a practitioner, will learn to treat in harmony with the Dao of the patient and the Dao of now.

This book explores Heaven, Earth and Humanity, five phases, six divisions of yin and yang, in depth and with reference to classical sources.

This is the first fully comprehensive book to explore all of the concepts involved in stems and branches theory and to deal with its wider application.

Esoteric ideas which connect acupuncture with trigrams with numerology are examined.

This is the first book to explore the significance of the Han sky systematically and in depth in relation to classical acupuncture.

That each chapter covers philosophical theory and uses practical examples and exercise throughout marks this book out as unique among modern texts.

Easy to follow and easy to use

.