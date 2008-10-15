The Complete Stems and Branches
1st Edition
Time and Space in Traditional Acupuncture
This exciting and comprehensive book gives a clear, detailed and accessible presentation of the core components of classical acupuncture, its philosophy as well as clinical applications.
The cosmological Daoism prevalent during the Han dynasty provided a foundation for the emerging acupuncture theory. In particular, the central tenant that Heaven Earth and humanity were connected via their origins, yuan qi, allowed for resonance between them. Hence observable patterns in Heaven and on Earth were reflected in the body.
Time measures the movements of heavenly bodies around earth. Concepts linked to time are woven into the fabric of acupuncture theory. Yin and yang interact and create the five elements, which are expressions of the qualities of the seasons. The number of main acupuncture points, flows of qi and blood, and even the meridian system itself, all has a relationship to time.
By taking account of the specific time of treatment as well as the energetic makeup of the individual you, as a practitioner, will learn to treat in harmony with the Dao of the patient and the Dao of now.
- This book explores Heaven, Earth and Humanity, five phases, six divisions of yin and yang, in depth and with reference to classical sources.
- This is the first fully comprehensive book to explore all of the concepts involved in stems and branches theory and to deal with its wider application.
- Esoteric ideas which connect acupuncture with trigrams with numerology are examined.
- This is the first book to explore the significance of the Han sky systematically and in depth in relation to classical acupuncture.
- That each chapter covers philosophical theory and uses practical examples and exercise throughout marks this book out as unique among modern texts.
- Easy to follow and easy to use
Table of Contents
Contents
Table of divisions, stems, branches,
24 solar periods, 28 lunar mansions
Preface
Acknowledgements
PART ONE Time, space and the Dao
Chapter 1: Non-time
Four seas
Eight extraordinary meridians
Chapter 2: Sequential time
Reproductive life
Ageing habits
Forbidden years
Death
Exercises
Chapter 3: Cyclical time
Day and night
The four seasons
The five elements
Moon cycles
Case study
Recap
Exercises
Chapter 4: The calendar
Farmer’s Calendar
Xia (Hsia) calendar
Lunar–solar calendar
Ever increasing cycles
Chapter 5: Heaven, Earth and humankind (tian, di, ren)
Humans – between a rock and a high place
The centre
The birth of humankind
Humankind’s creativity
The middle region
The triple heater
Clear Heaven and muddy Earth
Nine pulses of the three regions
Treatments using the principles of Heaven, Earth and humankind
Treatment of mental and emotional disorders
Chapter 6: Wu xing – five elements
The sheng cycle
The ke cycle
Exercises
PART TWO Heavenly stems and earthly branches – tian gan di zhi
Chapter 7: Divisions
Divisions of the body
Internal/external pairings of divisions
Host divisions
Guest division
Treatment strategies
Case study
Exercises
Chapter 8: Great movements
Wood
Fire
Earth
Metal
Water
Treatment
Exercise
Chapter 9: Stem organs
Command points
Balanced qi
Unbalanced qi
Stem treatments
Divergent meridians
Prognosis
Chapter 10: Branches (di zhi)
Chinese clock
Branch inner energy
Branch meridian sequence – the sheng cycle
Anomalies
Branch treatments
Chapter 11: Putting it all together
The Stems and Branches Year Chart
Personal chart
Four pillars
Case studies
Herbs
General rules
Exercises
Chapter 12: Open-hourly method of point selection
Methods based in branches – na zi fa
Methods using stems – na jia fa
Intergeneration of points
Using the eight extra meridians
PART THREE The inner core of acupuncture
Chapter 13: The Chinese sky
Huang Di
The shape of the universe
Divisions of the heavens
Three enclosures
Five palaces
The 28 lunar mansions
Four palaces of the cardinal directions
Relationships with the stems and branches
Planets
Chapter 14: Psychological profiles
Spirit
Emotions
Element types
Stems and the psyche
Branches and the psyche
Character and the six divisions
Typing according to yin and yang
Clinical applications
Chapter 15: Numerology
The Hetu/Yellow River map
The Luoshu magic square
Forbidden points
Needle technique
Chapter 16 Symbols
Early Heaven arrangement of trigrams – Fu Xi
Later Heaven arrangement of trigrams – King Wen
Trigrams and the body
Eight extra meridians and trigrams
Appendices
Appendix 1: Charts
Appendix 2: Astronomy
Appendix 3: Star maps
Glossary
Bibliography
Index
