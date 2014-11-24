The Complete Polyethylene Film Extrusion Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781906479121

The Complete Polyethylene Film Extrusion Manual

1st Edition

Authors: Bert Gregory
Hardcover ISBN: 9781906479121
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th November 2014
Page Count: 310
Description

A practical and detailed evaluation of polyethylene film extrusion processes for a diverse range of products. Polyethylene film is pervasive in many aspects of everyday life in applications including consumer and bulk packaging, household items, construction, horticulture, medical and hygiene products and many more. Established now for many years the technology of polyethylene film extrusion continues to develop as newer applications often demand superior performance and more established uses strive for reduced materials consumption by downgauging. Film performance is influenced by the nature of the polymer, the manufacturing process and a wide variety of additives, as well as the option of creating ever more complex multi-layered structures by coextrusion, laminating, coating and even intentional blocking. Applications may demand stretch or shrink behaviour, mechanical strength, heat sealability and high or low permeability. This book has been written for a wide readership of technologists, engineers, marketers and students engaged in the development and production of polyolefin films for all applications. The aim is to assist in optimizing product performance, evaluating the most cost effective solutions and providing useful information on the key polymers and films commercially available. Key features of screw and die designs and film treatments, blending and formulations are evaluated. Clear diagrams are provided together with copious data.

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9781906479121

Bert Gregory

