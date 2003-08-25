The Complete History and Physical Exam Guide

This concise, portable manual offers detailed guidance on developing and refining the skills required to take an accurate patient history and conduct a thorough physical examination. 48 specialty-trained physicians cover all 28 medical specialties, enabling the reader to obtain the most conclusive diagnostic information from each patient in any clinical setting. A clear, consistent outline format with at-a-glance charts, tables and boxes makes reference quick and easy. Specific guidelines detail each step for every type of physical examination, with up to three different approaches for each body system. Sample write-ups at the beginning of each chapter provide a starting point for documentation. Readers will also find easy-to-follow information on · chartwork · diagnostic studies and interpretation of laboratory results · imaging interpretation · and common bedside procedures.