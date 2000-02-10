The Complete German Commission E Monographs

Part One: Introduction. Part Two: Monographs. Complete List of Monographs by Approval Status. Approved Herbs. Approved Component Characteristics. Approved Fixed Combinations. Unapproved Herbs. Unapproved Component Characteristics. Unapproved Fixed Combinations. Part Three: Therapeutic Indexes. Uses and Indications of Approved Herbs. Contraindications of Approved Herbs. Side Effects of Approved Herbs. Side Effects of Unapproved Herbs. Pharmacological Actions of Approved Herbs. Pharmacological Actions of Unapproved Herbs. Interactions of Herbs with Conventional Drugs. Duration of Administration for Approved Herbs. Part Four: Chemical and Taxonomic Indexes. Chemical Glossary and Index. Taxonomic Cross Reference: By English Common Name; By Botanical Name; By Pharmacopeial Name. Part Five: European Regulatory Literature. Excerpts from the German Pharmacopoeia: Hawthorn fluidextract, Hawthorn leaf with flower, Horse Chestnut seed Horse Chestnut seed standardized extract, Lemon Balm, Milk Thistle Fruit. Excerpts from European Pharmacopeia: Extracts, Powders, Tinctures, Witch Hazel leaf, German Camomile flower, Senna leaf, Alexandrian Senna Pods, Tinnevelly Senna Pods, Valerian root. European Economic Community (ECC) Standards for Quality of Herbal Remedies. Part Six: Appendix. Abbreviations and Symbols. Weights and Measures. German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) Numbers and Publication Dates of Commission E Monographs. List of European Scientific Cooperative on Phytotherapy (ESCOP) Monographs. List of World Health Organisation (WHO) Monographs. General Glossary. General References. General Index. Addendum Contraindications of Unapproved Herbs. Errata.