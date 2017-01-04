The Competitiveness of Tropical Agriculture
1st Edition
A Guide to Competitive Potential with Case Studies
Description
The Competitiveness of Tropical Agriculture: A Guide to Competitive Potential with Case Studies describes and synthesizes existing methodologies for evaluating competitiveness in agriculture, introduces extensions and refinements, and provides a novel approach based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative methodologies.
As exports of tropical fruit, nuts, and other high-value crops have been growing very rapidly from developing countries, but often encounter serious obstacles in their value chains, this book demonstrates how national agricultural policy is oftentimes not guided by considerations of inherent competitiveness.
In addition, the book presents case studies that illustrate the application of these approaches using quantitative frameworks. A concluding chapter introduces policy considerations for competitiveness from work in Jordan, Colombia, Estonia, Peru, and elsewhere, also discussing the role of specific policies in raising competitiveness sustainably and its role in reducing rural poverty.
Key Features
- Presents evaluations of 105 agricultural products, including crops, livestock outputs, aquaculture products, and forestry products
- Explores insights not found in other competitiveness studies, including spatial variation within a country for the same crop, relation to the use of skilled labor, and above all, the role of value chain issues in determining competitiveness
- Includes analysis of results, such as assessing sector-wide effects on employment and income of policies that help align the sector with its competitive advantage
Readership
Teachers and researchers; Faculty and students in agricultural economics, agribusiness, horticulture and related academic fields; professionals in national and international agricultural research institutions; professionals in international and bilateral development agencies
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part I. Concepts, Issues, and Policy
- Chapter 1. The Context and Scope of the Book
- 1.1. The Context of Agricultural Competitiveness
- 1.2. The Scope of This Book
- Chapter 2. Introduction
- 2.1. Competitiveness Concepts
- 2.2. Competitiveness Versus Comparative Advantage
- 2.3. National Factors Influencing Agricultural Competitiveness
- 2.4. Issues in Evaluating Competitiveness
- Part II. Methodologies for Evaluating Competitiveness
- Chapter 3. International Trade and Prices as Measures of Competitiveness
- Chapter 4. Price–Quality Tradeoffs and Multitrack Evaluations of Competitiveness
- Chapter 5. Track 1 Methodology: Cost-Price Measures of Competitiveness
- 5.1. Imported Versus Domestic Costs
- 5.2. Comparative Advantage and Long-Run Competitiveness
- 5.3. Further Considerations Regarding Long-Run Prices
- 5.4. Cost Estimates: the Territorial Dimension and Farm Budgets
- 5.5. The Multiyear Criterion for Cost Competitiveness
- 5.6. Limitations and Interpretations of the Long-Run Competitiveness Measure
- Chapter 6. Track 2 Methodology: Value Chains and Quality Criteria
- 6.1. The Nature of Value Chains
- 6.2. Buyer–Seller Linkages and Value Chain Governance
- 6.3. Value Chains and Innovation
- 6.4. The Quality Dimension of Competitiveness
- Part III. Case Studies in the Competitiveness of Tropical Agriculture
- Chapter 7. Colombia: A Strategic Assessment of National Crop Competitiveness
- 7.1. Scope and Methodology of the Study
- 7.2. Grains and Oilseeds
- 7.3. Fruit and Vegetables
- 7.4. Coffee, Sugar, Oil Palm, and Cacao
- 7.5. Tubers, Tobacco, and Cotton
- 7.6. Livestock Products
- 7.7. Forestry
- 7.8. Exports, Competitiveness, and Risk
- 7.9. Policy Implications of Competitiveness Findings in Colombia
- Chapter 8. Rwanda: Competitiveness by Quality Criteria, Track 2
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. The Context: Domestic Demand for High-Value Crops
- 8.3. Regional Trade and Price Criteria for Competitiveness
- 8.4. Quality, the Processing Industry and Infrastructure
- 8.5. Varietal Development and Value Chain Alliances
- 8.6. Assessments of Value Chain Issues in Rwanda
- 8.7. Recommendations of the Rwanda Study
- 8.8. Broader Conclusions From the Quality Assessment Matrices
- Chapter 9. El Salvador: Crop Competitiveness and Factor Intensities
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. National Factors Affecting Competitiveness
- 9.3. Track 1 Assessments of Crop Competitiveness
- 9.4. The Competitiveness of Dairying
- 9.5. Concluding Comments
- Chapter 10. Colombia: Crop Competitiveness by Region Evaluated via Tracks 1 and 2
- 10.1. Purposes of the Study
- 10.2. Preparatory Stages for Crop Assessments
- 10.3. Cost-Price Competitiveness by Region in Colombia, Track 1
- 10.4. Competitiveness Assessments for Project Decisions
- 10.5. Multivariate Sensitivity Analysis of Competitiveness
- 10.6. Colombian Value Chains: Views of Marketing Intermediaries
- 10.7. Colombia: Competitiveness by Quality Criteria, Track 2
- Part IV. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 11. Assessing Agricultural Competitiveness and Its Determinants
- Chapter 12. Competitiveness in a Development Perspective
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 4th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092224
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053126
About the Author
Roger Norton
Research Professor of Agricultural Economics and Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Borlaug Institute for International Agriculture, Texas A&M University
Research Professor of Agricultural Economics and Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Borlaug Institute for International Agriculture, Texas A&M University, TX, USA