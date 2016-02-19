The Commonwealth: A New Look outlines the vast amount of cooperative endeavors carried out under the Commonwealth umbrella. This book begins by introducing misconceptions held about the Commonwealth and a brief account of its evolution from the British Empire. The conferences of Commonwealth leaders from the 19th century until 1975 are also described. This compilation discusses the Commonwealth cooperation programs in education, youth, law, health services, and science. A background of the work of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is likewise deliberated. The last chapter of this text is devoted to future possibilities whether the Commonwealth is worth keeping alive. This publication is a good reference for students and individuals interested in the Commonwealth, as well as Third World studies and international relations.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Introduction

Chapter One: What is the Commonwealth?

A Look at the Misconceptions Held about the Commonwealth and a Brief Account of Its Evolution from the British Empire

Chapter Two: "A Candor Unknown Elsewhere"

Conferences of Commonwealth Leaders from the 19th Century until 1975

Chapter Three: Life at the Hub

The Functions of the Commonwealth Secretariat and Its Work in the Search for a New International Economic Order

Chapter Four: Economic and Technical Co-operation

The Work of the Commonwealth Development Corporation and the British Aid Program, the Colombo Plan and the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Co-operation

Chapter Five: Accent on Youth

The Commonwealth Youth Program and Other Schemes for Helping Young People

Chapter Six: Willingly to School

Commonwealth Co-operation in Education

Chapter Seven: Legal and Medical

Co-operation in the Law, in Health Services and in Science

Chapter Eight: A Family of Parliaments

The Work of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association

Chapter Nine: A Privileged Minority?

How the Commonwealth Foundation Promotes Professional Co-operation

Chapter Ten: A Commonwealth of People

The Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind, the Commonwealth Society for the Deaf, the Royal Commonwealth Society and Other Voluntary Bodies which Make up the "Unofficial" Commonwealth

Chapter Eleven: Commonwealth Culture

The Commonwealth "Folk" Experiment in Malta, the Work of the Commonwealth Institute and the Study of Commonwealth Literature

Chapter Twelve: The Way Ahead

A "Patchwork Quilt", Looking at Some Future Possibilities and Discussing Whether the Commonwealth is Worth Keeping Alive

Appendix One: Members of the Commonwealth

Appendix Two: The Commonwealth Declaration of Principles

Appendix Three: Sources of Information

Index