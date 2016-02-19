The Commonwealth
1st Edition
A New Look
Description
The Commonwealth: A New Look outlines the vast amount of cooperative endeavors carried out under the Commonwealth umbrella. This book begins by introducing misconceptions held about the Commonwealth and a brief account of its evolution from the British Empire. The conferences of Commonwealth leaders from the 19th century until 1975 are also described. This compilation discusses the Commonwealth cooperation programs in education, youth, law, health services, and science. A background of the work of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is likewise deliberated. The last chapter of this text is devoted to future possibilities whether the Commonwealth is worth keeping alive. This publication is a good reference for students and individuals interested in the Commonwealth, as well as Third World studies and international relations.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Chapter One: What is the Commonwealth?
A Look at the Misconceptions Held about the Commonwealth and a Brief Account of Its Evolution from the British Empire
Chapter Two: "A Candor Unknown Elsewhere"
Conferences of Commonwealth Leaders from the 19th Century until 1975
Chapter Three: Life at the Hub
The Functions of the Commonwealth Secretariat and Its Work in the Search for a New International Economic Order
Chapter Four: Economic and Technical Co-operation
The Work of the Commonwealth Development Corporation and the British Aid Program, the Colombo Plan and the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Co-operation
Chapter Five: Accent on Youth
The Commonwealth Youth Program and Other Schemes for Helping Young People
Chapter Six: Willingly to School
Commonwealth Co-operation in Education
Chapter Seven: Legal and Medical
Co-operation in the Law, in Health Services and in Science
Chapter Eight: A Family of Parliaments
The Work of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association
Chapter Nine: A Privileged Minority?
How the Commonwealth Foundation Promotes Professional Co-operation
Chapter Ten: A Commonwealth of People
The Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind, the Commonwealth Society for the Deaf, the Royal Commonwealth Society and Other Voluntary Bodies which Make up the "Unofficial" Commonwealth
Chapter Eleven: Commonwealth Culture
The Commonwealth "Folk" Experiment in Malta, the Work of the Commonwealth Institute and the Study of Commonwealth Literature
Chapter Twelve: The Way Ahead
A "Patchwork Quilt", Looking at Some Future Possibilities and Discussing Whether the Commonwealth is Worth Keeping Alive
Appendix One: Members of the Commonwealth
Appendix Two: The Commonwealth Declaration of Principles
Appendix Three: Sources of Information
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156989