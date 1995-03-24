The Common Agricultural Policy beyond the MacSharry Reform, Volume 230
1st Edition
The reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) which is now being implemented, reduces the support for a selected number of agricultural products. This book uses welfare theory and applied general equilibrium analysis to assess the medium to long term consequences of this reform, if the new policies remain in place until the beginning of the next century. It analyses the implications of two alternative scenarios: a) a further trade liberalisation covering all commodities; and b) increased protectionism with high prices, constraints on production and export subsidies (financed by the farmers themselves). The study also investigates the implications of financial renationalisation, whereby the European Union member-states would cover the costs of their own support measures.
- English
- © North Holland 1995
- 24th March 1995
- North Holland
- 9781483290539
C. Folmer Author
Central Planning Bureau, The Hague, The Netherlands
M.A. Keyzer Author
Free University, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
M.D. Merbis Author
Free University, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
H.J.J. Stolwijk Author
Central Planning Bureau, The Hague, The Netherlands
P.J.J. Veenendaal Author
Agricultural Economics Research Institute, The Hague, The Netherlands