The Common Agricultural Policy beyond the MacSharry Reform - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444819727, 9781483290539

The Common Agricultural Policy beyond the MacSharry Reform, Volume 230

1st Edition

Authors: C. Folmer M.A. Keyzer M.D. Merbis H.J.J. Stolwijk P.J.J. Veenendaal
Editors: J. Tinbergen
eBook ISBN: 9781483290539
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 24th March 1995
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Scope of the study. Structure of the book. Limitations of the study. Project organisation and acknowledgements. The CAP: Its History, Operation and Proposals for its Reform. The CAP: origins, objectives and principles. Instruments of the CAP: market organization schemes and structural measures. The dynamics of the agricultural sector of the EU during the 1973-90 period. The CAP under siege. Four perspectives on reform and future of the CAP. Implications for the design of a policy model on EU agriculture. Welfare Analysis of CAP Reform: A Stylized Model. A stylized version of ECAM. Free trade. Interventionism. The bureaucratic perspective. Consequences for the perspectives on reform. ECAM: An Agricultural Model of the EU-9. Applied general equilibrium modelling. From stylized model to application. The agricultural supply program. The dynamic structure. Experience gained from ECAM. Annex 4A. Model Validation. Annex 4B. Data and Parameters of ECAM: An Overview. CAP Reform in the Bureaucratic Perspective: The MacSharry Reform and the GATT Agreement. The MacSharry reform package: EU agriculture until 2005. What would have happened in the absence of the reform? CAP reform and the revised Blair House Agreement: compatible or not? The future of EU agriculture under the bureaucratic perspective: an assessment. Alternatives: Free Trade or Intervention? More free trade: the decoupled MacSharry scenario. More interventionism : the cartel scenario. The CAP until 2005. Implementation: financial renationalization of the CAP. The CAP in the long term. EU Agriculture in the Long Term: A Future as an Exporter? Background for a long term scenario. Long term prospects for world food supply and demand. The agronomic and technological ceilings for EU agriculture. Restructuring of the farm sector. A competitive EU entering the world market. More land used outside agriculture. Long run perspectives for agriculture in the EU-9: some tentative conclusions. Summary and Conclusions. References. Index.

Description

The reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) which is now being implemented, reduces the support for a selected number of agricultural products. This book uses welfare theory and applied general equilibrium analysis to assess the medium to long term consequences of this reform, if the new policies remain in place until the beginning of the next century. It analyses the implications of two alternative scenarios: a) a further trade liberalisation covering all commodities; and b) increased protectionism with high prices, constraints on production and export subsidies (financed by the farmers themselves). The study also investigates the implications of financial renationalisation, whereby the European Union member-states would cover the costs of their own support measures.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1995
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483290539

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

C. Folmer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Central Planning Bureau, The Hague, The Netherlands

M.A. Keyzer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Free University, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

M.D. Merbis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Free University, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

H.J.J. Stolwijk Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Central Planning Bureau, The Hague, The Netherlands

P.J.J. Veenendaal Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Agricultural Economics Research Institute, The Hague, The Netherlands

About the Editors

J. Tinbergen Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.