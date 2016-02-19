The Coming Age of Psychosomatics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080237367, 9781483188836

The Coming Age of Psychosomatics

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Twenty-First Annual Conference of the Society for Psychosomatic Research Held at the Royal College of Physicians, St. Andrew's Place, Regent's Park, London, N.W.1, 21st and 22nd November 1977

Editors: Malcolm Carruthers Peter Mellett
eBook ISBN: 9781483188836
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 168
Description

The Coming Age of Psychosomatics covers the proceedings of the twenty-first Annual Conference of the Society for Psychosomatic Research. The title presents papers that detail the advancement in the understanding of psychosomatic. The coverage of the text includes the treatment of psychosomatic disorders related to birth trauma; minimal brain dysfunction and the treatment of psychoneuroses; and eclectic approach to regressional techniques. The selection also deals with the effect of beta-adrenoceptor blockade on the somatic manifestations of anxiety; and the reduction of somatic manifestations of anxiety by beta-blockade. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of behavioral science.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction

Birth 1984—Orwell or Better?

Treating Psychosomatic Disorders Related to Birth Trauma

The Birth of Asthma

Psychotherapy

Minimal Brain Dysfunction and the Treatment of Psychoneuroses

An Eclectic Approach to Regressional Techniques

Somato-Psychic Methods

Running through Your Mind

Bodywork and Somatised Complaints

Central Psychopharmacology

Psychochemistry of Monoamines

Psychopharmacology and Psychosomatic Theory

Peripheral Psychopharmacology

Behavioral - Cardiac Interactions: The Psychosomatic Hypothesis

Reducing the Somatic Manifestations of Anxiety by Beta-Blockade—A Study of Stage Fright

Yoga and Yoghurt

New Approaches to the Management of Essential Hypertension with Psychological Techniques

Can the Food We Eat Drive Us Mad?

Space-Age Programming—Sexual and Non-Sexual Cycles

The Human Pineal—New Approaches and Prospects

Temporal Discord

Death 2001

Treating Death

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188836

About the Editor

Malcolm Carruthers

Peter Mellett

