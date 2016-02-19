The Coming Age of Psychosomatics covers the proceedings of the twenty-first Annual Conference of the Society for Psychosomatic Research. The title presents papers that detail the advancement in the understanding of psychosomatic. The coverage of the text includes the treatment of psychosomatic disorders related to birth trauma; minimal brain dysfunction and the treatment of psychoneuroses; and eclectic approach to regressional techniques. The selection also deals with the effect of beta-adrenoceptor blockade on the somatic manifestations of anxiety; and the reduction of somatic manifestations of anxiety by beta-blockade. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of behavioral science.