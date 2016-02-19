The Coming Age of Psychosomatics
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Twenty-First Annual Conference of the Society for Psychosomatic Research Held at the Royal College of Physicians, St. Andrew's Place, Regent's Park, London, N.W.1, 21st and 22nd November 1977
Description
The Coming Age of Psychosomatics covers the proceedings of the twenty-first Annual Conference of the Society for Psychosomatic Research. The title presents papers that detail the advancement in the understanding of psychosomatic. The coverage of the text includes the treatment of psychosomatic disorders related to birth trauma; minimal brain dysfunction and the treatment of psychoneuroses; and eclectic approach to regressional techniques. The selection also deals with the effect of beta-adrenoceptor blockade on the somatic manifestations of anxiety; and the reduction of somatic manifestations of anxiety by beta-blockade. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of behavioral science.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Birth 1984—Orwell or Better?
Treating Psychosomatic Disorders Related to Birth Trauma
The Birth of Asthma
Psychotherapy
Minimal Brain Dysfunction and the Treatment of Psychoneuroses
An Eclectic Approach to Regressional Techniques
Somato-Psychic Methods
Running through Your Mind
Bodywork and Somatised Complaints
Central Psychopharmacology
Psychochemistry of Monoamines
Psychopharmacology and Psychosomatic Theory
Peripheral Psychopharmacology
Behavioral - Cardiac Interactions: The Psychosomatic Hypothesis
Reducing the Somatic Manifestations of Anxiety by Beta-Blockade—A Study of Stage Fright
Yoga and Yoghurt
New Approaches to the Management of Essential Hypertension with Psychological Techniques
Can the Food We Eat Drive Us Mad?
Space-Age Programming—Sexual and Non-Sexual Cycles
The Human Pineal—New Approaches and Prospects
Temporal Discord
Death 2001
Treating Death
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188836