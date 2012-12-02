The Combustion of Solid Fuels and Wastes
1st Edition
Description
Careful organization and empirical correlations help clarify the prodigious technical information presented in this useful reference.
Key Features
- Written for practicing engineers, this comprehensive book supplies an overall framework of the combustion process; It connects information on specific reactions and reaction sequences with current applications and hardware; Each major group of combustion solids is evaluated; Among the many topics covered are:
- Various biomass forms
- The coalification process
- Grate, kiln, and suspension firing
- Fluidized bed combustion
- Gasification of solids
- The manufacturing process
Readership
The scientific community involved in combustion and practicing engineers (fuels and wastes)
Table of Contents
Overview of Solid Fuels Combustion. Characteristics of Biomass Fuels. Combustion Characteristics of Lignite and Coal: The Dominant Solid Fossil Fuels. Characteristics of Petroleum-Related Solid Fossil Fuels. The Combustion of Solid Wastes. Combustion of Solid Fuels in Conventional Systems. Fluidized Bed Combustion of Solid Fuels.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571126
About the Author
David Tillman
Affiliations and Expertise
Easton, USA
Reviews
"It provides a link between the scientific literature and the applications literature available to design engineers...An abundance of data which will make the book extremely valuable to practicing engineers...An excellent presentation of technical data and theory concerning combustion of solid fuels." --James M. Munro, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology