The Combinatorial Index
1st Edition
Description
With the explosion of combinatorial solid-phase methods, access to information has become one of the main barriers facing a synthetic chemist who is contemplating a combinatorial approach to a medicinal chemistry problem. The Combinatorial Index is an answer to that problem. This compendium of methods from the primary literature provides quick and convenient access to reliable synthetic transformations as well as information on linkers and analytical methods. Each synthetic procedure is preceded by a section entitled"Points of Interest,"which highlights the strengths and weaknesses of the various studies. The index also covers the use of solution-based synthesis for the generation of molecular diversity.
Key Features
- Organized for rapid retrieval of published information on classes of synthetic transformations, linkers, and analytical methods
- Serves as a laboratory manual for bench chemists
- Includes a chapter on linkers to assist in choice of linking strategy
- Discusses strengths and limitations of the various methods
- Contains a structural index showing functional group transformations in solid-phase synthesis
Readership
Organic and medicinal chemists in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries and academia as well as their institutional libraries.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Background. Linkers for Solid-Phase Synthesis. Combinatorial Solid-Phase Synthesis. Analytical Methods for Solid-Phase Synthesis. The Preparation of Solution Libraries and Combined Approaches at the Solution/Solid-Phase Interface. Appendix 1: Summary of Functional Group Transformations for Combinatorial Solid-Phase Synthesis. Appendix 2: Classification of Heterocyclization Reactions. Appendix 3: Unnatural Biopolymers. Appendix 4: Oligosaccharides. Appendix 5:List of Abbreviations. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 17th February 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542409
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121413408
About the Author
Barry Bunin
Affiliations and Expertise
Arris Pharmaceutical, South San Francisco, CA
Reviews
"The Combinatorial Index provides a comprehensive collection of experimental protocols that will be of considerable practical utility to researcher working in the field of combinatorial chemistry. The organization of The Combinatorial Index provides rapid and straightforward access to classes of chemical transformation, linkers, and compound structures." --Jonathan Ellman, University of California at Berkeley
"The Combinatorial Index is an indispensable reference for the solid-phase organic chemist. Both classic and modern techniques are presented in an easy-to-find format that is useful as a reference in the lab as well as a source of new ideas." --Ronald N. Zuckermann, Chiron Corporation