The Coal Handbook: Towards Cleaner Production - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781782421160, 9781782421177

The Coal Handbook: Towards Cleaner Production

1st Edition

Volume 2: Coal Utilisation

Editors: Dave Osborne
eBook ISBN: 9781782421177
Hardcover ISBN: 9781782421160
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Foreword

Preface

Professor Peter FeÄko

Part I: Introduction

Chapter 1: Social and economic value of coal

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The importance of electricity and low cost power

1.3 The role of coal in meeting growing energy demand

1.4 Clean coal technologies

1.5 Conclusion

Chapter 2: Environmental issues: emissions, pollution control, assessment and management

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Emissions of acid gases

2.3 Fine particles

2.4 Trace elements

2.5 Environmental issues in iron making and advanced coal processing technologies

2.6 Control of emissions

2.7 Future trends

2.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 3: Coal waste: handling, pollution impacts and utilization

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Potential uses of recoverable materials

3.3 Size enlargement, dewatering and drying of coal waste

3.4 Waste storage

3.5 Coal recovery from colliery waste dumps in the United Kingdom

Chapter 4: Future industrial coal utilization: forecasts and emerging technological and regulatory issues

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Forecasts for worldwide energy consumption

4.3 Major technology and regulatory issues for coal-fired power plants

4.4 Major technological issues for the production of metallurgical quality coke

Part II: Global coal production

Chapter 5: Coal resources, production and use in established markets

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Australia

5.3 Canada

5.4 Germany

5.5 Hungary

5.6 Poland

5.7 South Africa

5.8 Turkey

5.9 UK

5.10 Ukraine

5.11 USA

Chapter 6: Coal resources, production and use in Brazil

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Coal use in Brazil

6.3 Blending philosophy for coke-making

6.4 Future trends

6.5 Use of coal for power generation in Brazil

Chapter 7: Coal resources, production and use in the Russian Federation

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coal markets

7.3 Coal processing

7.4 Development of the coal industry

7.5 Summary

Chapter 8: Coal Resources, Production and use in India

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Primary energy resources: reserves and potential

8.3 India’s current and future energy needs, opportunities and challenges

Conclusions

8.4 Coal washing: an introduction

8.5 Key drivers for and barriers to washing Indian domestic coals

8.6 Current status of coal preparation

8.7 Coal washing challenges

8.8 Future trends for coal washing

8.9 Acknowledgement

Chapter 9: Coal Resources, Production and Use in Indonesia

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Coal Consumption and Export

9.3 Coal Utilisation and Clean Coal Technologies

9.4 Conclusion

Chapter 10: Coal Resources, Production and Use in China

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Coal production and consumption

10.3 Coal production, transportation and safety for mining

10.4 China’s power sector

10.5 Coal gasification and poly-generation in China

10.6 Metallurgical coal use

10.7 Conclusion

Part III: Coal utilisation in industry

Chapter 11: Thermal coal utilization

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Technology developments in thermal coal utilization

11.3 Formation of pollutants and emission control technologies

11.4 Thermal coal utilization in a carbon constrained world

11.5 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 12: Coal use in iron and steel metallurgy

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Cokemaking

12.3 Blast furnace ironmaking

12.4 Coal-based direct reduction processes

12.5 Self-reducing burden materials for the blast furnace and direct reduction

12.6 Smelting reduction processes

12.7 Electric steelmaking and further uses of carbon in iron and steel metallurgy

12.8 Future trends: a steel industry without coal?

Chapter 13: Advances in pulverised fuel technology: understanding coal comminution, combustion and ash deposition

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Coal grinding

13.3 Grinding and breakage mechanisms

13.4 Grinding difficult coals

13.5 Combustion processes

13.6 Ash deposition in pulverised fuel boilers

Chapter 14: Evaluation of coal for metallurgical applications

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Coals for use in coke-making

14.3 Coals for use in pulverised coal injection (PCI)

14.4 Coals for use in alternative iron-making processes

14.5 Conclusion

14.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 15: Coal utilisation in the cement and concrete industries

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Background

15.3 Cement manufacturing process

15.4 The rotary cement kiln

15.5 Coal’s contribution to cement clinker

15.6 Coal combustion products in concrete manufacture

15.7 Other issues of fly ash use in concrete

15.8 Future developments

Chapter 16: Coal gasification and conversion

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Conversion of coal to liquids and chemicals (CtL)

16.3 Gasification technologies

16.4 Coal properties and gasification performance

16.5 Tools for gasification performance assessment

16.6 Gasification as a route to efficient carbon capture

Chapter 17: Value-in-use (VIU) assessment for thermal and metallurgical coal

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Metallurgical coal

17.3 Value-in-use (VIU) considerations relevant to coke

17.4 Coke making

17.5 VIU considerations relevant to coking coal

17.6 Coal injection

17.7 VIU considerations relevant to PCI coal

17.8 Metallurgical coal VIU modelling and examples

17.9 Thermal coal and power plant performance

17.10 Thermal coal selection processes, coal supply chains and power plant performance improvement

17.11 Value-in-use assessment for thermal coal

17.12 Conclusion

Chapter 18: Future directions toward more efficient and cleaner use of coal

Abstracts:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Future role of coal in the global economy

18.3 Collaboration along the coal supply chain

18.4 Developments in mining and processing technologies

18.5 Developments in coal utilisation for electricity generation

18.6 Developments in coal utilisation for iron ore reduction

18.7 Development of low emissions coal-based power generation technologies

18.8 Integrated coal complexes and polygeneration

18.9 Final words

18.10 Acknowledgments

Index

Description

Coal remains an important fossil fuel resource for many nations due to its large remaining resources, relatively low production and processing cost and potential high energy intensity. Certain issues surround its utilisation, however, including emissions of pollutants and growing concern about climate change. The coal handbook: Towards cleaner production Volume 2 explores global coal use in industry.

Part one is an introductory section which reviews the social and economic value of coal, emissions from coal utilisation, the handling, impact and utilisation of coal waste, and an exploration of emerging and future issues around industrial coal utilization. Chapters in part two highlight coal resources, production and use in established markets as well as the emerging markets of Brazil, the Russian Federation, India, Indonesia, and China. Part three focuses specifically on coal utilisation in industry. Chapters consider thermal coal utilisation, coal use in iron and steel metallurgy, advances in pulverised fuel technology, and the evaluation of coal for thermal and metallurgical applications. Further chapters explore coal utilisation in the cement and concrete industries, coal gasification and conversion, and value-in-use assessment for thermal and metallurgical coal. A final chapter summarises the anticipated future pathway towards sustainable, long-term coal use, suggesting transitions that will be needed to ensure cleaner utilisation for many decades to come.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, The coal handbook Volumes 1 and 2 is a comprehensive and invaluable resource for professionals in the coal mining, preparation, and utilisation industry, those in the power sector, including plant operators and engineers, and researchers and academics interested in this field.

Key Features

  • Reviews the social and economic value of coal, emissions from coal utilisation, and the handling, impact and utilisation of coal waste
  • Explores emerging and future issues around industrial coal utilization
  • Highlights coal resources, production and use in established markets, as well as emerging markets such as Brazil, the Russian Federation, India, Indonesia, and China

Readership

Experts, engineers and managers in research institutes for mining, metallurgy and materials science, steel industry, mining companies and steel plant building companies; University students and academics in the fields of metallurgy and materials engineering, mining, and environmental management and recycling

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782421177
Hardcover ISBN:
9781782421160

Reviews

"Scientists and engineers specializing in coal, some in academia but most with energy companies, survey the production and use of coal around the world. One chapter covers all the established markets, then chapters focus in turn on Brazil, the Russian Federation, India, Indonesia, and China."--ProtoView.com, January 2014

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Dave Osborne Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Xstrata Technology Pty Ltd, Australia

