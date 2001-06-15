The Co-ordination of Mission Statements, Objectives, and Targets in UK Executive Agencies

The main objective of this report is to review the rationale and difficulties of using a highly rational model of management in the public sector, with its focus on targeting, measuring and reporting performance.

It also aims to identify the degree to which the mission statement, objectives and targets in the corporate and business plans of agencies are consistent, complete and co-ordinated.

Finally it sets out to identify the perceptions of chief executives of agencies in Northern Ireland with reference to the development, use and impact of mission statements, objectives, targets and performance measures.