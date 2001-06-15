The Co-ordination of Mission Statements, Objectives, and Targets in UK Executive Agencies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781859714645, 9780080950198

The Co-ordination of Mission Statements, Objectives, and Targets in UK Executive Agencies

1st Edition

Authors: R. Eden N. Hyndman
eBook ISBN: 9780080950198
Paperback ISBN: 9781859714645
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2001
Page Count: 90
Table of Contents

Executive Summary; Introduction; The Background to the Next Steps Initiative and a Review or Recent Related Research; Rational Management, Planning, Control and Accountability; Methods Used in Empirical Analyses; Linkages between Mission, Objectives and Targets; Linkages between Targets and the Reporting of Performance Information; The Views of Agency Chief Executives in Northern Ireland; Conclusions.

Description

The main objective of this report is to review the rationale and difficulties of using a highly rational model of management in the public sector, with its focus on targeting, measuring and reporting performance.

It also aims to identify the degree to which the mission statement, objectives and targets in the corporate and business plans of agencies are consistent, complete and co-ordinated.

Finally it sets out to identify the perceptions of chief executives of agencies in Northern Ireland with reference to the development, use and impact of mission statements, objectives, targets and performance measures.

Key Features

  • Presents the results of 48 planning documents (relating to 24 agencies in the UK)

  • Presents the results of a series of interviews with chief executives of agencies in Northern Ireland

  • Both authors have extensive experience and have previously published in the area of public sector accounting

Details

No. of pages:
90
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2001
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080950198
Paperback ISBN:
9781859714645

