The Co-ordination of Mission Statements, Objectives, and Targets in UK Executive Agencies
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Executive Summary; Introduction; The Background to the Next Steps Initiative and a Review or Recent Related Research; Rational Management, Planning, Control and Accountability; Methods Used in Empirical Analyses; Linkages between Mission, Objectives and Targets; Linkages between Targets and the Reporting of Performance Information; The Views of Agency Chief Executives in Northern Ireland; Conclusions.
Description
The main objective of this report is to review the rationale and difficulties of using a highly rational model of management in the public sector, with its focus on targeting, measuring and reporting performance.
It also aims to identify the degree to which the mission statement, objectives and targets in the corporate and business plans of agencies are consistent, complete and co-ordinated.
Finally it sets out to identify the perceptions of chief executives of agencies in Northern Ireland with reference to the development, use and impact of mission statements, objectives, targets and performance measures.
Key Features
Presents the results of 48 planning documents (relating to 24 agencies in the UK)
Presents the results of a series of interviews with chief executives of agencies in Northern Ireland
Both authors have extensive experience and have previously published in the area of public sector accounting
Details
- No. of pages:
- 90
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 15th June 2001
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080950198
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781859714645