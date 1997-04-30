The Clostridia
1st Edition
Molecular Biology and Pathogenesis
Description
The clostridia are a group of bacteria of considerable medical and economic importance and include species responsible for generating the most potent toxins known to humans.
The Clostridia: Molecular Biology and Pathogenesis is a unique work, comprising the most complete reference on the clostridia for over 20 years, bringing together the results from some of the most innovative and exciting research in the past decade. Using a principle-oriented rather than taxonomic approach, the results from molecular biology research are placed in the context of their clinical significance, and the disease process as a whole.
This state-of-the-art work is truly comprehensive, covering and integrating the diverse topics of genetics, physiology, pathogenesis and cell biology.
Written and edited by world-renowned authorities, material is presented to give the reader an up-to-date knowledge of the pathogenic species of this important genus. Background information is followed by details of the genetics, molecular biology, biochemistry and disease mechanisms. The structure, function and mode of action of toxins and other virulence determinants is clearly presented. As such, this work will prove essential for students, teachers, research microbiologists, infectious disease clinicians, toxin specialists, and all those working in medical or veterinary bacteriology, microbial genetics and the pharmaceutical industries.
Key Features
- Covers appropriate medical and veterinary topics
- Contains authoritative contributions by international experts
- Presents the current state of knowledge and areas for future research
- Truly comprehensive--covers topics from molecular biology and physiology
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in microbiology, microbial toxins, anaerobes, microbial genetics, toxicology, medicine and veterinary science specialists in infectious diseases, medical and veterinary school libraries, professionals in the pharmaceuticals/diagnostics industries, and food microbiologists.
Table of Contents
General Biology:
E. Stackebrandt and F.R. Rainey, Phylogenetic Relationships.
R.G. Labbe and N-J. Shih, Physiology of Sporulation of Clostridia.
Genome Organisation and Molecular Genetics:
E.A. Johnson, Extrachromosomal Virulence Determinants in the Clostridia.
S.T. Cole, Structure, Genetic Organization and Evolution of the Genome of Clostridium Perfringens.
J.I. Rood, Genetic Analysis in Clostridium Perfringens.
D. Lyras and J.I. Rood, Transposable Genetic Elements and Antibiotic Resistance Determinants of Clostridium Perfringens and Clostridium Difficile.
Clostridia in Clinical Practice:
S.S. Arnon, Human Tetanus and Human Botulism.
S. Johnson and D.N. Gerding, Enteroxaemic Infections.
D.L. Stevens, Necrotizing Clostridial Soft Tissue Infections.
J.G. Songer, Clostridial Diseases of Animals.
Pathogenesis of Infections:
A.E. Bryant and D.L. Stevens, The Pathogenesis of Gas Gangrene.
G. Lawrence, The Pathogenesis of Enteritis Necroticans. Membrane Active Toxins and Enzymes:
R.K. Tweten, The Thiol Activated Clostridial Toxins.
R.W. Titball, Clostridial Phospholipases.
S.E.C. Leary and R.W. Titball, The Clostridium Perfringens beta-Toxins.
J.D. Ballard and R.K. Tweten, Clostridium Septicum alpha-Toxin. Neurotoxins:
I. Henderson, T. Davis, M. Elmore, and N.P. Minton, The Genetic Basis of Toxin Production in Clostridium Botulinum and Clostridium Relam.
G. Schiavo and C. Montecucco, The Structure and Mode of Action of Botulinum and Tetanus Toxins. Enterotoxins:
J.F. Kokai-Kun and B.A. McClane, The Clostridium Perfringens Enterotoxin.
R.J. Carmen, S. Perelle, and M.R. Popoff, Binary Toxins from Clostridium Spiroforme and Clostridium Perfringens.
J.S. Moncrief, D.M. Lyerly, and T.D. Wilkins, Molecular Biology of the Clostridium Difficile Toxins.
K. Aktories, J. Selzer, F. Hofmann and I. Just, Molecular Mechanism of Action of Clostridium Difficile Toxins A and B. Other Toxins and Extracellular Enzymes:
A. Okabe and S.T. Cole, Extracellular Enzymes from Clostridium Perfringens and Clostridium Histolyticum that Damage Connective Tissue.
P. Roggentin and R. Schauer, Clostridial Sialidases.
D. Payne and P. Oysten, The Clostridium Perfringens beta-Toxin.
Regulation of Virulence:
T. Shimizu, A. Okabe, and J.I. Rood, Regulation of Toxin Production in Clostridium Perfringens.
S.B. Melville, R.E. Collie, and B.A. McClane, Regulation of Enterotoxin Production in Clostridium Perfringens.
Control and Diagnosis:
J.G. Songer, Molecular and Immunological Methods for the Diagnosis of Clostridial Infections.
J.E. Brown and E.D. Williamson, Molecular Approaches to Novel Vaccines for the Control of Clostridial Toxaemias and Infections. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 533
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 30th April 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542393
About the Editor
Julian Rood
Julian I. Rood is a Reader in Microbiology at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. He is a Fellow of both the Australian Society for Microbiology and the American Academy of Microbiology. His research career has focused on the development of the genetics of Clostridium perfringens, the use of molecular genetics to study the regulation of toxin production and the pathogenesis of clostridial myonecroses, and the genetic analysis of clostridial antibiotic resistance determinants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Monash University, Melbourne, Australia
Bruce McClane
Bruce A. McClane is currently an Associate Professor in the Department of Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania). His primary research interest is concerned with the role of toxins in bacterial pathogenesis, with a particular emphasis on understanding the action and genetics of Clostridium perfringens enterotoxin.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.
J. Songer
J. Glenn Songer is a Professor of Veterinary Science and Microbiology at the University of Arizona (Tucson, Arizona). His research is directed to understanding the pathogenesis of infections by Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridium perfringens, Corynebacterium pseudotuberculosis and Actinomyces pyogenes. In addition, he has interests in the application of molecular and immunologic methods in diagnostic veterinary microbiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona, Tucson, U.S.A.
Richard Titball
Richard W. Titball is the Technical Manager for Microbiology at the Defence Evaluation and Research Agency, Porton Down. He has worked on the pathogenic clostridia for the past eight years. His other research interests include the developments of vaccines against other bacterial pathogens, and he holds a number of patents in the area.
Affiliations and Expertise
Defence Evaluation and Research Agency, Porton Down, CBD Salisbury, Wiltshire, U.K.
Reviews
@qu:"...the authors have succeeded in providing a state-of-the-art reference work that describes the latest details of the genetics, molecular biology, biochemistry, and disease mechanisms of clostridia... the book is well organized, well written and edited by authorities renowned for their work with clostridia... I highly recommend this book to anyone seeking to understand the current views regarding the pathogenesis of clostridial Disease." @source:--ASM NEWS @qu:"The editors have been successful in their attempts to solicit an outstanding group of contributing authors who have written comprehensive reviews on their respective topics. This book should be viewed as a timely and unique resource covering the wide breath of applied and basic research efforts directed against understanding the biology and molecular pathogenesis of clostridial infections." @source:--DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS @qu:"It is an impressive publication, clearly presented, well-illustrated and shows the extent of detailed knowledge now available on the Clostridia... The book would be a very valuable addition to university libraries and to the shelves of those who have a focus or interest in the pathogenesis of infectious diseases." @source:--AUSTRALIAN VETERINARY JOURNAL