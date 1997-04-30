General Biology:

E. Stackebrandt and F.R. Rainey, Phylogenetic Relationships.

R.G. Labbe and N-J. Shih, Physiology of Sporulation of Clostridia.

Genome Organisation and Molecular Genetics:

E.A. Johnson, Extrachromosomal Virulence Determinants in the Clostridia.

S.T. Cole, Structure, Genetic Organization and Evolution of the Genome of Clostridium Perfringens.

J.I. Rood, Genetic Analysis in Clostridium Perfringens.

D. Lyras and J.I. Rood, Transposable Genetic Elements and Antibiotic Resistance Determinants of Clostridium Perfringens and Clostridium Difficile.

Clostridia in Clinical Practice:

S.S. Arnon, Human Tetanus and Human Botulism.

S. Johnson and D.N. Gerding, Enteroxaemic Infections.

D.L. Stevens, Necrotizing Clostridial Soft Tissue Infections.

J.G. Songer, Clostridial Diseases of Animals.

Pathogenesis of Infections:

A.E. Bryant and D.L. Stevens, The Pathogenesis of Gas Gangrene.

G. Lawrence, The Pathogenesis of Enteritis Necroticans. Membrane Active Toxins and Enzymes:

R.K. Tweten, The Thiol Activated Clostridial Toxins.

R.W. Titball, Clostridial Phospholipases.

S.E.C. Leary and R.W. Titball, The Clostridium Perfringens beta-Toxins.

J.D. Ballard and R.K. Tweten, Clostridium Septicum alpha-Toxin. Neurotoxins:

I. Henderson, T. Davis, M. Elmore, and N.P. Minton, The Genetic Basis of Toxin Production in Clostridium Botulinum and Clostridium Relam.

G. Schiavo and C. Montecucco, The Structure and Mode of Action of Botulinum and Tetanus Toxins. Enterotoxins:

J.F. Kokai-Kun and B.A. McClane, The Clostridium Perfringens Enterotoxin.

R.J. Carmen, S. Perelle, and M.R. Popoff, Binary Toxins from Clostridium Spiroforme and Clostridium Perfringens.

J.S. Moncrief, D.M. Lyerly, and T.D. Wilkins, Molecular Biology of the Clostridium Difficile Toxins.

K. Aktories, J. Selzer, F. Hofmann and I. Just, Molecular Mechanism of Action of Clostridium Difficile Toxins A and B. Other Toxins and Extracellular Enzymes:

A. Okabe and S.T. Cole, Extracellular Enzymes from Clostridium Perfringens and Clostridium Histolyticum that Damage Connective Tissue.

P. Roggentin and R. Schauer, Clostridial Sialidases.

D. Payne and P. Oysten, The Clostridium Perfringens beta-Toxin.

Regulation of Virulence:

T. Shimizu, A. Okabe, and J.I. Rood, Regulation of Toxin Production in Clostridium Perfringens.

S.B. Melville, R.E. Collie, and B.A. McClane, Regulation of Enterotoxin Production in Clostridium Perfringens.

Control and Diagnosis:

J.G. Songer, Molecular and Immunological Methods for the Diagnosis of Clostridial Infections.

J.E. Brown and E.D. Williamson, Molecular Approaches to Novel Vaccines for the Control of Clostridial Toxaemias and Infections. Index.