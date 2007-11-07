The Clinician's Handbook of Natural Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443067235, 9781437725650

The Clinician's Handbook of Natural Medicine

2nd Edition

Authors: Joseph Pizzorno Michael Murray Herb Joiner-Bey Joseph Pizzorno Michael Murray Herb Joiner-Bey
eBook ISBN: 9781437725650
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 7th November 2007
Page Count: 832
Description

Written by leading authorities in complementary and integrative medicine, this convenient, quick-reference handbook provides clear and rational directives on diagnosing and treating specific diseases and disorders with natural medicine. You'll get concise summaries of diagnostic procedures, general considerations, therapeutic considerations, and therapeutic approaches for 84 of the most commonly seen conditions, 12 of which are new to this edition, plus naturopathic treatment methods and easy-to-follow condition flowcharts. Based on Pizzorno's trusted Textbook of Natural Medicine and the most current evidence available, it's your key to accessing reliable, natural diagnosis and treatment options in any setting.

Key Features

  • Expert authorship lends credibility to information.
  • Scientifically verified content assures the most reliable coverage of diagnostic and natural treatment methods.
  • Over 80 algorithms synthesize therapeutic content and provide support for your clinical judgment with a conceptual overview of case management.
  • The book's compact size makes it portable for easy reference in any setting.
  • A consistent organization saves you time and helps you make fast, accurate diagnoses.

Table of Contents

  1. Naturopathic Philosophy of Healing
    2. Acne
    3. Affective Disorders
    4. Alcoholism
    5. Alzheimer's Disease
    6. Angina
    7. Aphthous Stomatitis
    8. Asthma
    9. Atherosclerosis
    10. Atopic Dermatitis
    11. Attention Deficit and Learning Disabilities
    12. Bacterial Sinusitis
    13. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
    14. Cancer NEW
    15. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    16. Celiac Disease
    17. Cellulite
    18. Cervical Dysplasia
    19. Chronic Candidiasis
    20. Chronic Fatigue Disorder
    21. Congestive Heart Failure
    22. Cystitis
    23. Dermatitis Herpetiformis
    24. Diabetes
    25. Endometriosis NEW
    26. Epilepsy
    27. Erythema Multiforme
    28. Fibromyalgia NEW
    29. Fibrocystic Breast Disease
    30. Food Reactions
    31. Funcitonal Toxicology
    32. Gallstones
    33. Glaucoma
    34. Gout
    35. Hair Loss in Women NEW
    36. Hepatitis
    37. Herpes Simplex
    38. HIV
    39. Homocysteine
    40. Hypertension
    41 Hypetrhyroidism
    42. Hyperventilation Syndrome NEW
    43. Hypoglycemia
    44. Hypothyroidism
    45. Immune Support
    46. Infectious Diarrhea NEW
    47. Inflammatory Bowel Disease
    48. Insomnia
    49. Intestinal Protozoan Infestation NEW
    50. Irritable Bowel Syndrome
    51. Kidney Stones
    52. Leukoplakia
    53. Lichen Planus NEW
    54. Macular Degeneration
    55. Maldigestion
    56. Male Infertility
    57. Menopause
    58. Menorrhagia
    59. Migraine
    60. Multiple Sclerosis
    61. Nausea and Vomiting of Pregnancy
    62. Obesity
    63. Osteoarthritis
    64. Osteoporosis
    65. Otitis Media
    66. Parkinson's Disease NEW
    67. Peptic Ulcer
    68. Periodontal Disease
    69. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
    70. Premenstrual Syndrome
    71. Pneumonia
    72. Porphyrias NEW
    73. Proctological Conditions NEW
    74. Psoriasis
    75. Rheumatoid Arthritis
    76. Rosacea
    77. Seborrheic Dermatitis
    78. Senile Cataracts
    79. Streptococcal Pharyngitis
    80. Stress Management
    81. Trichomoniasis
    82. Urticaria

Details

About the Author

Joseph Pizzorno

Affiliations and Expertise

President Emeritus, Bastyr University, Kenmore, WA, USA

Michael Murray

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Bastyr University, Kenmore, WA, USA

Herb Joiner-Bey

Affiliations and Expertise

Naturopathic Physician, WA

